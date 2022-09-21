ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Mar-a-Lago at $730M when it should be $75M, apartments inflated by 65 times and $127 M for a golf course losing money: The breakdown of properties New York AG claims Trump inflated and how he did it - as he claims SHE is the fraud

By Morgan Phillips, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

After a three-year probe into the former president's finances New York attorney general Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against Donald Trump on Wednesday for alleged 'numerous acts of fraud.'

Following a review of 'millions of documents' with a team of investigators, she told reporters she was suing Trump for 'violating the law as part of his efforts to generate profits for himself, his family and his company.' James specifically named Trump and his three adult children, Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump, and said they 'persistently' inflated the value of assets.

The attorney general, who is running for reelection in November, claimed the financial benefit from the scheme in total was $250 million, including interest savings and transaction profits, and came in financial statements from 2001 to 2021. The former president, in turn, claimed James, who is black, is 'racist' and she herself is the 'fraud.'

Here's a breakdown of the lawsuit's biggest accusations:

Trump claimed his Trump Tower penthouse apartment was three times its actual size - and worth a whopping $327 million

According to James, Trump claimed his penthouse in Trump Tower in Manhattan was 30,000 square feet when in reality the place was only a third of that size - 11,000 square feet. Based on the inflated square footage, Trump valued the apartment at $327 million, a price which James called 'absurd.'

'To this date, no other apartment in New York City has ever sold for that much,' she said.

Trump valued Mar-a-Lago at nearly 10 times what it was worth at $739 million

Trump's Florida golf resort was valued at $739 million 'based on the false premise that it was unrestricted property and could be developed for residential use,' according to James. Her office pointed out that Trump donated the residential development rights of the property and sharply restricted making any changes. She claims that the property should have been valued at $75 million and brings in about $25 million in revenue per year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBNdT_0i4uWFNh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1Ovt_0i4uWFNh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUjmg_0i4uWFNh00

Trump valued his Park Avenue based on the units' market value, though they were rent stabilized and worth far less at a total of $84.5 million

The Trump Organization received a valuation for Trump Park Avenue, a 32-story condo building with 120 apartments and eight penthouses, in 2020 at $84.5 million.

On a 2020 statement of Trump's financial condition he listed the property being worth $135.8 million.

James' team found that in 2011 and 2012, Trump 'ignored legal restrictions' listed 12 rent-stabilized units in the building by what they would be worth if they could be rented out at market value. Trump claimed the units were worth $50 million, over 65 times the $750,000 those units were appraised at in 2010.

Trump valued his Seven Springs estate nearly ten times what it was appraised for only a few years prior at up to $291 million

In 1995 Trump purchased his 213-acre estate in Westchester County, New York for $7.5 million. Two decades later in 2006 it was found to be worth $30 million, but Trump's statements of financial condition from 2011 to 2021 found the property to be worth $261 million and $291 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCqt9_0i4uWFNh00
In 1995 Trump purchased his 213-acre estate in Westchester County, New York for $7.5 million

Trump tears into 'racist' New York Attorney General Letitia 'Peekaboo' James after she files suit against him

'Another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, getting almost zero support from the public, and now is doing poorly against Law & Order A.G. candidate, highly respected Michael Henry,' Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

'I never thought this case would be brought - until I saw her really bad poll numbers. She is a fraud who campaigned on a “get Trump” platform, despite the fact that the city is one of the crime and murder disasters of the world under her watch!'

Trump added in a followup post: 'Attorney General Letitia “Peekaboo” James, a total crime fighting disaster in New York, is spending all of her time fighting for very powerful and well represented banks and insurance companies, who were fully paid, made a lot of money, and never had a complaint about me, instead of fighting murder and violent crime, which is killing New York State. She is a failed A.G. whose lack of talent in the fight against crime is causing record numbers of people and companies to flee New York. Bye, bye!'

Trump listed the value of 40 Wall Street at over $300 million what it was found to be worth at $530 million

The Trump building at 40 Wall Street, where Trump owns the ground lease was valued at $220 million in 2012. The Trump Organization listed the property's value at $530 million in 2013.

Trump told Nevada tax authorities Trump International Hotel and Tower in Las Vegas was worth far less than what his financial statement showed at $108 million

Trump owns a 50 percent stake in a hotel condominium tower together with businessman Phillip Ruffin. In 2015 the Trump Organization submitted a $24,950,000 valuation to contest taxes they owed to Nevada, but the same year his statement showed the property to be worth $108 million.

Trump did not factor in escalating rent expenses for his Niketown valuation in the mid-$400 million range

Trump owns two ground leases for a space that adjoins Trump Tower that for many years he rented to Nike. In 2020 and 2021 Trump reported the value of the property was in the mid-$400 million range, while James' office found the property to be worth $225-$250 million range, arguing that Trump had not factored in 'escalating scheduled rent expenses.'

Trump used 'deceptive techniques' to list the value of his golf and social clubs

James' office found that Trump used a number of 'deceptive techniques' to estimate the value of his 12 clubs. The first is a 'fixed asset scheme,' where she says Trump valued the clubs based on fixed assets without factoring in any depreciation. Others schemes listed involved factoring the value of memberships into the valuation while listing Trump's liability for those memberships as zero. A 'brand premium scheme' entailed the Trump Organization adding a premium to inflate the value of golf courses and clubs, often up to 30% for the 'Trump Brand,' while claiming that brand premiums were not included.

Trump valued his Turnberry golf course on a fixed asset scheme at $127 million even though it has been operating at a loss

In 2017, Trump's golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, was valued at nearly $127million. But James insists it has operated as a loss since then, and says it was 'false and misleading' of Trump to use a valuation of the course based on a fixed asset scheme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2setj3_0i4uWFNh00
New York AG Letitia James announced Wednesday that her office is suing former President Donald Trump and his adult children
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pcjQr_0i4uWFNh00
James' suit also names three Trump children: Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric

Comments / 81

Mike Babcock
3d ago

what Trump is a con man, say it isn't so blahahah don't worry you trumpets keep giving him money because he is spending it as he says he is blahahah that clown as always been a joke, a con man , and a out fight P.O.S lock him up

Reply
22
Vickie Coley
3d ago

seize his property every part of it, NYC is in desperate need of housing! Florida is as well, Bravo AG James for being the first to introduce trumper to the real world!

Reply
17
Mark Carter
3d ago

you do that one time a get caught...years In jail he did it numerous times and... nothing shfh double standard

Reply(1)
23
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
Mother Jones

How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
POTUS
The List

New Report Reveals What Donald Trump Kept Mixed In With Top-Secret Documents

Every day seems to bring new — and intriguing — details about the FBI raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. A now-viral photo from the Department of Justice (DOJ) shows a startling number of classified documents, many with cover sheets marked "TOP SECRET." Some had the additional marking "SCI," indicating the papers include highly sensitive intelligence information. The DOJ's filing to the federal court also points out that the documents had no markings to indicate that they had been declassified, per Bloomberg News.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Donald Trump
Benzinga

Trump Asked Aides, Even Valet Who Delivered Diet Coke, How To Stay In The White House After 2020 Election Debacle, New Book Says

A new book sheds more light on the chaotic period, following the 2020 presidential elections, that culminated in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots. What Happened: Former President Donald Trump has been in denial mode following his 2020 defeat and his allegations of widespread voter fraud have been dismissed as false by authorities, including some in his own administration like former Attorney General William Barr, and independent agencies such as the Associated Press.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

What Photos of Donald Trump on Golf Course Reveal

Photos of Donald Trump at one of his golf courses have emerged, amid speculation about an unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area. There were several unsubstantiated rumors, ranging from the former president about to be arrested, to a visit the Walter Reed hospital for health reasons after Trump's plane landed at Dulles Airport in Virginia on Sunday evening, an airport frequently used by those heading to the nation's capital.
POTUS
Business Insider

Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says

Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Golf Course#New York Ag
Daily Mail

Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal

Alan Dershowitz said the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict Trump,' but won't do so, because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails. The former lawyer for both Jeffrey Epstein and President Trump based his claim on what the calls the 'Nixon-Clinton standards.'. He...
POTUS
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
Business Insider

Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says

A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
PALM BEACH, FL
Daily Montanan

Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats

Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

616K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy