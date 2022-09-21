ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Alabama man charged in NJ for sexually assaulting a child, filming abuse

By Curtis Brodner
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 19-year-old Alabama man was charged on Tuesday for manufacturing child pornography in New Jersey, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Elijah Hutchens was arrested in March after the Paramus Police Department investigated the alleged sexual assault of a child.

Detectives believe Hutchens sexually abused a child and recorded it.

Prosecutors served Hutchens with manufacturing child pornography and possession of child pornography charges while already in custody at Bergen County Jail.

