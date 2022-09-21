ATV rider fleeing traffic stop hits woman on Citi Bike in Bronx hit-run: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 44-year-old woman riding a Citi Bike was struck by a hit-run ATV rider after fleeing a traffic stop Sunday in the Bronx, police said Wednesday.

It began at the intersection of East 149th Street and Third Avenue around 5:10 p.m. when officers were conducting an enforcement initiative targeting dirt bikes and ATVs illegally operating on city roadways.

As a part of this initiative, a uniformed officer on foot tried to stop an unknown ATV rider who was traveling eastbound on East 149th Street by yelling commands and using hand gestures.

However, he did not comply and proceeded to go through a red light, striking the woman on the bike who was riding southbound on Third Avenue.

The man did not remain at the scene and sped away in an unknown direction.

EMS responded and transported the woman to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.