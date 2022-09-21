NJ firefighter critically injured after motorcycle crash on way to work: report

PATERSON, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey firefighter was critically injured after crashing his motorcycle while on his way to work Wednesday, NJ Advance reported .

The Paterson firefighter was traveling on Route 23 in Franklin Borough in Sussex County when the crash occurred though the time is unclear, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh told NJ Advance.

He was airlifted to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, according to Sayegh.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.