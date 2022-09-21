ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Truss urges striking rail workers to ‘get back to work’

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44sHyr_0i4uVwvn00

Liz Truss has told striking rail workers to “get back to work” as they prepare to resume strikes in long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Prime Minister insisted she wants to take a “constructive approach” with the unions but told workers to end their industrial action to prevent disruption.

Some action had been paused as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death, but rail workers were scheduling a fresh wave of action.

Ms Truss had pledged during the Tory leadership race to legislate for minimum service levels within 30 days of becoming Prime Minister.

I want to take a constructive approach with the unions, but I would tell them to get back to work

Prime Minister Liz Truss

Speaking to reporters travelling with her during a UN summit in New York , the Prime Minister said she is committed to bringing in the change “as soon as possible”.

Pressed further, she said “it might be 30 sitting days”, referring to the days on which MPs are sitting in the House of Commons.

Asked for her message to striking workers, she said: “I want this country to be successful. And that means people being able to get to work. People being able to get on with their business, people being able to move projects forward.

“So I would encourage rail workers to get back to work. There’s no doubt we’re facing tough times as a country.

“I want to take a constructive approach with the unions, but I would tell them to get back to work.”

Members of the drivers’ union Aslef at 12 companies will walk out on October 1 and 5.

The action will disrupt travel for delegates and visitors to and from the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) plans for its members at Network Rail and 14 train operators to strike on October 1.

Aslef has warned it is in for the “long haul” as the rail disputes remain deadlocked.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New train strike announced for next month as 40,000 rail workers to walk out

Another rail strike has been announced for next month, continuing the wave of industrial action sweeping the country.More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operating companies will strike on 8 October in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the Rail, Marititime and Transport (RMT) union has announced.Rail strikes are already planned on 1 and 5 October, threatening fresh travel chaos for passengers.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said it was encouraging the new transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP had met with the union – but that the industrial action would continue “for as long as it...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Strike by rail workers set to cripple services

Some parts of the country will have no trains during a strike by the rail unions in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, passengers have been warned.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Aslef, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association and Unite will walk out on Saturday October 1, with further action planned on October 5 and 8.Network Rail (NR) said only about 11% of services will operate on October 1, and in some parts of the country there will be no trains at all.Delegates and visitors to the Conservative party conference will be travelling to Birmingham...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Bus AND train drivers go on strike (again): 2,000 bus drivers to go on indefinite strike at the same time as rail firm walk out - threatening chaos for London Marathon runners and Tory party conference

Thousands of bus drivers are to go on strike in disputes over pay at the same time as train conductors in separate rows. Six hundred bus drivers employed by Arriva in London and Kent will strike on September 30, with a further 2,000 drivers employed in the company’s North London division starting an indefinite strike from October 4.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

College lecturers launch strike action in pay dispute

Thousands of lecturers and other staff will launch a campaign of strike action from Monday in a dispute over pay.Around 4,000 members of the University and College Union (UCU) at 31 colleges in England will take up to 10 days of strike action over the coming weeks.The union said the level of industrial action being undertaken is “unprecedented” in England.Staff will be picketing outside colleges on each morning of strike action.This strike action will continue for 10 days unless college bosses wake up to this crisis, stop dining off the goodwill of their workforce and make a serious pay offerJo...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ex-England star Neville due at conference as Labour sets out investment plan

A Labour government would create a state-owned investment fund to back projects which could generate wealth for the nation.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will use her speech at the party’s conference in Liverpool to set out the plan, which would begin with an initial £8.3 billion investment to fund green industries.Ms Reeves has the main speech at the gathering on Monday, but party leader Sir Keir Starmer will also appear at the conference alongside former England footballer Gary Neville.Ex-Manchester United defender Neville used a Daily Mirror interview to brand the tax cuts announced by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng “immoral” and “madness”.The Sky...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Gordon Brown ‘nearing completion’ on Labour’s review of UK’s future

A blueprint for the future of the UK being drawn up by former prime minister Gordon Brown will be both a “safer” and “more radical” alternative to Scottish independence, the Labour conference will be told.Shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray will tell the gathering in Liverpool that Mr Brown’s proposals are “nearing completion”, with the document to be launched “in the coming months”It comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked the former PM to head up a special commission to look at the future of the UK.It will set out both a safer and more radical offer for change than...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Tory#Un#The House Of Commons
Sourcing Journal

Disgruntled Rail Workers Starting to Agitate

A group of railroad workers is calling for a picket line Wednesday at terminals around the U.S. as union members vote in the coming weeks on whether to ratify tentative agreements struck by their leadership with carriers.  The gathering is not a strike and is being touted as an informational picket organized by workers and not associated with any one union. The group did not respond to a request from Sourcing Journal late Monday seeking additional information.  The picket line appears to be organized by workers unhappy with the tentative deals that were struck with railroads over the past few weeks and who...
SOCIAL MEDIA
The Independent

Ofgem should bring down standing charge, energy boss says

Ofgem should help drive down standing charges for energy bill payers around Britain, the head of one of the country’s largest suppliers has said.Octopus Energy boss Greg Jackson said that many customers cannot understand why standing charges, the part of a bill you pay regardless of how much energy you use, are so high.It comes after the business said it would knock 4% off the standing charge for customers whose bills are regulated by the energy price cap.If you reduce your energy consumption, you’re still paying your standing charges, so it reduces the incentive to save energy. And saving energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

NHS staff shortages are ‘biggest’ sepsis risk this winter, charity warns

The looming NHS staffing crisis could lead to more patients dying from sepsis, a major UK charity has warned.Doctors have told the UK Sepsis Trust that staff shortages and high numbers of patients to treat are two of the most common factors preventing them from following national sepsis guidance.The chief executive of the UK Sepsis Trust, Dr Ron Daniels, warned that the NHS was in a “fragile” state and said workforce shortages were some of the “biggest potential causes of harm” in the context of diagnosing the condition. Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection and happens when the immune...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Bank closures ‘increase demand for cash deposit services at Post Offices’

Closures of local bank branches across the UK have increased demand for cash deposit services at Post Offices, according to research.A study by the universities of Sheffield and Bristol found 10% of Post Offices had been affected by a bank closure within 1km (0.62 miles).This resulted in a 27% rise in demand for cash deposit services.In contrast, Post Offices in areas unaffected by bank closures saw an 8% increase in demand for the same services.Some 800 bank branches closed across the country between April 2021 and March 2022, with the majority in urban areas and cities.Researchers say the findings show...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Schools ‘on knife edge’ with finances prompting campaign to fund books and pencils

Headteachers have warned that schools are “on a knife edge” due to strained budgets, forcing them to launch a campaign to fund the basics such as books and pencils.Schools are having to cut back on staff, trips and courses as soaring energy bills and unfunded pay rises eat up budgets. Stretched finances were having a “real, genuine negative impact” on the quality of education, one primary school leader in the West Midlands said.Headteachers are now using websites to appeal for help with purchases that they would struggle to afford otherwise. Have you been affected by this story? Get in touch...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Chancellor hints more tax cuts are on the way

Kwasi Kwarteng claimed his tax cuts “favour people right across the income scale” amid accusations they mainly help the rich, and hinted more are on the way.The Chancellor and Prime Minister Liz Truss defended the biggest programme of tax cuts for 50 years, which he announced on Friday using more than £70 billion of increased borrowing.Analysis suggests the measures, which include abolishing the top rate of income tax for the highest earners, will see only the incomes of the wealthiest households grow while most people will be worse off.But Mr Kwarteng insisted he is “focused on tax cuts across the board”.When it...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

HMS Queen Elizabeth anchors in New York as Truss plans to strengthen UK-US bond

HMS Queen Elizabeth has arrived in New York for its deployment to the United States to host an Anglo-American military conference.The Royal Navy’s flagship dropped anchor within sight of the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbour on Sunday.The ship set sail for the US from Portsmouth on September 7 in place of its sister ship HMS Prince of Wales which broke down off the Isle of Wight days before the trip.The 65,000-tonne warship will be the floating venue for the Atlantic Future Forum (AFF) – a defence conference focusing on Anglo-American military, political and strategic relations.Big ship in the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour pledges new ‘wealth fund’ to give taxpayers stake in green British industries

A Labour government would give taxpayers a stake in British industry with the creation of a national wealth fund that would invest billions of pounds in green businesses over the next decade, the party says.The money created would be ploughed back into local areas, Rachel Reeves will pledge in a speech to the Labour conference in Liverpool. As well as providing skilled jobs, she promised “wealth that will flow back into your community and onto your high street. Wealth that the British people will own a stake in”.Labour also accused the Conservatives of letting good jobs go overseas during...
INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Machinists Say Railroads are ‘Somewhat Receptive’ to Its Demands

A US railroad union that authorized a strike last week says it’s been making incremental progress in the latest round of negotiations with freight rail carriers. “The carriers have been somewhat receptive to making some needed changes,” leaders of the International Association of Machinists District Lodge 19 said in a letter to members Thursday. “Your continued solidarity is the best way to send a strong message to the carriers as we continue our work at the negotiating table.”
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Fracking ban lifted as energy security made ‘absolute priority’ by Government

England’s fracking ban has been lifted as Liz Truss’s Government vowed to explore all avenues to improve energy security, setting Downing Street on a collision course with environmental campaigners.Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the impact of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine means securing domestic energy supplies is vital as he defended lifting the moratorium on fracking, which has been in place since 2019 after a series of tremors caused by the process.Mr Rees-Mogg suggested limits on acceptable levels of seismic activity are too restrictive and said the Government is determined to “realise any potential sources of domestic gas”.Fracking...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Shocking’: Labour condemns Liz Truss paying chief of staff through lobbying firm

Liz Truss is paying a lobbying company for the services of her chief of staff, the government has admitted, triggering Labour condemnation.In an unprecedented arrangement for such a senior aide, Mark Fullbrook receives his salary as a contractor through the firm, Fullbrook Strategies, he set up in April – rather than as an employee.Previous holders of the key No 10 role have been treated like any other special adviser by being appointed on a temporary civil service contract and paid a salary that is made public.Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, called the admission “shocking”, saying it “raises serious questions...
U.K.
The Independent

Starmer resisting pressure from inside own party over reversal of tax cuts

Sir Keir Starmer will resist pressure from within his own party to reverse Liz Truss’s 1p cut for basic-rate taxpayers because of fears it could deal a fatal blow to Labour’s chances of victory at the coming election.The Labour leader dramatically pledged to reinstate the 45p income tax rate for Britain’s wealthiest people, abolished by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in his mini-Budget on Friday in what Sir Keir described as a “wrong-headed” Tory policy to “allow the rich to get richer”.But he was facing demands to go further by restoring the 20 per cent basic rate of the levy, due...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

The Independent

858K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy