Read full article on original website
Related
Special Master's Proposed Helper Could Cost Trump $500 Per Hour
Raymond Dearie, the special master overseeing documents seized from Donald Trump's home, says he'll need help sifting through the more than 11,000 records—and it could come at a hefty financial cost to the former president. Dearie, a New York-based federal judge, laid out his plan for the review of...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
111K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0