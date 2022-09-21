ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassDOT surveys commuters on state’s transportation system

By Alanna Flood
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is collecting information from communities across the Commonwealth. 22News found how the state plans to use this feedback from commuters.

EV charging stations on highways coming to Massachusetts

MassDOT set up tables in front of Union Station on Wednesday to hear what commuters think about the state of transportation in our state. The information being collected from people will be used in the state’s 2050 long range transportation plan, entitled Beyond Mobility. This information gathering session is one of many being held across the state.

James Johnson Jr. of Springfield said, “Longer hours and stuff you know, the buses stop at a certain time on the weekends. It’s hard for somebody who’s working a particular shift if they stop. Like Saturdays they slow, but Sundays they stop at 6. Somebody whose got a job and works to 10 or 11, they got to find other means to get home.”

The goal is for this feedback to help shape the future of transportation to better meet the need of residents.
According to MassDOT, some of the most common issues they are hearing from commuters here in Springfield are:

  • Safety
  • The need for more buses
  • More frequent buses
  • Additional shelter to stay warm if you are waiting for transportation, especially for the elderly

If you’d like to share your thoughts on the state’s transportation plan, this group is going to be at the Big E Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

