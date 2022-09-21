ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

KPCW

It's time to register to vote

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. Voters in Summit County will have the chance to make their choice for a variety of open positions, including the U.S. Senate and House, the state Legislature, school board, and county council. Utah is one of eight states that allows all elections to be...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Utah Government
Wasatch County, UT
Summit County, UT
Utah State
KPCW

Heber Valley Airport eyes runway, buffer zone shifts

The Heber Valley community got a glimpse at the possible future of its airport at an open house Thursday. Future development of the Heber Valley Airport became a little more clear to the public Thursday evening. Planners revealed what they believe is the best path forward to bring the airport up to standards.
HEBER CITY, UT
kidnewsradio.com

RC Willey plans put on hold

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The location the company announced the store would be built on is 21 acres off I-15 on Sunnyside Road. County Commissioner Bryon Reed tells...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
#Property Taxes#State Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#District 54
ABC4

Utah drought eases with water conservation efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – There is still plenty of work to do to end the drought but according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Utahns have been doing well in slowing the flow and saving H2O. In September 2021, 88% of the state was considered to be in an “extreme drought” […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies

SALT LAKE CITY—Health officials confirmed Friday one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, Resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the The Belvedere building, 29 S....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

School District finds 'no evidence' of SLC teacher accused of discrimination

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Representatives of Granite School District have reportedly found no legal violations in an investigation of a fourth grade teacher at William Penn Elementary who allegedly posted a social media video where she expressed “very disconcerting” information regarding her classroom and students.  Sometime before or during Aug. of 2022, the teacher […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utahn facing federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A Spanish Fork man and two of his businesses have been charged by a federal grand jury in connection with multiple financial fraud schemes, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). James Wolfgramm, 43, and his businesses Bitex LLC and Ohana Capital Financial, Inc. (OCF), face seven felony counts — […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
KPCW

Utah Board of Education wants feedback on student health survey

The Student Health and Risk Prevention, or SHARP survey, is given every two years to students in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12. The survey looks at risky behavior among youth like substance abuse. In June the state board of education voted to withdraw support for the survey amid concerns...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear

News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

