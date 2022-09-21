Read full article on original website
Related
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City School District superintendent resigns, cites ‘personal reasons’ for short stay
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Embattled superintendent Timothy Gadson resigned from the Salt Lake City School District on Friday, citing personal reasons for leaving the post after just 14 months. Gadson’s resignation is effective Oct. 1, though he’s agreed to remain with the school...
It’s time to register to vote
Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. Voters in Summit County will have the chance to make their choice for a variety of open positions, including the U.S. Senate and House, the state Legislature, school board, and county council. Utah is one of eight states that allows all elections to be...
Park City School Board challenges the constitutionality of state book ban policy
Tuesday's Park City School Board meeting drew a crowd of parents and teachers commenting on a new state policy that would establish a process for banning books in the classroom. It was a standing room only. A half dozen people gave public comments opposing the policy that would allow parents...
kslnewsradio.com
Citations against people experiencing homelessness ‘not effective’ according to ACLU report
SALT LAKE CITY — A new report from ACLU criticizes police in Salt Lake City for their handling of people experiencing homelessness. Salt Lake City’s Mayor’s office says they agree that there are things to fix. The report from the ACLU said that citing the homeless for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heber Valley Airport eyes runway, buffer zone shifts
The Heber Valley community got a glimpse at the possible future of its airport at an open house Thursday. Future development of the Heber Valley Airport became a little more clear to the public Thursday evening. Planners revealed what they believe is the best path forward to bring the airport up to standards.
kidnewsradio.com
RC Willey plans put on hold
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The location the company announced the store would be built on is 21 acres off I-15 on Sunnyside Road. County Commissioner Bryon Reed tells...
SLC neighborhood hopes for less crime with problematic motel's closure
After 62 years of business, the Gateway Inn in the Fairpark area of Salt Lake is renting out its final room.
Opinion: So, who is paying for this gondola?
UDOT has recommended the Gondola option to solve the Little Cottonwood Canyon traffic problem. Who’s paying? Will it be Alta and Snowbird ski resorts of the state of Utah?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit County Council approves plan that could lead to Kimball Junction development
As required by state lawmakers, the Summit County Council approved affordable housing plans for the Snyderville Basin and East Side on Monday. It could force Kimball Junction to allow high density development. The housing plan is a new requirement for counties that came out of the massive House Bill 462,...
Utah drought eases with water conservation efforts
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – There is still plenty of work to do to end the drought but according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Utahns have been doing well in slowing the flow and saving H2O. In September 2021, 88% of the state was considered to be in an “extreme drought” […]
KSLTV
Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies
SALT LAKE CITY—Health officials confirmed Friday one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, Resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the The Belvedere building, 29 S....
ksl.com
Proposed tiny home village draws mixed reactions from Salt Lake residents
SALT LAKE CITY — Despite many residents of west-side neighborhoods calling the proposed tiny village for the chronically homeless "a done deal" on Salt Lake City Council's end, council members have opted to extend public comment before issuing approval. The Salt Lake City Council held a public hearing Tuesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who knew Utah's housing market was doing this bad?
Utah is not immune from the sagging housing market, with the state seeing a stunning 27 percent drop in sales over the same period in August 2021.
Heber airport open house to present future options, answer public’s questions
In a public quarterly meeting Thursday, Heber City will reveal future development options it’s considering with its airport. As part of a master planning process the Heber Valley Airport is undergoing, the meeting Thursday evening will present multiple possible options for the evolution of the airport. The planning began...
School District finds ‘no evidence’ of SLC teacher accused of discrimination
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Representatives of Granite School District have reportedly found no legal violations in an investigation of a fourth grade teacher at William Penn Elementary who allegedly posted a social media video where she expressed “very disconcerting” information regarding her classroom and students. Sometime before or during Aug. of 2022, the teacher […]
Utahn facing federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A Spanish Fork man and two of his businesses have been charged by a federal grand jury in connection with multiple financial fraud schemes, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). James Wolfgramm, 43, and his businesses Bitex LLC and Ohana Capital Financial, Inc. (OCF), face seven felony counts — […]
Utah Board of Education wants feedback on student health survey
The Student Health and Risk Prevention, or SHARP survey, is given every two years to students in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12. The survey looks at risky behavior among youth like substance abuse. In June the state board of education voted to withdraw support for the survey amid concerns...
KUTV
Tooele County man in dispute with HOA over artificial turf in front yard
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A Tooele County man is in a dispute with his neighborhood HOA after he put artificial turf in his front yard. Brian Epperson has lived in his Stansbury Park home since November of 2021. Earlier this year, he said he decided to put artificial turf in his front yard in an effort to save water.
Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear
News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
Opinion: An unexpected missionary in the U.S. Senate race
By following Evan McMullin’s campaign, this woman learned that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes the U.S. Constitution is inspired by God.
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0