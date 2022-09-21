Read full article on original website
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
Why Cancer Death Rates Have Sharply Declined In Recent Years
In the United States, the two most common forms of cancer are breast and lung, with bronchus, prostate, and colon cancer rounding out the top five.
When A Bad Taste In Your Mouth May Be More Serious Than What You Ate
If you're experiencing dysgeusia (a strange or bad taste in the mouth), you should think about why your taste has changed. Here are some possible reasons.
Study Reveals Kids With Autism May Have A Higher Risk Of Hospitalization From Air Pollution
With symptoms often emerging in young children by the age of two or three, Autism Speaks defines autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as "a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication." As a developmental disorder, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that the condition is characterized by neurological differences within the brain. From 2016 to 2018, prevalence rates for autism in the United States went from 1 in every 54 children to 1 in every 44 children (per CDC).
New Research Suggests Babies Develop Food Preferences While Still In The Womb
Frustrated with a kid who refuses to eat veggies? Try not to get too upset with them. They might have been born with that aversion before they were born.
Is It Possible To Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a common lifelong illness that affects normal insulin function and prevents the proper processing of sugar or glucose from food (via WebMD). It mostly affects the middle-aged and elderly population, but type 2 diabetes may also affect teens or children who are obese. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to 95% of the 37 million people in the U.S. with diabetes have type 2 diabetes.
Is There A Connection Between Hygiene And Alzheimer's?
Alzheimer's disease is a crippling neurodegenerative disease that causes atrophy in the brain and the subsequent death of brain cells (via the Mayo Clinic). The disease is one of the most common causes of senile dementia, which impairs a person's ability to think and function socially. Dementia impacts approximately 50 million people worldwide and, of those, anywhere between 60% and 70% have Alzheimer's disease.
Everything You Should Know About Cirrhosis Of The Liver
Damage to your liver can cause it to scar, reducing function and eventually leading to a condition known as cirrhosis of the liver. Here's what you should know.
Does Vitamin D Affect Estrogen Levels?
There is some evidence that vitamin D may play a role in regulating estrogen levels in the body. In a study conducted by The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, postmenopausal, obese, and overweight women received 2,000 IUs of vitamin D daily for a year. It was discovered that the women whose vitamin D blood levels rose the highest experienced the greatest drops in blood estrogens, which can increase the risk of developing breast cancer.
What Happens To Our Joints As We Age?
Joints are living tissues made of cells, minerals, proteins, and vitamins -- which means they can grow and wear out. So what happens to them as we age?
This Is How Long It Takes For Valium To Start Working
Valium is one of the most frequently prescribed medications in the United States. But how long it takes to start working depends on a number of factors.
The 10 Types Of Arthritis Explained
We've put together a list of several types of arthritis you should be aware of — along with diagnosis and management plans.
Study Reveals ADHD May Be A Risk Factor For Cardiovascular Disease
Approximately 2.8% of adults 18 to 44 in the world live with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to the ADHD Institute. Cardiovascular diseases were responsible for almost one-third of deaths in 2019, making them the predominant killer worldwide (via the World Health Organization). But what do these two conditions have in common? Well, according to a recent study in World Psychiatry, they're significantly linked. The study tracked more than five million adults in Sweden for about 12 years with no previous history of cardiovascular disease. Among the people who lived with ADHD, 38% of them were diagnosed with cardiovascular disease during the study. Only 23% of those without ADHD developed cardiovascular disease.
What You Need To Know About Double Ear Infections
If there's one thing to know about double ear infections it's that they're not exactly the same as a singular ear infections. In fact, one is more serious.
What's The Difference Between Thyroid Markers?
According to the National Health Service (NHS), your thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in front of your neck in your trachea. A 2010 study published in the journal Informed Health explains that the thyroid gland plays a vital role in your body's metabolism and overall performance. The gland itself is part of the endocrine system and produces two main hormones: thyroxine or tetraiodothyronine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3), per WebMD. The source notes that these hormones can affect everything from how fast your heart beats to whether you'll have a good night's sleep. When a disorder with the thyroid gland arises, the gland will produce too little or too many hormones, per WebMD.
Accutane Explained: Usage, Dosage, And Side Effects
Despite its reputation, Accutane is still the closest thing we have to a cure for acne. Read on to learn more about its usage, dosage, and side effects.
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
What Does It Mean If You Have A Strawberry-Colored Birthmark?
Johns Hopkins Medicine says that birthmarks are areas that are discolored or have raised skin. While people with birthmarks may face social stigmas, birthmarks are commonly found in more than 10% of babies, according to Healthline. Birthmarks typically appear at birth or shortly thereafter. Some birthmarks may become more noticeable over time, while others may retreat or even disappear, notes WebMD. While most birthmarks are harmless, it is advisable to have a birthmark examined by a doctor, as some can lead to further issues.
Is It Really Safe To Eat Ground Beef That Has Turned Gray?
You bought a package of beef from the store over the weekend but forgot about it. It's turned slightly gray, can you still eat it? The answer may surprise you.
Does Chantix Actually Work To Quit Smoking?
Many tactics and medicines are employed to combat smoking and nicotine addiction, including a drug called Chantix. Does Chantix actually work to quit smoking?
