Approximately 2.8% of adults 18 to 44 in the world live with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to the ADHD Institute. Cardiovascular diseases were responsible for almost one-third of deaths in 2019, making them the predominant killer worldwide (via the World Health Organization). But what do these two conditions have in common? Well, according to a recent study in World Psychiatry, they're significantly linked. The study tracked more than five million adults in Sweden for about 12 years with no previous history of cardiovascular disease. Among the people who lived with ADHD, 38% of them were diagnosed with cardiovascular disease during the study. Only 23% of those without ADHD developed cardiovascular disease.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO