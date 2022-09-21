Read full article on original website
WITN
Havelock Chili Festival celebrates 40th anniversary
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Chili Festival makes its return after two years due to the global pandemic. The Havelock community gathered at the Walter B Jones Park to celebrate 40-year anniversary of the Havelock Chili Festival. They brought back the festival with food, music, and, of course, the chili contest tradition.
piratemedia1.com
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend
With another East Carolina University gameday in Greenville, North Carolina, this weekend, the city has plenty of events for people to enjoy as well. Donna Washington, Storyteller: Internationally known storyteller, spoken word recording artist and author Donna Washington will be featured at the Wright Auditorium where she will bring her deep characterization and folklore tales from 7 to 9 p.m.
WITN
Scary movies and more at the Haunted Pamlico film festival
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - What’s a scary night without a scary flick?. Haunted Pamlico, right here in the Eas,t has your back this weekend with a film festival and fright night sure to keep you up. Paula Stephenson is the president of the organization. Understandably, Halloween is her...
WITN
Mac “Bear” Hodges Music Festival comes to Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The first annual Mac “Bear” Hodges Music Festival will be held tomorrow. Hodges was the former mayor of Washington who died of COVID-19 in 2020. The city renamed its waterfront festival park to honor him- and that’s where this weekend’s festival will take place.
Kinston’s first ENC Pride Festival coming Oct. 8
KINSTON, N.C. — ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival is upcoming. ENC Pride’s goal is to unify the LGBTQIA+ community, its allies and all people in Eastern North Carolina. The Festival will be held on October 8 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages, focusing on the […]
WITN
Eastern Carolina church hosts Grammy award-winning recording artist
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sounds of award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured on Sunday, September 25 at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church in Greenville, at 6:00 pm. David Phelps has won several Dove and Grammy awards. He is perhaps best known as a member of the Gaither...
Stokes Family Farm opens for the fall season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Stokes Family Farm on Friday was putting together the finishing touches on the farm, all in preparation to open for the fall season. It’s the fourth year running for the family farm, a community and family-friendly attraction with festivities all year round. This year, the farm has added some new additions […]
WITN
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Flannel
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are wishing you a Happy Friday in the best way we know how, another Fur Baby Feature!. 2-year-old Flannel joined Maddie Kerth out on the patio on ENC at Three. He recently took a weekend away from the shelter with a foster family and he...
WITN
City of Greenville breaks ground on new Wildwood Park amenities
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the Greenville community came out on Thursday to the groundbreaking ceremony at Wildwood Park for a new welcome center and play area. The expansion comes almost a year after the park opened in October 2021 but Greenville Recreation and Parks director Don Octigan says he’s excited for the community because the development has been in the works for quite some time.
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Sept. 22 – 25, 2022
High school football game between Jacksonville Cardinals at New Bern Bears on Friday at 7 p.m. Vintage Hitchcock – A Live Radio Play is currently showing at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 412 Pollock Street. Cove City Fireman’s Day with vendors, food, bingo, family fun, and parade starting at...
WITN
2022 Incredible ECU Women Awards being held
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event is planned on Friday to honor incredible ECU women. This year’s ten honorees will be recognized at a luncheon event that celebrates women’s leadership, service and philanthropy. The Incredible ECU Women Luncheon is held every three years and celebrates ECU’s legacy of...
Freeboot Friday has Uptown Greenville booming so far during football season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the last home football game for East Carolina University for the next three weeks. It also means it’s the last Freeboot Friday until October. During the first four weeks of the college football season, Freeboot Friday has also been taking place in Uptown Greenville. It’s not very often the Pirates […]
WITN
Saving Graces for Felines: Molly & Maggie
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Saving Graces for Felines kittens of the week for September 23 is Molly and Maggie. The two were adopted by Saving Graces when they were very young kittens, but have recently been returned. They were returned because their owner had a devastating house fire and had to quickly find a place to live. Even though their former owner loved them so much, she wasn’t able to take them with her.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Winning Fast Play lottery ticket sold in eastern North Carolina worth more than $478,000 still unclaimed
Check your tickets! Fast Play players in North Carolina – especially those in the Greenville area – are advised to double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed $478,964 jackpot, reports the North Carolina Education Lottery. The $478,964 jackpot won on...
towndock.net
Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse
It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
WITN
Red, White and Blue mixes with ECU football’s Purple and Gold on Saturday night
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU football and Navy set to kick off on Saturday at 6 pm. It’s Military Appreciation game and coach Houston is one who fully supports our troops. “None of us would be here living the life we’ve lived without our military protecting us and defending our country,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “I got even more of an appreciation for it after my time at The Citadel. I have very close friends who are in various branches of the military. We’re going to have a Lieutenant Colonel come and be our motivational speaker this week. It’s something that is very important to us.”
WITN
Carteret County residents encouraged to drop off hazardous materials at safety event
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Solid Waste Division is encouraging Carteret County residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way at a household hazardous waste collection event. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday,...
WITN
This year’s peanut season in ENC looks a little different
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Knowing when to dig their peanuts is one of the most important decisions a farmer can make and this year’s peanut season looks a little different for ENC farmers. For the first time in almost ten years, peanuts are ready to dig seven to ten days...
WITN
J.H. Rose volleyball sweeps Jacksonville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - #11 J.H. Rose volleyball swept Jacksonville 3-0 on Thursday night. Some of the action we saw. Amelia Taft the kill as they got well in front. Jacksonville would battle within a few points great dig by Katie Lovell and block by Lovina Teel for the point.
newbernnow.com
MetroNet, ABC Permits, Utilities, Appointments Among Items on New Bern BOA Meeting Agenda — Sept. 27
The Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1....
