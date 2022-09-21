ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Havelock Chili Festival celebrates 40th anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Chili Festival makes its return after two years due to the global pandemic. The Havelock community gathered at the Walter B Jones Park to celebrate 40-year anniversary of the Havelock Chili Festival. They brought back the festival with food, music, and, of course, the chili contest tradition.
HAVELOCK, NC
piratemedia1.com

What’s happening in Greenville this weekend

With another East Carolina University gameday in Greenville, North Carolina, this weekend, the city has plenty of events for people to enjoy as well. Donna Washington, Storyteller: Internationally known storyteller, spoken word recording artist and author Donna Washington will be featured at the Wright Auditorium where she will bring her deep characterization and folklore tales from 7 to 9 p.m.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Scary movies and more at the Haunted Pamlico film festival

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - What’s a scary night without a scary flick?. Haunted Pamlico, right here in the Eas,t has your back this weekend with a film festival and fright night sure to keep you up. Paula Stephenson is the president of the organization. Understandably, Halloween is her...
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WITN

Mac “Bear” Hodges Music Festival comes to Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The first annual Mac “Bear” Hodges Music Festival will be held tomorrow. Hodges was the former mayor of Washington who died of COVID-19 in 2020. The city renamed its waterfront festival park to honor him- and that’s where this weekend’s festival will take place.
WASHINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bern, NC
Society
City
New Bern, NC
WNCT

Kinston’s first ENC Pride Festival coming Oct. 8

KINSTON, N.C. — ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival is upcoming. ENC Pride’s goal is to unify the LGBTQIA+ community, its allies and all people in Eastern North Carolina. The Festival will be held on October 8 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages, focusing on the […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina church hosts Grammy award-winning recording artist

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sounds of award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured on Sunday, September 25 at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church in Greenville, at 6:00 pm. David Phelps has won several Dove and Grammy awards. He is perhaps best known as a member of the Gaither...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Stokes Family Farm opens for the fall season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Stokes Family Farm on Friday was putting together the finishing touches on the farm, all in preparation to open for the fall season. It’s the fourth year running for the family farm, a community and family-friendly attraction with festivities all year round. This year, the farm has added some new additions […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Fur Baby Feature: Meet Flannel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are wishing you a Happy Friday in the best way we know how, another Fur Baby Feature!. 2-year-old Flannel joined Maddie Kerth out on the patio on ENC at Three. He recently took a weekend away from the shelter with a foster family and he...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Allen
WITN

City of Greenville breaks ground on new Wildwood Park amenities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the Greenville community came out on Thursday to the groundbreaking ceremony at Wildwood Park for a new welcome center and play area. The expansion comes almost a year after the park opened in October 2021 but Greenville Recreation and Parks director Don Octigan says he’s excited for the community because the development has been in the works for quite some time.
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Sept. 22 – 25, 2022

High school football game between Jacksonville Cardinals at New Bern Bears on Friday at 7 p.m. Vintage Hitchcock – A Live Radio Play is currently showing at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 412 Pollock Street. Cove City Fireman’s Day with vendors, food, bingo, family fun, and parade starting at...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

2022 Incredible ECU Women Awards being held

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event is planned on Friday to honor incredible ECU women. This year’s ten honorees will be recognized at a luncheon event that celebrates women’s leadership, service and philanthropy. The Incredible ECU Women Luncheon is held every three years and celebrates ECU’s legacy of...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Alcoholic Beverages#Carnival Rides#Amusement Rides#Fall Festival#Witn#Mumfest Com#Qr
WITN

Saving Graces for Felines: Molly & Maggie

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Saving Graces for Felines kittens of the week for September 23 is Molly and Maggie. The two were adopted by Saving Graces when they were very young kittens, but have recently been returned. They were returned because their owner had a devastating house fire and had to quickly find a place to live. Even though their former owner loved them so much, she wasn’t able to take them with her.
GREENVILLE, NC
towndock.net

Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse

It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Red, White and Blue mixes with ECU football’s Purple and Gold on Saturday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU football and Navy set to kick off on Saturday at 6 pm. It’s Military Appreciation game and coach Houston is one who fully supports our troops. “None of us would be here living the life we’ve lived without our military protecting us and defending our country,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “I got even more of an appreciation for it after my time at The Citadel. I have very close friends who are in various branches of the military. We’re going to have a Lieutenant Colonel come and be our motivational speaker this week. It’s something that is very important to us.”
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Drinks
WITN

This year’s peanut season in ENC looks a little different

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Knowing when to dig their peanuts is one of the most important decisions a farmer can make and this year’s peanut season looks a little different for ENC farmers. For the first time in almost ten years, peanuts are ready to dig seven to ten days...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

J.H. Rose volleyball sweeps Jacksonville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - #11 J.H. Rose volleyball swept Jacksonville 3-0 on Thursday night. Some of the action we saw. Amelia Taft the kill as they got well in front. Jacksonville would battle within a few points great dig by Katie Lovell and block by Lovina Teel for the point.
JACKSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy