GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU football and Navy set to kick off on Saturday at 6 pm. It’s Military Appreciation game and coach Houston is one who fully supports our troops. “None of us would be here living the life we’ve lived without our military protecting us and defending our country,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “I got even more of an appreciation for it after my time at The Citadel. I have very close friends who are in various branches of the military. We’re going to have a Lieutenant Colonel come and be our motivational speaker this week. It’s something that is very important to us.”

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO