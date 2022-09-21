ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Shores, NC

WITN

Victims identified in deadly ultra-light crash on Outer Banks

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Names have been released in Wednesday’s deadly ultra-light crash on the Outer Banks. Southern Shores police said the pilot of the aircraft, 56-year-old Kenneth Budd, died in the accident, while 36-year-old Steve Fisher, the passenger, survived. Both men are from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The crash...
Boston 25 News WFXT

One dead after ultralight glider crashes into ocean in North Carolina

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another was rescued after an ultralight glider crashed off the coast of the Outer Banks. An ultralight glider carrying two people malfunctioned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and landed in the ocean, according to a press release from the town of Southern Shores. Shortly after the crash, one person was rescued and brought to shore.
