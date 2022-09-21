Read full article on original website
Body Found in Outer Banks Following Ultralight Glider Crash
On Wednesday, September 21, an ultralight glider carrying two passengers crashed into the ocean at the Outer Banks, North Carolina. Unfortunately, only one person survived the accident. According to local officials, the glider had malfunctioned in flight and landed in the water in the vicinity of 120 Ocean Boulevard in...
Victims identified in deadly ultra-light crash on Outer Banks
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Names have been released in Wednesday’s deadly ultra-light crash on the Outer Banks. Southern Shores police said the pilot of the aircraft, 56-year-old Kenneth Budd, died in the accident, while 36-year-old Steve Fisher, the passenger, survived. Both men are from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The crash...
One dead after ultralight glider crashes into ocean in North Carolina
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another was rescued after an ultralight glider crashed off the coast of the Outer Banks. An ultralight glider carrying two people malfunctioned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and landed in the ocean, according to a press release from the town of Southern Shores. Shortly after the crash, one person was rescued and brought to shore.
'It was just unbelievable' | 1 dead, 1 rescued after hang glider crash off the Outer Banks
NORFOLK, Va. — A person died after a hang glider crash in the Southern Shores area of Dare County Wednesday morning. The aircraft was an ultralight glider carrying two people, according to Sheila Kane, the town clerk for Southern Shores. She said the plane malfunctioned around 10 a.m. and...
Glider crashes off the Outer Banks, NC town says. Missing person’s body is found
A second person was rescued, officials said.
