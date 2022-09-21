ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

The 21 Best Halloween Events in Los Angeles, from Drive-Throughs to Haunted Houses

Halloween is just around the corner, and Los Angeles is ready to bring on the spooky festivities. Sure, you could spend Fright Night streaming scary movies or organizing Halloween activities for the kids at home, but we recommend checking out one (or more!) of the many fun things to do out on the town. Whether you’re looking for a terrifying haunted house, a family-friendly jack-o-lantern display or a drive-through scream fest, we’ve got you covered with the best Halloween events in Los Angeles for 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

2ND & PCH Shopping Center presents outdoor concert series “Rock 2ND & PCH”

2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center, is pleased to present the Rock 2ND & PCH concert series Thursdays, October 6th, 13th and 27th, 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm. The three-part series features headlining acts from top Southern California tribute bands playing iconic hits from artists including Bruno Mars, Fleetwood Mac and Journey. Concerts are complimentary to the community and will be performed on stage along Seaport Way.
LONG BEACH, CA
WEHOville.com

El Pollo Loco is now chirping!

The newest chicken spot in West Hollywood opened today at the corner of Westmount and Santa Monica Blvd. Owner Michael Pinucias was excited to open their doors. The franchise is the family’s fourth El Pollo Loco. They also are the same family that owned the El Pollo Loco located on the corner of Crescent Heights and Sunset that was forced to close for the new development at 8150 Sunset.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Peter Dills

Best Burger In Pasadena

The day the earth stood still, was about fifty years ago, that must have been when Pie N' Burger was first opened. This is the quintessential Hamburger Stand in Pasadena. For my memory they tried a few other locations, but the Pasadena stood the test of time. Why? above average grub and some real how you doin... Darling type service. The owner "Mike"started working here as a cook and is a Trojan fan, so we'll go right to manager "Stephanie" (Normas Daughter) sweet lady that runs the place like it was her own. They tell me that Steph drives up to Sierra Madre at least three times a week to Taylor's meats and buys the trimmings for those delicious burgers. , Is it the best burger in Pasadena ? Arguably so says this restaurant adventurer. The burger is oh so juicy, and unlike the other over ten dollar burgers I have fallen in and out of love with up the street on Lake Street his one is consistent!!! The cheese can be upgraded/added for a little a bit more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
CBS LA

Santa Monica business ransacked by burglar overnight

A Santa Monica business owner is picking up the pieces after her designer handbag store in Santa Monica was ransacked early Saturday morning. Security cameras from neighboring businesses showed a man pulling a trash bin in front of the store around 3:15 a.m. and swinging it towards the glass door. After breaking it, the man stole more than 30 of the most expensive bags business owner Susu Zheng designed.Zheng, who brought her business to Los Angeles from China in 2012, is devastated after the burglar stole thousands of dollars worth of handbags from her store. "It's very difficult to build a business to...
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp

Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Local Life#Art#Parade#Havingfun#Performance Info#Hollywood Boulevard#Cinegrill Theater
NBC Los Angeles

Project Roomkey Coming to an End

The federally-funded Project Roomkey that aimed to get people living on LA streets into empty hotels and motels during COVID is ending. There are now reports on calls for the city of LA to turn one downtown hotel into permanent housing. “Ultimately? I just want a safe place to go...
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?

Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
CBS LA

Avenue 26 night market settling in at Pico Rivera Sports Arena

There were plenty of food options for people visiting the Avenue 26 Night Market Saturday at its new location. The night market has been held at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena for months now after it was shut down by the City of Angeles and kicked out of its original location in Lincoln Heights. "We really did want to prove a point and show that we can come together and do it well and thankfully after a year it's looking like we got there and the next step is to keep it going," Saul Peralta told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez.The new home for the market is providing a safe haven for some vendors like Ignacio Torres. He was stabbed over a year ago for no reason during an attack in Boyle Heights. Torres told Montanez that he's happy to be working again at the market again and said he feels safe at the new location. Moreover, with the help of Peralta and his family more than 70 vendors have been able to set up shop at the market's new home. With more vendors, there is no shortage of food options for folks looking to get their taste buds on some tasty food.
PICO RIVERA, CA
Secret LA

Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend

Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

Despite LA Times Intervention, Rick Caruso Holds His Own in First Mayoral Debate Against Politician Karen Bass

Candidates for mayor of the nation's second largest city faced off for the first time at the Skirball Center Wednesday night. In a move right from the LA Times Playbook, the reporter for the Times reminded real estate developer Rick Caruso that he had been registered as a Republican. Which is incredibly insulting, but that's the LA Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foodgressing.com

Best Waffles Buena Park CA 2022: Where to Buy

Waffles have been delighting our taste buds since the 1200s, adapting from a biscuit-style snack to a decadent sweet topped with honey. Today, we traditionally enjoy them with a cup of morning brew and a side of syrup. But many have taken waffles to the next level with unique ingredients and specialty toppings. Here is a roundup of where to buy the Best Waffles Buena Park California.
BUENA PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy