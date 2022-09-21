Read full article on original website
Maui County to accept applications for winter/spring 2023 tri-annual permits
The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will accept applications for winter/spring 2023 tri-annual permits from Oct. 3-10, 2022, for leagues, schools and recreational programs. Permit applications will be accepted for recreation use of pools, gyms, fields, stadiums and tennis courts from Jan. 1 to April 15, 2023.
Maui leads in gun-carry permits; other counties expect to issue soon
Within a month, hundreds of people in Hawaii could be carrying concealed guns. That's based on applications so far at each of Hawaii's four county police departments and each chief's timeline for approving them.
Mayor announces confirmation of first Maui County Director of Agriculture
Mayor Michael Victorino on Tuesday announced the confirmation of Rogerene “Kali” Arce as the first director of Maui County’s new Department of Agriculture. The announcement comes as the Maui County Council gave the Mayorʻs appointment of Arce unanimous approval. Arce is a Molokaʻi resident and Hawaiian...
New report: Hawaiʻi may dodge US recession, but Maui, Kauaʻi will feel brunt of downturn
University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization’s economic forecast released today predicts a mild recession for the US in the first half of next year. One silver lining is that Hawai’i may escape those impacts, thanks to the return of Japanese visitors. However, Maui County and Kauaʻi will...
Minimum wage increases next month; lawmakers say more is needed
Hawaii’s minimum wage will be increasing from $10.10 to $12 starting October 1, but for some lawmakers, that wage hike still falls short.
Maui parents weigh in on controversial pedestrian crossing project in Kihei
HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened. Fishery council rebukes effort to expand Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Opponents say it would jeopardize smaller islands whose economies depend on fishing. HPD partners with IHS to conduct homeless response training to new...
Nominees announced for Annual Maui Mayor’s Small Business Awards
The Maui Chamber of Commerce announced that the 2022 Mayor’s Small Business Awards takes place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. at the Maui Beach Hotel Rainbow Ballroom. Registration is required. Tickets can be purchased at MauiChamber.com by clicking on the Events page. Guests are invited...
Sweet Memories: Komoda Store and Bakery
In the heart of Makawao Town, there’s a shop that has survived five wars, 19 presidents and a global pandemic. For decades, it has opened at 7 a.m., five days per week, and even though you won’t find it on the internet or social media — and the storefront is unmarked — after 105 years, Komoda Store and Bakery shows no sign of slowing down.
