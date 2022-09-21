ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Maui County to accept applications for winter/spring 2023 tri-annual permits

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will accept applications for winter/spring 2023 tri-annual permits from Oct. 3-10, 2022, for leagues, schools and recreational programs. Permit applications will be accepted for recreation use of pools, gyms, fields, stadiums and tennis courts from Jan. 1 to April 15, 2023.
Maui parents weigh in on controversial pedestrian crossing project in Kihei

HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened. Fishery council rebukes effort to expand Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Opponents say it would jeopardize smaller islands whose economies depend on fishing. HPD partners with IHS to conduct homeless response training to new...
Nominees announced for Annual Maui Mayor’s Small Business Awards

The Maui Chamber of Commerce announced that the 2022 Mayor’s Small Business Awards takes place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. at the Maui Beach Hotel Rainbow Ballroom. Registration is required. Tickets can be purchased at MauiChamber.com by clicking on the Events page. Guests are invited...
Sweet Memories: Komoda Store and Bakery

In the heart of Makawao Town, there’s a shop that has survived five wars, 19 presidents and a global pandemic. For decades, it has opened at 7 a.m., five days per week, and even though you won’t find it on the internet or social media — and the storefront is unmarked — after 105 years, Komoda Store and Bakery shows no sign of slowing down.
MAKAWAO, HI

