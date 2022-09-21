Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
“Reveal before we can heal” – Wise County Remembrance project unveils lynching story marker
KENT JUNCTION – Almost 102 years ago, 25-year-old Dave Hurst was executed without trial by a lynch mob almost exactly between Norton and Appalachia. On Saturday, abut 40 people gathered to unveil a memorial to that day along Kent Junction Road in Wise County.
Johnson City Press
MPCC offers Johnson City, Washington County Schools fall break camps
Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer fall break camps for Johnson City and Washington County school students ages 6-12 during October. Washington County Fall Break Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 7. Registration is open through Friday, Sept. 30.
Johnson City Press
Steele Creek Park’s Annual Wildlife Weekend set for Oct. 7-8
BRISTOL — Plants and pollinators will be the focus of the 25th annual Wildlife Weekend, a fun and educational event that allows nature lovers to explore the diverse plant and animal species available within Steele Creek Park. Sponsored by Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Friends of...
Johnson City Press
Former Times News reporter, columnist Osborne goes to work for Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Veteran Kingsport Times News reporter John H. Osborne III has become the first assistant to the Sullivan County Commission. The 24-member commission voted to create the position, to be supervised by the commission chairman, at its monthly meeting Aug. 18.
Johnson City Press
New $4 million boat ramp coming to Johnson County
MOUNTAIN CITY — A new $4 million boat ramp is coming to the Sink Mountain section of Johnson County. Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter announced the project after he met Thursday with officials from the Tennessee Forest Service, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Valley Authority to view the site and plans for the boat ramp at Sink Mountain.
Johnson City Press
Overmountain Men will cross the Watauga today at 2 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON — The annual crossing of the Watauga River by historical renactors who are depicting Overmountain Men will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. The event commemorates the crossing of the river on Sept. 25, 1780, by 400 Virginia militiamen who rode in...
Johnson City Press
Used hypodermic syringes found during Riverview clean-up
KINGSPORT — Whenever neighborhood trash is picked up by volunteers in the Riverview Community twice a year, all the warning signs are there: “Make sure to wear your gloves.” “Always use your grabbers to pick up the trash.” The most important warning? “Be extremely careful if you see drug paraphernalia on the ground. ... Alert any team leaders near you and handle with extreme care.”
Johnson City Press
Overmountain Men once again gathering at Sycamore Shoals
ELIZABETHTON — The annual re-enactment of the gathering of the Overmountain Men is taking place this weekend at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. This event has been taking place since before the start of the American Bicentennial. In 1975, three boy scouts were among those who completed the first re-enactment of the Overmountain march (approximately 214 miles in one direction) from Elizabethton to Kings Mountain, S.C. They were met there by then Vice President Nelson Rockefeller at Kings Mountain National Military Park.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Second 2022 Battle of Blountville reenactment Sunday
BLOUNTVILLE — Sunday's your last chance to smell the black powder and see Union and Confederate forces fight it out 1863 Civil War style. The annual Battle of Blountville is in the middle of its reenactment of the Sept. 22, 1863 battle this weekend, with a student-only education day Friday followed by reenactment Saturday and a final battle to come Sunday afternoon.
Johnson City Press
Gate City Harvest Moon Festival set for Saturday
GATE CITY — Gate City Frontier will welcome in the start of fall and celebrate the town's history with the annual Harvest Moon Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24. The harvest moon is the full moon that appears around the beginning of autumn, and farmers would use the light to continue to harvest their crops into the night. Gate City Frontier and the town of Gate City allude to this every year with the Harvest Moon event to celebrate the arrival of fall and embrace the town’s history.
Johnson City Press
Ricky Skaggs, fireworks top today's Covered Bridge Days activities.
ELIZABETHTON — Beautiful sunny and mild weather greeted festival goers to the first day of Covered Bridge Days on Friday. Events got started around the Covered Bridge and Kids Island at 11 a.m. and 13 food venders were serving up a wide variety of food. Children enjoyed themselves with...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 25
Sept. 25, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Weekly Corinthian reported, “A most delightful social meeting was held last week with Ms. Minnie Stanley, in honor of the guest, Mrs. Paul Wofford, of Johnson City, Tenn. We felt that it was a pleasure and benefit to us to have her with us, as she gave us some valuable suggestions and hints concerning literary work. We also gladly welcomed Miss Curlee of Philadelpha (sic) and Miss Mamie Curlee and Mrs. Duncan, as visitors.”
Johnson City Press
Local Heroes: 911 Dispatch
Washington County 911 dispatchers serve more than 133,000 individuals in the area, answering an average of 610 calls a day. These include, on average, 380 calls to 911 and dispatch calls for the Johnson City Police Department, Johnson City Fire Department, Washington County volunteer fire departments and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson City Press
Storyteller Beth Horner brings personal tales and traditional stories to Jonesborough stage
When storyteller Beth Horner took over her father’s two farms in rural Missouri, she had no idea she’d have a brush with the Brazilian mafia. Management of the farms fell to Horner when her late father retired from farming three years ago, when he was 98. Of all the skills and chores that farming entails, Horner didn’t anticipate that selling a few head of cattle would be too difficult. But she quickly learned from a contact that it was a bad time to sell, because the Brazilian mafia had become involved in the U.S. market.
Johnson City Press
Mendota Heritage and Hawk Festival set for Saturday
MENDOTA — The small, rural town of Mendota’s rich heritage may fly under the radar, but their local hawk migration certainly does not. In 1958, the annual hawk migration by the Mendota fire tower began, and has continued every fall since. Now, local residents are invited to the town every September for the Heritage and Hawk Festival, an event celebrating the hawks and history of Mendota, Virginia.
Johnson City Press
Students learn about conservation in two-day camp
More than 500 students from Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County school systems recently participated in the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Conservation Camp. Sharon Hayes, director for Keep Kingsport Beautiful, said the camp, held at the Eastman Recreation Area, helped students learn about a variety of environmental topics through a variety of partners.
Johnson City Press
Letters: What do you think of Johnson City's murals?
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers for their thoughts on some of the newer murals that have been painted around Johnson City. Here are some of the responses we received. Try local artists.
Johnson City Press
Sertoma Club of Kingsport celebrates 60th anniversary
KINGSPORT — Where were you in August 1962? If you were shopping for a new car, the Lincoln Continental was the most popular choice. If you were watching television, “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “Bonanza” and “The Andy Griffith Show” were at the top of the ratings. If you were a baseball fan, the Yankees had a big lead in the American League on their way to another World Series title.
Johnson City Press
Rogersville native serves on Navy warship
ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville native will be serving aboard the Navy’s newest warship, the USS Fort Lauderdale, as an interior communications electrician. The new ship, which operates out of Norfolk, Virginia, is an amphibious transport dock ship, which is a type of warship used to transport and land Marines, their equipment and supplies. It was commissioned on July 30 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Johnson City Press
Fall color should be ‘spectacular,’ ETSU expert predicts
Expect a “spectacular showing” from fall foliage in the Appalachian Highlands this year. That’s the prediction from East Tennessee State University’s Travis Watson.
