Rodanthe, NC

islandfreepress.org

Tropical Depression #9 could bring impacts to the Outer Banks next week

Newly formed Tropical Depression (TD) 9 is moving slowly west through the central Caribbean Sea, and impacts to eastern North Carolina from TD 9 are possible late next week, per an update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. TD 9 is forecast to turn north through the western...
HATTERAS, NC
St. John UMC in Avon to hold Blessing of the Animals event on October 2

St. John United Methodist Church (UMC) in Avon will host a Blessing of the Animals event on Saturday, October 2, at 2:00 p.m. The event will be held outside on the church grounds, and everyone is welcome to bring their beloved furry family member(s) to the occasion. The St. John’s...
AVON, NC

