Read full article on original website
Related
islandfreepress.org
High risk of rip currents continues on Saturday; N.C. Highway 12 remains open and clear
A high risk of rip currents continues on Saturday from Buxton to Duck, (while a moderate risk of rip currents is in effect from Frisco to Ocracoke), due to the lingering effects of offshore Hurricane Fiona, per an update from the National Weather Service. An elevated threat of rip currents...
islandfreepress.org
N.C. 12 remains open; Coastal Flood Warning Issued for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands;
N.C. Highway 12 remains open and passable after Friday morning’s 6:30 a.m. high tide, however, moderate to major ocean overwash is now possible for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands, per a recent update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. Wave runup from powerful swells will bring ocean overwash...
islandfreepress.org
Tropical Depression #9 could bring impacts to the Outer Banks next week
Newly formed Tropical Depression (TD) 9 is moving slowly west through the central Caribbean Sea, and impacts to eastern North Carolina from TD 9 are possible late next week, per an update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. TD 9 is forecast to turn north through the western...
islandfreepress.org
St. John UMC in Avon to hold Blessing of the Animals event on October 2
St. John United Methodist Church (UMC) in Avon will host a Blessing of the Animals event on Saturday, October 2, at 2:00 p.m. The event will be held outside on the church grounds, and everyone is welcome to bring their beloved furry family member(s) to the occasion. The St. John’s...
Comments / 0