Cade Prize selects six finalists
Judges selected six teams to advance to the final round of the 13th annual Cade Prize for Innovation competition. The finalists’ rankings will be revealed at the Cade Prize Awards Dinner taking place on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cade Museum in Gainesville. The chosen teams will compete for $67,000 in cash prizes.
Alachua, Levy counties prep for Tropical Storm Ian
Alachua and Levy County emergency managers are calling on residents to prepare for a major storm as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. “As a community, we are stronger than the individual,” Alachua County Emergency Manager Jen Grice said in a statement. “We encourage all of our residents to reach out to their friends, families, and neighbors to provide help and encouragement to those that may have a more difficult time getting prepared. Whole community preparedness ensures that if disaster does strike, we will be able to bounce back quicker and stronger.”
Food bank recognizes National Hunger Action Day
Bread of the Mighty Food Bank held its bimonthly food drive Friday morning at Vineyard Christian Fellowship while recognizing National Hunger Action Day. Dozens of cars lined SE 17th Drive a half an hour before the 10:30 a.m. event was scheduled to start. Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe expressed gratitude for...
Santa Fe sweeps Florida High
Thursday night in Alachua the Santa Fe volleyball team trailed early against visiting Florida High (Tallahassee). Senior Keldri Young’s kill in the opening set gave the visiting Seminoles (7-8) their first lead, 7-6, on the road against the No. 2 overall team in Florida according to MaxPreps. However, that’s...
Ridaught: Santa Fe focuses on title defense
It’s been seven years since the area has had back-to-back state champions in girls volleyball. P.K. Yonge won the 4A state title in 2014 and the 3A title in 2015 under then head coach Chad Davis. The nationally ranked Blue Wave had an amazing 89-5 run in three seasons,...
Santa Fe earns first win under Szymanski
In a contest featuring two teams searching for their first win, Santa Fe first-year coach Joe Szymanski had one overriding message entering Friday night. “We’ve been preaching all week to finish,” he said. “We had to finish a ball game.”. Santa Fe did just that in a...
Bradford moves into power poll top 10
Mother Nature finally cooperated last Friday night and for the first time in the 2022 season, most games were played without delay. The game of the week took place in St. Johns County, where Buchholz traveled to No. 12 Creekside (St. Johns) In a District 3-4S opener. Buchholz senior quarterback...
GNV commission approves GRU rate increase, budgets
The Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to approve a rate schedule for Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) that will raise the residential rate year over year until 2027. Thursday’s special meeting contained the second reading for the millage rate, general government budget GRU budget and other financial items. Commissioners Desmon...
Rob Ramirez City Swim Meet set for Saturday
The Rob Ramirez City Swim Meet will be hosted at the Dwight H. Hunter Northeast Pool this Saturday. Warmups begin at 12 p.m. with swimming events set to start at 1 p.m. Swimmers from area high schools Buchholz, Eastside, Gainesville, Oak Hall, P.K. Yonge, St. Francis Catholic Academy, and Union County will face off in 12 events. The pool is located at 1100 NE 14th Street in Gainesville.
Jacksonville man dies in Lake City shooting
A Jacksonville man died and another victim was injured in a Saturday morning shooting in Lake City. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers on a traffic stop were interrupted by the sound of nearby gunfire around 1 a.m. The officers responded to the area of 877...
Late field goal lifts Buchholz
It was an instant classic at Booster Stadium in Ocala on Friday night. With the score tied 21-21, Buchholz senior kicker Reed Rousseau drilled a 37-yard field goal with 14 seconds to play to give the visiting Bobcats a 24-21 win. “It’s tough to come to Booster Stadium and win,”...
Buchholz sweeps Rob Ramirez City Swim Meet
Buchholz swept the boys and girls team titles Saturday at the Rob Ramirez City Swim Meet at Northeast Pool for the second straight year. It was no cakewalk this year. In the girls team competition, P.K. Yonge junior Lillie Nesty and senior Gwen Shahboz were high point scorers collecting two wins and swimming legs on two winning relays as the Blue Wave won nine of the 12 events.
GNV delays final passage of zoning ordinances
The Gainesville City Commission has pushed back its special meeting for a final vote on controversial zoning changes first approved on Aug. 4. The commission had scheduled the second reading for Oct. 4, but cited the Yom Kippur holiday that starts that Tuesday as the reason for the delay. Commissioners...
Four arrested in Levy County homicide incident
Investigators arrested four individuals associated with an alleged Cedar Key home invasion robbery that led to the death of one man in August. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) release, Aonesty T. Smith (21), Ocean Cary Dunn (24), Jerry Cordel Clanton (30) and Theriyus Leequina Banks (24) were connected with the homicide of Anthony Brown.
GPD disciplines 5 officers involved in Bradley arrest
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is suspending two officers and warning three others for “improper behavior” during the July arrest of Terrell Bradley, who lost his eye in a violent encounter with a police K-9. According to a GPD release late Friday afternoon, an Internal Affairs Unit investigation...
