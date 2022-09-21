Read full article on original website
Adam Levine Flirts With Other Women Because He Reportedly ‘Likes the Attention’
The week of September 19, 2022, will go down in history as the one during which not one hour could go without an update on the Adam Levine cheating scandal. A source that claims to be close to Levine explained the Maroon 5 crooner's flirty direct messages to Instagram model Sumner Stroh and two more women in a statement to People: “He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them—she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends,” the source added. “Why would he do this? He liked the attention, he likes it more than most.” The source also tells People that Levine is insistent to friends that he did not get physical with anyone. “Nothing physical happened. He swears it,” they said.
Blake Lively Wore a Sheer Minidress to Reveal She's Pregnant With Baby No. 4
Blake Lively certainly knows how to make an announcement. The actor revealed she was pregnant and expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds on the red carpet on Thursday, September 15 at Forbes's Women in Power Summit in New York City. The 35-year-old, who celebrated her birthday at Disneyland...
Priyanka Chopra Has Once Again Blessed Us With Baby Malti Pics
I love it when celebs post pictures of their babies (who doesn't love babies?), and today's little bundle of Instagram joy comes courtesy of Priyanka Chopra, who has shared more intimate snaps of her baby girl. On September 20 the actor and producer uploaded two photos of herself with baby Malti Marie sitting on a window sill overlooking New York City.
Gigi Hadid Says Zayn Malik Threw Their Daughter’s Birthday Party and Crushed It
Do you remember your second birthday? Mine probably had a Barney-the-dinosaur theme. Like most toddlers, Khai, daughter of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, celebrated her birthday with a cake, some pizza, and face painting, all planned by her dad. Hadid just shared more photos and details from the day, and it looks supercute…and refreshingly normal! (Cough-cough, Stormiworld.)
Kylie Jenner Just Debuted Red Skunk-Stripe Hair and Micro Bangs
Even though Kylie Jenner has toyed with rainbow hair colors in the past, trying Little Mermaid red, aqua blue, golden brunette, and Barbie pink (among others), thanks to her extensive wig collection, recently she's been keeping things pretty consistent. She's made XXL hair her signature over the past couple of years but kept the color close to her natural shade of dark brunette.
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Catching Feelings for Gigi Hadid, Who Is ‘Not Interested’
While Leonardo DiCaprio may be hoping to break his pattern of dating women under 25 with Gigi Hadid, she's reportedly just not that into him. Rumors that DiCaprio, 47, and Hadid, 27, have been getting to know each other romantically were exacerbated by photos of the pair sharing an intimate moment at a New York Fashion Week after-party on September 11. This comes after DiCaprio's recent breakup with actor Camila Morrone, who turned 25 years old in June.
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
Oprah Sent Sheryl Lee Ralph a Bouquet So Big It Took Three Men to Carry It
You'll never find Oprah Winfrey lying on the ground during your Emmy acceptance speech…. If there's one thing Oprah is known for—and, okay, she's known for many things—it's how to give a gift with a capital G. We all remember the “You get a car” meme. Now the greatest talk show host of all time is showing her admiration for first-time Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph.
Kim Kardashian Opened Up About Being Single for the First Time Since Pete Davidson Split
Kim Kardashian is “happily single” and not quite yet ready to mingle. In her first interview about her love life since breaking things off with former SNL cast member Pete Davidson in August, the reality star confirmed her relationship status and revealed where she will look for her next partner…eventually.
Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana for Her First Royal Engagement as Princess of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales—the royal previously known as Kate Middleton and the Duchess of Cambridge—just wore a look that channeled her husband Prince Williams’ late mother, Princess Diana, who was Princess of Wales before her. Middleton’s first royal engagement since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II was...
Kaley Cuoco Gave a Relationship Update While Wearing a Sequined Tuxedo
Kaley Cuoco is back on the press circuit to promote her new film Meet Cute, a Groundhog Day–style rom-com costarring Pete Davidson that's now available to stream on Peacock. Cuoco is delivering holiday for this press cycle with glamorous, sparkly looks, even though spooky season hasn't even started yet (it has according to HomeGoods, but not to me, at least).
Jennifer Lopez Affleck Is Back to Business in a Trippy White Suit
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's been a minute since we've spotted Jennifer Lopez Affleck in the wild, which is unusual considering every day of her two honeymoons were documented in extreme detail by paparazzi, as were her multiple weddings, which the 53-year-old herself shared with fans. On Tuesday, September 20, however, Lopez Affleck showed up on our screens once again looking ready for business.
Adam Levine Responds to Allegations He’s Naming His Unborn Baby After His Mistress
Adam Levine has issued a response after Instagram model Sumner Stroh alleged that she and the singer had an affair for over a year, and that he now wants to name his unborn child after her if the baby is a boy. According to TMZ, he denied the affair but said he used “poor judgment” in communicating with Stroh.
Katie Holmes Just Wore All Her Style Signatures at Once
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ever since she was snapped wearing that Khaite cashmere bra and matching, barely buttoned cardigan in 2019, Katie Holmes has been a street-style star. By now the Dawson’s Creek actor is known for instantly recognizable wardrobe signatures, from wide-leg jeans and girlish ballet flats, to snug knits and normcore sneakers. And her latest look is a mash-up of all her favorite pieces.
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Wore Repeat Fashion Moments to the Queen’s Funeral
To honor Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral, both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wore black versions of dresses they’d worn to honor the monarch on previous occasions. Queen Elizabeth, who prized both practicality and modesty, would certainly have approved. Per Vanity Fair, the Princess of Wales wore Alexander...
I Wanna Dance With Somebody First Trailer: Naomie Ackie Stuns as Whitney Houston
Don't you want to dance? The first trailer for the Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, starring Naomie Ackie as the voice of a generation, has dropped. This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The trailer begins with legendary record executive Clive Davis,...
Shania Twain opens up about risking her singing career with surgery
Country music star Shania Twain tells CNN’s Chris Wallace she thought her career was over after she got Lyme disease and lost her voice.
Kate Middleton Paid Her Respects With Sentimental Pearls at the Queen’s State Funeral
The royal family chooses when to make fashion a part of the agenda and when to remove it from the conversation. The queen’s state funeral on September 19 was one such occasion that was about thoughtful clothing that served a purpose, rather than talking-point fashion. The Princess of Wales read the moment perfectly, picking a look that was the picture of discretion, accessorized with jewelry that spoke myriad words in its symbolism. It was smart, respectful, and resolutely not about her.
Abigail Cowen Drops Her Skincare Routine
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Abigail Cowen has the kind of bright red hair and fair complexion that makes you stop in your tracks and take notice. However, growing up in Florida, the young actor was noticed but not for the reasons she ever wanted.
What to Watch the Week of September 18: Reboot, the Best New Comedy of the Season
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The first of many fall TV premiere weeks is here, given that the networks and streamers will be rolling out their new season programming over the next six weeks. Before I get into everything worth watching, I want to highlight one new show in particular: Reboot on Hulu. I haven't been this excited about a new comedy since Modern Family premiered in 2009. Makes sense: Reboot also comes from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan.
