Glamour

Adam Levine Flirts With Other Women Because He Reportedly ‘Likes the Attention’

The week of September 19, 2022, will go down in history as the one during which not one hour could go without an update on the Adam Levine cheating scandal. A source that claims to be close to Levine explained the Maroon 5 crooner's flirty direct messages to Instagram model Sumner Stroh and two more women in a statement to People: “He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them—she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends,” the source added. “Why would he do this? He liked the attention, he likes it more than most.” The source also tells People that Levine is insistent to friends that he did not get physical with anyone. “Nothing physical happened. He swears it,” they said.
Glamour

Priyanka Chopra Has Once Again Blessed Us With Baby Malti Pics

I love it when celebs post pictures of their babies (who doesn't love babies?), and today's little bundle of Instagram joy comes courtesy of Priyanka Chopra, who has shared more intimate snaps of her baby girl. On September 20 the actor and producer uploaded two photos of herself with baby Malti Marie sitting on a window sill overlooking New York City.
Glamour

Gigi Hadid Says Zayn Malik Threw Their Daughter’s Birthday Party and Crushed It

Do you remember your second birthday? Mine probably had a Barney-the-dinosaur theme. Like most toddlers, Khai, daughter of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, celebrated her birthday with a cake, some pizza, and face painting, all planned by her dad. Hadid just shared more photos and details from the day, and it looks supercute…and refreshingly normal! (Cough-cough, Stormiworld.)
Glamour

Kylie Jenner Just Debuted Red Skunk-Stripe Hair and Micro Bangs

Even though Kylie Jenner has toyed with rainbow hair colors in the past, trying Little Mermaid red, aqua blue, golden brunette, and Barbie pink (among others), thanks to her extensive wig collection, recently she's been keeping things pretty consistent. She's made XXL hair her signature over the past couple of years but kept the color close to her natural shade of dark brunette.
Glamour

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Catching Feelings for Gigi Hadid, Who Is ‘Not Interested’

While Leonardo DiCaprio may be hoping to break his pattern of dating women under 25 with Gigi Hadid, she's reportedly just not that into him. Rumors that DiCaprio, 47, and Hadid, 27, have been getting to know each other romantically were exacerbated by photos of the pair sharing an intimate moment at a New York Fashion Week after-party on September 11. This comes after DiCaprio's recent breakup with actor Camila Morrone, who turned 25 years old in June.
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
Glamour

Oprah Sent Sheryl Lee Ralph a Bouquet So Big It Took Three Men to Carry It

You'll never find Oprah Winfrey lying on the ground during your Emmy acceptance speech…. If there's one thing Oprah is known for—and, okay, she's known for many things—it's how to give a gift with a capital G. We all remember the “You get a car” meme. Now the greatest talk show host of all time is showing her admiration for first-time Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph.
Glamour

Kaley Cuoco Gave a Relationship Update While Wearing a Sequined Tuxedo

Kaley Cuoco is back on the press circuit to promote her new film Meet Cute, a Groundhog Day–style rom-com costarring Pete Davidson that's now available to stream on Peacock. Cuoco is delivering holiday for this press cycle with glamorous, sparkly looks, even though spooky season hasn't even started yet (it has according to HomeGoods, but not to me, at least).
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Affleck Is Back to Business in a Trippy White Suit

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's been a minute since we've spotted Jennifer Lopez Affleck in the wild, which is unusual considering every day of her two honeymoons were documented in extreme detail by paparazzi, as were her multiple weddings, which the 53-year-old herself shared with fans. On Tuesday, September 20, however, Lopez Affleck showed up on our screens once again looking ready for business.
Glamour

Katie Holmes Just Wore All Her Style Signatures at Once

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ever since she was snapped wearing that Khaite cashmere bra and matching, barely buttoned cardigan in 2019, Katie Holmes has been a street-style star. By now the Dawson’s Creek actor is known for instantly recognizable wardrobe signatures, from wide-leg jeans and girlish ballet flats, to snug knits and normcore sneakers. And her latest look is a mash-up of all her favorite pieces.
Glamour

Kate Middleton Paid Her Respects With Sentimental Pearls at the Queen’s State Funeral

The royal family chooses when to make fashion a part of the agenda and when to remove it from the conversation. The queen’s state funeral on September 19 was one such occasion that was about thoughtful clothing that served a purpose, rather than talking-point fashion. The Princess of Wales read the moment perfectly, picking a look that was the picture of discretion, accessorized with jewelry that spoke myriad words in its symbolism. It was smart, respectful, and resolutely not about her.
Glamour

Abigail Cowen Drops Her Skincare Routine

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Abigail Cowen has the kind of bright red hair and fair complexion that makes you stop in your tracks and take notice. However, growing up in Florida, the young actor was noticed but not for the reasons she ever wanted.
Glamour

What to Watch the Week of September 18: Reboot, the Best New Comedy of the Season

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The first of many fall TV premiere weeks is here, given that the networks and streamers will be rolling out their new season programming over the next six weeks. Before I get into everything worth watching, I want to highlight one new show in particular: Reboot on Hulu. I haven't been this excited about a new comedy since Modern Family premiered in 2009. Makes sense: Reboot also comes from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan.
Glamour

Glamour

