Dothan, AL

wdhn.com

Revitalization efforts underway for Dothan neighborhood

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Josephine Parrish is just one of the residents in the ‘Ford Country’ area excited to see a much-needed change on the way after she says her neighborhood was in disrepair for so long. “When I come to Dothan, Alabama I did not realize...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people are reportedly recovering from serious injuries after their house caught on fire in Dothan Saturday night. The fire happened at a home on Highway 431. Dispatchers were called sometime after 7 pm. When Dothan Fire Department arrived on the scene, they managed to help...
DOTHAN, AL
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Dothan, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
Dothan, AL
Government
wtvy.com

Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for that Dothan hospital. “We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise city employee receives prestigious award

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise city employee has been honored for her support of the community. The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce presented Tammy Doerer with the Yancey Parker Community Spirit Award at the membership awards banquet and annual meeting on Thursday. “This year’s recipient has an ‘un-boll-weevible’ commitment...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

WMA: Alabama State Council awards grants on the Arts

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two grants have been awarded to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for funding two art programs. The Alabama State Council on the Arts (ASCA) has granted a total of $12,700 for the WMA teens program and the Visiting Artist Series. The first award of $6,600...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Jackson Co. administration department makes changes

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County administration department is getting quite the shake-up. After former Deputy County Administrator Karlyn Tidwell left the position, County Administrator Wilanne Daniels decided to get rid of the position entirely. A number of other administrators will take on reclassified positions and absorb Tidwell’s previous responsibilities: Current Public Works Director, […]
MARIANNA, FL
wdhn.com

Ladies’ night out at Wiregrass Public Safety Center

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police Officers had an exciting night training with these ladies in firearm safety. On Wednesday, members from the Women’s Initiative Program completed the Firearms Safety portion at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. This group of ladies received training on various firearm safety topics...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan liquor store application denied

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —A controversial liquor store that was up for a vote in the Dothan City Commission has been denied. Sandhar Liquor had recently put in an application to the Dothan City Commission for a lounge retail liquor license. The vote was originally delayed after commissioners wanted to look at crime statistics and measurements because a liquor store cannot exist within 200 feet of a local park, school, or religious institution.
WMBB

Local state trooper is “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years. Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Two hospitalized after home catches fire in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two victims are in the hospital after their home caught fire in Dothan on Saturday night, according to Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams. Dothan Fire responded to a house fire on Reeves Street across from the Jack’s in front of Dothan High School. When...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Feeding program indictments; could Dothan be next?

Dothan City Commissioners nixed a church's rezoning request this morning. Their decision comes after hearing complaints. A Dothan McDonald’s franchisee named in a negligence lawsuit promises that safety of the top priority of its restaurants. UAB dental clinic in Dothan receives final approval. Updated: 11 hours ago. Trustees who...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Former Elba principal receives 10-year sentence for causing wreck

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - A former Elba school principal has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in a plea deal. Debra Johnson Strickland pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two reduced assault charges, one a lesser felony and the other a misdemeanor. Strickland, on June 5, 2021, drove her car...
ELBA, AL
wtvy.com

Eufaula City Schools rolls out new rules in the wake of fight

Debra Johnson Strickland drove her car across the center line of a two-lane highway in Geneva County and collided head-on with another vehicle. Hughes was charged with second degree Arson and booked on a $30,000 bond. Enterprise State holds Pizza with the President event. Updated: 6 hours ago. The connection...
EUFAULA, AL
wtvy.com

Ozark Dale County Library’s new location opening in October

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - After months of renovations, moving, and setting up at their new location, the Ozark Dale County Library have announced the date for their official grand opening. In a PSA release from the library, they locked in a date of Thursday, October 27 at 10 a.m. for...
DALE COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Marianna park being restored for $400k after Michael damage

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city officials are working diligently to restore a popular park. Jennings Field Park is the only recreational park on the south side of Marianna. “Jennings Park has been around for a long time”, Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said. “It is an iconic park in the city of Marianna. It’s […]
MARIANNA, FL
wtvy.com

Dothan welcomes sweet new ATM

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan has a sweet new ATM in town. Desserts by Jolando on Main Street is home to one of the only cake ATMs in the south. The new contraption holds sweet treats that you can get with just the push of a button. Teacher Jolando Butler...
DOTHAN, AL

