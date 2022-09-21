Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdhn.com
Revitalization efforts underway for Dothan neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Josephine Parrish is just one of the residents in the ‘Ford Country’ area excited to see a much-needed change on the way after she says her neighborhood was in disrepair for so long. “When I come to Dothan, Alabama I did not realize...
wdhn.com
Elba Chamber of Commerce looking for new building after fire claimed the last one
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— In July of 2021, officials say it was lightning that caused the fire which destroyed Elba’s Chamber of Commerce building on Putnam street. The chamber was located in the historic Stinson house which had survived numerous floods and other weather events for more than a century until the fire.
wtvy.com
2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people are reportedly recovering from serious injuries after their house caught on fire in Dothan Saturday night. The fire happened at a home on Highway 431. Dispatchers were called sometime after 7 pm. When Dothan Fire Department arrived on the scene, they managed to help...
wdhn.com
A new restaurant is seeking a liquor license in Houston County; the commission has questions
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The owner of a piece of property in the Wicksburg area that’s been the scene of violence and death over the years is asking for a liquor license. Horizon Bar and Grill is located on U.S. Highway-84 West, and it’s in the same...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for that Dothan hospital. “We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this...
wdhn.com
Enterprise city employee receives prestigious award
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise city employee has been honored for her support of the community. The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce presented Tammy Doerer with the Yancey Parker Community Spirit Award at the membership awards banquet and annual meeting on Thursday. “This year’s recipient has an ‘un-boll-weevible’ commitment...
wdhn.com
WMA: Alabama State Council awards grants on the Arts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two grants have been awarded to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for funding two art programs. The Alabama State Council on the Arts (ASCA) has granted a total of $12,700 for the WMA teens program and the Visiting Artist Series. The first award of $6,600...
Jackson Co. administration department makes changes
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County administration department is getting quite the shake-up. After former Deputy County Administrator Karlyn Tidwell left the position, County Administrator Wilanne Daniels decided to get rid of the position entirely. A number of other administrators will take on reclassified positions and absorb Tidwell’s previous responsibilities: Current Public Works Director, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
Ladies’ night out at Wiregrass Public Safety Center
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police Officers had an exciting night training with these ladies in firearm safety. On Wednesday, members from the Women’s Initiative Program completed the Firearms Safety portion at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. This group of ladies received training on various firearm safety topics...
wdhn.com
Local sheriff’s office sees decline in pistol permit revenue ahead of new law
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, fewer people are coming to this courthouse to get a pistol permit. Starting Jan. 1, Alabama residents will no longer be required to have a concealed carry permit. Earlier this year, the Alabama senate voted to end...
wdhn.com
Dothan liquor store application denied
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —A controversial liquor store that was up for a vote in the Dothan City Commission has been denied. Sandhar Liquor had recently put in an application to the Dothan City Commission for a lounge retail liquor license. The vote was originally delayed after commissioners wanted to look at crime statistics and measurements because a liquor store cannot exist within 200 feet of a local park, school, or religious institution.
Local state trooper is “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years. Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
Two hospitalized after home catches fire in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two victims are in the hospital after their home caught fire in Dothan on Saturday night, according to Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams. Dothan Fire responded to a house fire on Reeves Street across from the Jack’s in front of Dothan High School. When...
wtvy.com
Feeding program indictments; could Dothan be next?
Dothan City Commissioners nixed a church's rezoning request this morning. Their decision comes after hearing complaints. A Dothan McDonald’s franchisee named in a negligence lawsuit promises that safety of the top priority of its restaurants. UAB dental clinic in Dothan receives final approval. Updated: 11 hours ago. Trustees who...
wtvy.com
Former Elba principal receives 10-year sentence for causing wreck
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - A former Elba school principal has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in a plea deal. Debra Johnson Strickland pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two reduced assault charges, one a lesser felony and the other a misdemeanor. Strickland, on June 5, 2021, drove her car...
wtvy.com
Eufaula City Schools rolls out new rules in the wake of fight
Debra Johnson Strickland drove her car across the center line of a two-lane highway in Geneva County and collided head-on with another vehicle. Hughes was charged with second degree Arson and booked on a $30,000 bond. Enterprise State holds Pizza with the President event. Updated: 6 hours ago. The connection...
wtvy.com
Ozark Dale County Library’s new location opening in October
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - After months of renovations, moving, and setting up at their new location, the Ozark Dale County Library have announced the date for their official grand opening. In a PSA release from the library, they locked in a date of Thursday, October 27 at 10 a.m. for...
City scandal: Dothan restaurateur claims fraud, cheating, and intimidation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant, has officially filed a claim against the City of Dothan, the Dothan City Commission, and other officials and employees who may have been part of what she calls fraud. In May, Dorsey submitted a sealed bid to become a vendor in an after-school meal […]
Marianna park being restored for $400k after Michael damage
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city officials are working diligently to restore a popular park. Jennings Field Park is the only recreational park on the south side of Marianna. “Jennings Park has been around for a long time”, Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said. “It is an iconic park in the city of Marianna. It’s […]
wtvy.com
Dothan welcomes sweet new ATM
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan has a sweet new ATM in town. Desserts by Jolando on Main Street is home to one of the only cake ATMs in the south. The new contraption holds sweet treats that you can get with just the push of a button. Teacher Jolando Butler...
Comments / 0