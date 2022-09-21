Read full article on original website
Zeldin: No executive order to limit abortion law
Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin would not move to limit or restrict a law that expanded abortion rights in New York and doubts Democrats in the state Legislature would advance him such a measure to approve. "I believe that the Legislature is an important part of the process and...
New law will study urban heat islands in New York
Urban areas that face disproportionate heat conditions will be studied by state environmental officials under a measure signed Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The new law will assess the effects of so-called urban heat islands in low-income and disadvantaged neighborhoods of New York state. These communities often lack trees or...
Zeldin, vowing to cut taxes, wants to assess Medicaid program
Rep. Lee Zeldin wants to cut taxes as governor. If he had his way, he told a group of business leaders at an annual gathering in the Adirondacks on Friday morning, he would end the estate tax and even the personal income tax, the state budget's main revenue generator. But...
