Read full article on original website
Related
reno.gov
Ward 3 Councilmember Oscar Delgado resigns elected office to focus on family, Community Health Alliance
Today, Ward 3 Councilmember Oscar Delgado submitted his letter of resignation to Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and City Manager Doug Thornley. After 10 years of service on the Reno City Council, Councilmember Delgado's last day in the office will be Friday, September 30, 2022. "It has been the honor of...
reno.gov
Latest News
In celebration of National Service Dog Month, the City of Reno is inviting the community to Dine with a Service Dog. Reno Police Department (RPD) facility dog, Winter, and her handler, Lieutenant Michael Browett, will be joined by other Canine Companion service dogs and their handlers. Attendees will have an...
Comments / 0