Duluth began working on a pilot project to replace lead water service lines along a six block stretch of East Eighth Street at a cost of nearly $1.3 million. Duluth will be using the American Rescue Plan Act Money to pay consultants and develop a detailed action plan in hopes the city is successful in applying for state funds. The city is hoping to rid its municipal water system of lead, both in city-owned infrastructure and on private property.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO