WDIO-TV
UMD volleyball stays undefeated
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball team was at home Friday taking on Augustana, riding a 12 game winning streak. The Bulldogs lead the game with 47 total kills and eight blocks. Cianna Selbitschka lead the team with 12 kills of her own, as UMD won their 13th straight...
WDIO-TV
Hibbing’s Minnesota North College offering new officiating courses to battle referee shortage
A shortage of referees continues to impact Northland sports across all levels. In just the past week Ashland football had to move a game from last Friday up to Thursday, and a Duluth Marshall volleyball game against Lakeview Christian Academy on Tuesday turned into a scrimmage, both due to a lack of officials.
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey lands 3rd in NCHC preseason poll
The preseason polls have been released for the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team and they’ve been tabbed to finish third in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC). The defending NCHC Frozen Faceoff champion Bulldogs tied for fourth in the conference last year. Denver University took...
WDIO-TV
Proctor students complete first ALICE drill
Holding signs that said “This is a Drill,” 1300 students in Proctor walked out of their buildings on Thursday afternoon. They walked to their rally point a few blocks away. It was their first ALICE drill of the year. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate. Principal...
WDIO-TV
Duluth to be lit in shades of teal for ovarian cancer awareness
It’s almost time to Light Duluth Teal! And the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance is adding splashes of teal to Canal Park. Kris Greer, MOCA’s board chair and ovarian cancer survivor herself, spent time tying teal ribbons on the carriages that take people on horse-drawn rides. Several Duluth area...
WDIO-TV
Frosty Ridge celebrates National Alpaca Farm Days
Saturday and Sunday, Frosty Ridge Alpacas is hoping the people of the Northland will join them for National Alpaca Farm Days. It’s just two miles west of Midway Road in Duluth you can experience the fun, fleece, and fun for yourself from September 24th and 25th. Loni Blumerich and...
WDIO-TV
Getting the lead out of water
Duluth began working on a pilot project to replace lead water service lines along a six block stretch of East Eighth Street at a cost of nearly $1.3 million. Duluth will be using the American Rescue Plan Act Money to pay consultants and develop a detailed action plan in hopes the city is successful in applying for state funds. The city is hoping to rid its municipal water system of lead, both in city-owned infrastructure and on private property.
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Sept. 23, 2022
Rangers love to ride, and this weekend the Run-a-Muck ATV Club is having its second annual Fall Fest. Bring your four-wheelers to Pengilly on Saturday morning for games, music, a raffle, and of course an ATV ride. Proceeds will support building trails to connect Iron Range communities. Across the Range...
WDIO-TV
Apartments taking shape inside Historic Old Central High School
Every day, and every hour, crews are changing the Historic Old Central High School more and more. The project and future building will be known as the Zenith DCHS, a nod to the name of the yearbook at the original school. It’s been being converted into 122 apartments. Kraus-Anderson...
WDIO-TV
Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center celebrate their 20th Anniversary
Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center is celebrating 20 years, and honoring the memory of the beloved veteran. The center is holding a three day weekend of events ranging from weapon displays, to a puppy parade. On Friday, visitors were able to tour the museum for half price admission, and...
WDIO-TV
GoFundMe for man who lost all in fire
Mark Winans lost everything in a fire last week at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment. His friend has set up a GoFundMe to help the Navy veteran. He is also a food manager and cook at the Arrowhead House East Intensive Residential Treatment in Duluth, and helps serve adults with mental health issues.
WDIO-TV
Leaders celebrate new meat processing facility at NERCC
A celebration at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center included meat processed right on-site. After all, the event marks the completion of the new meat processing facility. It’s been in the works for years, and was funded through bonding money requested over several sessions. Leaders from Arrowhead Regional Corrections joined...
