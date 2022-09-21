Read full article on original website
Entrepreneurship researcher seeking to find HOPE Scholarship’s effect on new business creation
Since its inception in 1993, Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship has changed the way Georgia students plan for college. A new study aims to find out if it’s changed their career paths after graduation as well. Researchers from the University of Georgia Terry College of Business, Georgia State University and...
UGA completes renovation of Driftmier Engineering Center
The newly renovated building provides state-of-the-art instructional space and more for College of Engineering students. The University of Georgia held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a four-year renovation of the Driftmier Engineering Center on Friday, Sept. 23. The renovation finishes as the College of Engineering marks 10...
UGA Police Department assists international student
When international student Akash Singha Roy arrived in Athens for the first time, he found himself stranded, unable to check into his hotel. It was nearly midnight and raining. Not knowing what to do, he called the UGA Police for help. Officers were dispatched to help Roy find lodging. SPO...
Awards, scholarships given at 2022 BFSO ceremony
Pamoja founder encourages attendees to “count it all joy”. Six UGA students and four staff members received scholarships and awards during the Black Faculty and Staff Organization’s 2022 Founders’ Award Scholarship Ceremony, held Sept. 21. UGA President Jere W. Morehead expressed his appreciation to the BFSO for...
Four new faculty join SREL
Four faculty have joined the staff of the of the University of Georgia’s Savannah River Ecology Laboratory near Aiken, South Carolina. Avishek Dutta, Brennan O. Ferguson, Daniel Kaplan and Daniel A.H. Peach will expand the SREL’s research, graduate education program and external research partnerships. Dutta and Ferguson are...
New award will fund several community initiatives
This story, written by Kelly Simmons, was originally published on UGA Today on Sept. 23, 2022. Five local projects were selected to receive a total of $32,000 in awards from an endowment established by an Athens native and UGA alumna. The fund, held by the UGA Foundation, ultimately benefits Athens-Clarke County residents as well as university faculty and students focused on service and outreach into the community.
Multicultural faculty, staff celebrated at fall reception
Faculty and staff from across campus filled the Georgia Museum of Art on Sept. 20 for the university’s fall 2022 Multicultural Faculty and Staff Reception. The event offered a space for underrepresented faculty, staff, and administrators to gather and celebrate the new year, together. “This reception plays a key...
Jane McPherson
Jane McPherson develops, evaluates, and advocates for human rights-based approaches to social work practice in the U.S. and around the world. She also conducts archival research exploring how local Georgia histories of charity and social work entwine with ideologies of white supremacy and capitalism, and asks questions about how these histories still echo in social work practice today. As an arts activist, Dr. McPherson was an organizer for One Million Bones, a nationwide anti-genocide initiative that created and laid one million handmade bones on the National Mall. A licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), Dr. McPherson worked for 20 years in child protection, bereavement, mental health, maternal-child health, infant mental health, and torture treatment before becoming a professor.
Campus Safety Update
Recently the University of Georgia was ranked #2 in the nation for the best student life in America by Niche. That’s exciting news, and it affirms the positive impact of the many programs we have in place to expand the intellectual horizons of our students, support their individual needs, and provide a fun and engaging atmosphere in which to live and learn.
Neil Landau named executive director of MFA Film Program
Neil Landau (MFA ’18), an award-winning screenwriter, creative producer, author, and educator has been named Executive Director of the University of Georgia Master of Fine Arts in Film, Television and Digital Media. “Professor Landau brings a vast amount of experience not only in the film industry, but in the...
Indie Musician Kishi Bashi to Perform with the UGA Symphony Orchestra
“He really is a one-man orchestra. But backed by the real thing, the results were even more stunning.”—St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Singer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and Athens favorite Kishi Bashi has carved out a unique place for himself in America’s diverse sonic landscape. With a musical vocabulary drawing from indie pop, rock, beatboxing, vocal looping, and even classical violin, he defies easy categorization yet has achieved international appeal.
Georgia Museum of Art exhibition examines abstract landscapes
The Georgia Museum of Art has opened a new exhibition that brings attention to the power art has to influence our understanding of the environment. Organized by curatorial assistant Kathryn Hill, “Infinity on the Horizon,” open through Dec. 31, features modern and contemporary objects in the museum’s permanent collection, including art by Georgia O’Keeffe, Elaine de Kooning and Richard Mayhew.
