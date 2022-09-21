ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Driver gets distracted and crashes vehicle into a tree

BEDFORD – No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday on Maple Leaf Road. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the crash at 2:04 p.m. According to a police report, Krystal Harden, 34, of Bedford, was traveling north on Maple Leaf Road in...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: September 23, 2022

12:04 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1630 block of H Street. 12:49 a.m. Agency assist at State Road 37 and 16th Street. 1:56 a.m. Request for an officer in the 1600 block of 23rd Street. 2:23 a.m. Request for an officer in the 3010 block of Ted Jones Drive. Incidents...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police investigating the death of Petersburg man

PIKE CO. – Indiana State Police detectives are currently investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment located at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment.
PETERSBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man sentenced to prison on child molestation charges

BEDFORD – A Lawrence County Superior Court I jury found 35-year-old Joshua J. Stevens guilty of all five felony child molestation charges on August 25, 2022. Judge John Plummer III, sentenced Stevens to 85 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. “The heinous crime of child molesting adversely affects...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Mary Katherine “Kitty” May

Mary Katherine “Kitty” May age 87 of Bedford passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 2:15 a.m. at Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. She was born in Cuzco, Indiana on July 31, 1935, to Hilbert Potts and Ruth (Pinnick) Potts. Kitty retired from RCA in Bloomington and she was a member of the Dive Christian Church in Bedford.
wbiw.com

Bloomington Community Orchard becomes more accessible; Crestmont traffic is calmed, and Hopewell demolition continues

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Roger Eugene Mitchell Sr.

Roger Eugene Mitchell, Sr., 58, of Bedford, IN passed away on September 23, 2022. Born on October 31, 1963, he was the son of Roy and Grace (Beavers) Mitchell. Roger worked as a mechanic. Surviving to cherish Roger’s memory are his loving ex-wife, Kim Mitchell; his daughter, Renae Mitchell of...
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, Sept. 27th

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, September 27th. The meeting will be held in the commissioners’ room at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m. On the agenda:. Pledge of Allegiance. Public Hearing – Lots to Acreage Town of Bono. Approval of Minutes for...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington updates Meridiam Open-Access Fiber-Network Project

BLOOMINGTON – Since Meridiam announced its plans in May 2022 to bring high-speed internet access to all of Bloomington, the City of Bloomington and Meridiam have activated the operations phase of this transformational project. Hoosier Networks, the fiber network utility provider established by Meridiam, announced on September 13 its...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

D is divine as Stars ground the Wing-T with 21-7 victory over Jennings

NORTH VERNON – On a normal grading scale, D indicates less than satisfactory. Bedford North Lawrence earned that grade, but this time it meant Defense. Discipline. Dominance. Definitely not Defeat. More like Divine. Facing a unique, one-trick-pony attack that required mental and physical toughness to control, the Stars passed...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Seniors complete final tours for Stars during Ted Fox Invitational races

BEDFORD – The emotion of Senior Day was quivering on Emma Baumgart’s lips. Cross country is an endurance race, doubly so for a senior who has survived the grueling grind of training, racing and competing over 5,000 meters on a daily basis. And for the regular-season finale on the home course to be in the annual and prestigious Ted Fox Invitational . . . what a way to go.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Cubs clip Stars 3-2 on Senior Day

BEDFORD – Madison scored a late goal in the second half to edge Bedford North Lawrence 3-2 during boys high school soccer action on Saturday. The Stars, celebrating Senior Day for their 10 upperclassmen, scrambled back from an early two-goal deficit and pulled even, but Madison’s Ramon Alvarado Paz poked home the game winner off a through ball with 16:31 left.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington Chamber to host Community Political Candidate Meet and Greet

BLOOMINGTON – The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate networking event on Monday, October 3rd, 2022, at the Dimension Mill. All county, state, and federal candidates have been invited to participate. This event is co-sponsored by the Young Professionals Bloomington and is open to all members of the community.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

