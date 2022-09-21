More Kansans hospitalized with COVID this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 180 Kansans are in the hospital with COVID-19 this week. That is 13 more than last week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) gets reports from hospitals across Kansas on Tuesdays and posts the total numbers on Wednesdays.

The KDHE says the hospitalized COVID-19 patients include:

161 adults (10 more than last week)

19 children (Three more than last week)

22 of the COVID-19 patients are in intensive care (down seven)

Since last Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 death toll has increased by seven. Five of those deaths were in the past six days. The other two deaths may be attributable to officials double-checking previous death certificates.

The state says 2,779 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since last Wednesday. That is almost 1,400 fewer than the previous week.

The state checks some of those cases for variants and subvariants. Of those tested, 127 are the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.

The KDHE also updates coronavirus vaccination numbers on Wednesdays. It says almost 28,000 people got vaccinated in the last week:

2,883 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

3,307 got a second dose

21,690 got a booster dose

The percentage of Kansans receiving at least one dose is 64.3%, while 56.2% have completed a vaccine series.

County Total Cases Allen 4,621 Anderson 2,420 Atchison 4,761 Barber 1,131 Barton 7,169 Bourbon 5,145 Brown 3,020 Butler 21,081 Chase 748 Chautauqua 924 Cherokee 6,900 Cheyenne 690 Clark 541 Clay 2,234 Cloud 2,447 Coffey 2,666 Comanche 476 Cowley 11,741 Crawford 13,929 Decatur 671 Dickinson 5,499 Doniphan 2,708 Douglas 31,570 Edwards 626 Elk 629 Ellis 7,902 Ellsworth 2,275 Finney 12,434 Ford 11,658 Franklin 7,646 Geary 10,706 Gove 875 Graham 632 Grant 2,625 Gray 1,313 Greeley 371 Greenwood 2,028 Hamilton 533 Harper 1,784 Harvey 11,036 Haskell 1,045 Hodgeman 467 Jackson 4,320 Jefferson 5,363 Jewell 885 Johnson 167,536 Kearny 1,349 Kingman 2,175 Kiowa 714 Labette 7,379 Lane 341 Leavenworth 22,368 Lincoln 671 Linn 3,244 Logan 920 Lyon 11,222 Marion 3,686 Marshall 2,783 McPherson 8,815 Meade 1,308 Miami 8,965 Mitchell 1,600 Montgomery 10,446 Morris 1,679 Morton 667 Nemaha 3,622 Neosho 5,709 Ness 828 Norton 2,343 Osage 4,419 Osborne 909 Ottawa 1,353 Pawnee 2,391 Phillips 1,539 Pottawatomie 6,578 Pratt 2,098 Rawlins 711 Reno 21,038 Republic 1,459 Rice 2,885 Riley 15,412 Rooks 1,530 Rush 879 Russell 2,018 Saline 15,995 Scott 1,440 Sedgwick 161,553 Seward 7,722 Shawnee 56,085 Sheridan 860 Sherman 1,663 Smith 709 Stafford 1,298 Stanton 466 Stevens 1,733 Sumner 6,232 Thomas 2,770 Trego 846 Wabaunsee 1,805 Wallace 470 Washington 1,527 Wichita 558 Wilson 3,186 Woodson 930 Wyandotte 52,172

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:

Low ( green ): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)

Medium ( yellow ): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)

High ( orange ): Should wear mask indoors in public

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Sep. 21, 2022

CDC Community transmission rates updated Sep. 15, 2022

Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began

Sources:

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Centers for Disease Control

