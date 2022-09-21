ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Kansans hospitalized with COVID this week

By Laura McMillan
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 180 Kansans are in the hospital with COVID-19 this week. That is 13 more than last week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) gets reports from hospitals across Kansas on Tuesdays and posts the total numbers on Wednesdays.

The KDHE says the hospitalized COVID-19 patients include:

  • 161 adults (10 more than last week)
  • 19 children (Three more than last week)
  • 22 of the COVID-19 patients are in intensive care (down seven)
KDHE restocks at-home COVID test supply

Since last Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 death toll has increased by seven. Five of those deaths were in the past six days. The other two deaths may be attributable to officials double-checking previous death certificates.

The state says 2,779 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since last Wednesday. That is almost 1,400 fewer than the previous week.

The state checks some of those cases for variants and subvariants. Of those tested, 127 are the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.

The KDHE also updates coronavirus vaccination numbers on Wednesdays. It says almost 28,000 people got vaccinated in the last week:

  • 2,883 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 3,307 got a second dose
  • 21,690 got a booster dose

The percentage of Kansans receiving at least one dose is 64.3%, while 56.2% have completed a vaccine series.

County Total Cases
Allen 4,621
Anderson 2,420
Atchison 4,761
Barber 1,131
Barton 7,169
Bourbon 5,145
Brown 3,020
Butler 21,081
Chase 748
Chautauqua 924
Cherokee 6,900
Cheyenne 690
Clark 541
Clay 2,234
Cloud 2,447
Coffey 2,666
Comanche 476
Cowley 11,741
Crawford 13,929
Decatur 671
Dickinson 5,499
Doniphan 2,708
Douglas 31,570
Edwards 626
Elk 629
Ellis 7,902
Ellsworth 2,275
Finney 12,434
Ford 11,658
Franklin 7,646
Geary 10,706
Gove 875
Graham 632
Grant 2,625
Gray 1,313
Greeley 371
Greenwood 2,028
Hamilton 533
Harper 1,784
Harvey 11,036
Haskell 1,045
Hodgeman 467
Jackson 4,320
Jefferson 5,363
Jewell 885
Johnson 167,536
Kearny 1,349
Kingman 2,175
Kiowa 714
Labette 7,379
Lane 341
Leavenworth 22,368
Lincoln 671
Linn 3,244
Logan 920
Lyon 11,222
Marion 3,686
Marshall 2,783
McPherson 8,815
Meade 1,308
Miami 8,965
Mitchell 1,600
Montgomery 10,446
Morris 1,679
Morton 667
Nemaha 3,622
Neosho 5,709
Ness 828
Norton 2,343
Osage 4,419
Osborne 909
Ottawa 1,353
Pawnee 2,391
Phillips 1,539
Pottawatomie 6,578
Pratt 2,098
Rawlins 711
Reno 21,038
Republic 1,459
Rice 2,885
Riley 15,412
Rooks 1,530
Rush 879
Russell 2,018
Saline 15,995
Scott 1,440
Sedgwick 161,553
Seward 7,722
Shawnee 56,085
Sheridan 860
Sherman 1,663
Smith 709
Stafford 1,298
Stanton 466
Stevens 1,733
Sumner 6,232
Thomas 2,770
Trego 846
Wabaunsee 1,805
Wallace 470
Washington 1,527
Wichita 558
Wilson 3,186
Woodson 930
Wyandotte 52,172

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low ( green ): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium ( yellow ): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High ( orange ): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Sep. 21, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Sep. 15, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control

Comments / 21

Kep-Ha
3d ago

how many were hospitalized with heart disease, cancer, or diabetes???? theses are the leading killers in America. Stop the Covid fear mongering!!!

Reply(11)
11
apheod
3d ago

And what percentage of those hospitalized cases are vaccinated? Why is it that almost all of the people that I know who are getting Covid are vaccinated?

Reply(1)
6
Angel Hakes
3d ago

Clearly the pandemic isn't over. Maybe the worst of it is but its definitely not over.

Reply
4
KSN News

KSN News

