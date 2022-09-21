ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person shot in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — At least one person was shot in Trotwood Saturday night. >>At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton. The shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was located at...
TROTWOOD, OH
WKBN

Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are responding to multiple active shooter threats that are being reported as hoaxes. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a call came in around 10 a.m. from Princeton High School on Viking Way in Cincinnati on reports of an active shooter. The school was put […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

No arrests made at Dayton’s OVI checkpoints

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department released the results from the two OVI checkpoints held on Thursday. According to police, the first checkpoint was held at the intersection of East Third St. and Terry St., where 232 drivers drove through the checkpoint. Of the car that participated in the OVI checkpoint, 34 drivers […]
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio Couple Kills and Dismembers Family Member

MIDDLETOWN – A man entered a police station and asked to speak to an officer on September 20th confessing to a murder and a dismemberment. According to the Middletown Police department on September 20, 2022, a subject later, identified as John Havens, 34, entered the Middletown Division of Police lobby requesting to speak to an officer. Mr. Havens gave officers detailed information about a homicide at 5635 Stone Path Drive.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 3 siblings found safe in northwest Ohio

The Greenville Police Department said three missing children were found safe Wednesday. According to police, an Amber Alert was issued after three siblings did not show up for school Wednesday. Police believed the kids were abducted by their father, 29-year-old Kirt Kiser around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from...
GREENVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight

OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
OXFORD, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine teen charged for breaking into a safe

Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to South Detroit Street Thursday night at 9:00 for a theft complaint. The victim told officers that they came home and discovered a safe in the home had been tampered with. The back of the safe had visible pry marks and the back had been pried...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Fox 19

Colerain Township’s annual Recycle Day continues to grow

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The community of Colerain Township hosted their annual Recycle Day Saturday morning to help people declutter their homes and recycle their items. Police officers, firefighters and other government employees volunteer at the yearly event, encouraging residents to donate their items to Goodwill, recycle scraps or...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH

