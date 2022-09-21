Read full article on original website
‘You are not anonymous’: Former FBI agent says Ohio swatting calls can be traced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a series of false active shooter phone calls to Ohio schools on Friday, a former FBI agent said the callers could be tracked and held accountable. Former FBI agent Harry Trombitas said tracking the callers who made false active shooter reports — also known as swatting — would be “difficult, […]
At least 1 person shot in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — At least one person was shot in Trotwood Saturday night. >>At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton. The shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was located at...
Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are responding to multiple active shooter threats that are being reported as hoaxes. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a call came in around 10 a.m. from Princeton High School on Viking Way in Cincinnati on reports of an active shooter. The school was put […]
No arrests made at Dayton’s OVI checkpoints
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department released the results from the two OVI checkpoints held on Thursday. According to police, the first checkpoint was held at the intersection of East Third St. and Terry St., where 232 drivers drove through the checkpoint. Of the car that participated in the OVI checkpoint, 34 drivers […]
Fox 19
No active shooter at Princeton HS, possibly part of a bigger hoax: police
Fox 19
‘He opened fire on the students’: 911 call leads to active shooter hoax at Princeton HS
Princeton High School among several Ohio schools targeted by active shooter hoax
Police in Sharonville, Dayton, Springfield, Cleveland, Toledo and Akron all responded to calls of an active shooter inside schools Friday morning. All calls were hoaxes.
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio Couple Kills and Dismembers Family Member
MIDDLETOWN – A man entered a police station and asked to speak to an officer on September 20th confessing to a murder and a dismemberment. According to the Middletown Police department on September 20, 2022, a subject later, identified as John Havens, 34, entered the Middletown Division of Police lobby requesting to speak to an officer. Mr. Havens gave officers detailed information about a homicide at 5635 Stone Path Drive.
WLWT 5
Police: 3 siblings found safe in northwest Ohio
The Greenville Police Department said three missing children were found safe Wednesday. According to police, an Amber Alert was issued after three siblings did not show up for school Wednesday. Police believed the kids were abducted by their father, 29-year-old Kirt Kiser around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from...
‘Stupidest crime’: Safety experts explain why school swatting happens
"Sometimes it's a student from within the organization, which often times is the case, but oftentimes it's also somebody outside the disgruntled parent or employee or someone with no connection who is just desiring that kind of attention and chaos," Klinger said.
Police ask for help identifying multiple theft suspects
KETTERING — Kettering Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three theft suspects. In a social media post KPD shows pictures of two women and a man at an area store. Police said the two women are suspected of stealing a credit card that the man then...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight
OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
Teens charged with vandalizing Liberty park
Two teenage boys are facing criminal charges, accused of vandalizing bathrooms and a maintenance building at a Liberty park.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine teen charged for breaking into a safe
Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to South Detroit Street Thursday night at 9:00 for a theft complaint. The victim told officers that they came home and discovered a safe in the home had been tampered with. The back of the safe had visible pry marks and the back had been pried...
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 others hurt, after fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — One Springfield firefighter was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and two other firefighters were hurt while battling a fire in Springfield Sunday, according to a news release. >>Ohio Task Force 1 deployed due to Tropical Storm Ian. Crews were called to the 600 block of Rice Street...
Fox 19
Colerain Township’s annual Recycle Day continues to grow
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The community of Colerain Township hosted their annual Recycle Day Saturday morning to help people declutter their homes and recycle their items. Police officers, firefighters and other government employees volunteer at the yearly event, encouraging residents to donate their items to Goodwill, recycle scraps or...
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
WATCH: Cruiser cam captures police pursuit in Dayton; 1 taken into custody
DAYTON — New cruiser cam footage has been released of a police chase that happened in Dayton Thursday night. The pursuit started near Lexington Avenue and Salem Avenue after Dayton police were dispatched to reports of a vehicle taken in an aggravated robbery, according to police. >> Active shooter...
Charges approved for 2 additional suspects in connection to Greene County shooting
GREENE COUNTY — Two men are being accused of attempted murder in connection to a shooting in Greene County earlier this month. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old woman was shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute on Sept. 12. She was taken to the...
