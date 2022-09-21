Read full article on original website
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
azbigmedia.com
Will Arizona see a recession? Here’s what experts say
Arizona State University economist Dennis Hoffman is fascinated by weather. In a different life, he’s an oceanographer, focused on running simulation models to predict weather patterns or events. Instead, Hoffman’s reality is grounded in numbers, although forecasting is a major part of his career. As an economist, Hoffman runs business cycle models to predict the state of the economy. So, what’s the economic forecast? And will Arizona see a recession?
Green District to Open Second Location in Gilbert
The Kentucky-based salad restaurant is preparing for its next moves in Arizona.
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
azbigmedia.com
How Chris Loeffler re-shaped Downtown Mesa
It takes guts to be an entrepreneur even during the best of times. Chris Loeffler, CEO and co-founder of Caliber, showed he’s got more than his fair share of chutzpah when he told his parents that he planned to quit his job to start a real estate company — in 2009. At the time, he was working as a senior associate in the audit and assurance practice for PwC in Phoenix, but he had always liked the idea of becoming an investor and saw an opportunity to pursue that path.
azbigmedia.com
Newmark completes $275.75M, 4-property deal
Newmark announced the $68.5 million sale of Ponderosa Ranch, a 272-unit, value-add multifamily community in Tempe, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director Brad Goff and Senior Managing Directors Brett Polachek, and Chris Canter represented the seller, KKR, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer. Ponderosa Ranch was the last property to close of an 864-unit, four-property portfolio that also included Omnia on 8th and Omnia McClintock in Tempe and Palm Trails in Chandler for a total consideration of $275,750,000.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks No. 9 among best taco cities in America
Alongside burgers and pizza, tacos are one of the most popular dishes in the U.S. Mexican restaurants alone are a $77 billion industry, with taco sales making up a significant portion of the revenue. But where did one of America’s most beloved foods come from and what are the best taco cities in America?
azbigmedia.com
Metro Phoenix ranks No. 2 for 10-year increase in home prices
Up until a few months ago, homeownership really seemed attainable due to the low mortgage rates. But, with inflation creeping up, homebuyers’ hopes, and dreams are plummeting, especially in Metro Phoenix, which ranks No. 2 among large communities for 10-year increase in home prices. And now, with the housing...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell
Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
These 3 metro Phoenix restaurants lauded by New York Times on 2022 list
PHOENIX – A diverse serving of four Arizona restaurants, including three in the Valley, had dining experts from The New York Times licking their chops this year. Bacanora and Kabob Grill N’ Go in Phoenix, Thaily’s in Chandler and Tito & Pep in Tucson landed on The Restaurant List 2022, which was published Monday.
azbigmedia.com
How Arizona’s semiconductor industry benefits from policy, partnerships
Over the last few years, two major companies — Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) — have announced approximately $32 billion in investment in Metro Phoenix, representing a significant expansion of the Arizona semiconductor industry. In the North Valley, TSMC is dedicating $12 billion to its most advanced manufacturing facility in the U.S. Intel, which came to Chandler in 1979, is spending $20 billion on two new chip factories estimated to create 3,000 jobs.
East Valley Tribune
$80M farm sale heralds new epicenter of growth
The Arizona Dairy Co. earlier this month sold its last 270 acres in Mesa on the southwest corner of Sossaman and Elliot roads for $80 million, paving the way for a mammoth manufacturing campus projected by the new owner. Shopoff Realty Investments said in a news release after the sale...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix mobile home community residents being told to leave the property
PHOENIX - Residents of a mobile home community in Phoenix are being told to leave, and they say the deadline to figure out what's next is just too soon. Families are still shocked by a letter sent to them. The letter is a Notice of Termination of Tenancy, due to a change in land use. Residents have 180 days to move out, and eviction follows if they fail to leave by April 1, 2023.
This Is The Best Independent Coffee Shop In Arizona
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the best independent coffee shops in each state.
foodgressing.com
Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022: Culinary & Arts Highlights
While fall foliage might look a little different in the Sonoran Desert, there is no better place to celebrate the change of seasons. This post covers some highlights of upcoming Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022. As temperatures drop in Scottsdale Arizona, the destination invites visitors and locals to celebrate...
azbigmedia.com
Cleanroom construction mirrors semiconductor growth
In North Phoenix, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s new semiconductor factory is set to make five-nanometer chips. Compare that to a piece of paper — which is approximately 100,000 nanometers thick — and calling these fundamental pieces of technology thin is an understatement. Dealing with such tiny materials...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials
A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
4 Arizona Food Spots Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times revealed the 50 restaurants in America they're "most excited about right now."
East Valley Tribune
Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills
It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
azbigmedia.com
Here are the benefits of farm-to-table dining
The growth of seasonal and weekly farmers markets across the valley is a great indicator of Arizona’s capabilities in producers and it is our duty as a local business to exercise farm-to-table dining. Despite many differing opinions on how this looks on your plate, it is difficult to make the wrong choice when supporting local. Merkin Vineyards is deeply rooted in your local soil and is on a mission to come as close as we can to delivering a 100% Arizona experience to their extended family and community. It is a mission few would choose to take on, but essential when regional, sustainable, and a sense of place are the main goals.
AZFamily
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
