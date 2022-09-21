Read full article on original website
hudsoncountyview.com
UPDATED: Man fatally shot on Marshall Drive in Hoboken after heated argument escalated, councilman says
A man was fatally shot on Marshall Drive in Hoboken early this morning after a heated argument escalated, according to 4th Ward Councilman Ruben Ramos. “I wanted to alert you to an incident that happened overnight. Two men were involved in a heated argument outside on Marshall Drive at approximately 330 am and one shot the other person,” Ramos said in an email blast this morning.
hudsontv.com
Man Shot to Death in Hoboken
Shortly before 7:30 this morning the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted that its Homicide Unit and the Hoboken Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a male on Marshall Drive. No other details have been released at this time by the Prosecutor’s Office, however, Councilman Ruben Ramos has...
Islamic Group Wants Teaneck, NJ, Mayor to Condemn ‘Camel’ Comments
The mayor of Teaneck is being called on by the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations to denounce comments made by a Zoning Board member that came out during a court hearing. Legal battle over Islamic community center. The township is being sued by the Al Ummah...
Authorities ID Man, 28, Shot Dead In Hoboken
A 28-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday, Sept. 25 in Hoboken, authorities said. Christopher Garcia, of Hoboken, was found with a gunshot wound to the torso near 560 Marshall Drive around 3:25 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where...
hudsontv.com
Craig Guy Has Support of Every Hudson Mayor & Governor Murphy For Hudson County Executive
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A lifelong public servant and proud Democrat, Craig Guy officially kicked off his campaign for Hudson County Executive last night at a packed fundraising event attended by Governor Phil Murphy, numerous Hudson Democratic leaders and approximately 1,000 supporters. Held at the Liberty House restaurant in...
Bayonne further restricts cannabis locations
Bayonne has again passed new regulations for the local cannabis industry, the time pertaining to the application process for licenses and the location of establishments. The City Council adopted two ordinances at its September 21 meeting after being introduced in August. For more information on the changes, read past reporting by the Bayonne Community News at: hudsonreporter.com/2022/09/01/bayonne-proposes-further-amendments-to-cannabis-regulations.
Two new Downtown skyscrapers approved in Jersey City
The Goldman Sachs tower and the Colgate Clock will be getting some company now that plans for two new skyscrapers in Downtown Jersey City have been approved by the city’s Planning Board. The two new towers, which will be developed by New York City-based real estate firm Tishman Speyer,...
Hello, goodbye: How NJ mayor would deal with migrants sent by GOP governors
If a busload of border crossers arrived in Toms River, Mayor Maurice "Mo" Hill would hand them some donuts and send them on to Washington. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been sending border-crossing asylum seekers to so-called "sanctuary" states and cities, including New York and Washington, D.C.
NY1
Antonio Reynoso calls Brooklyn Democratic Party 'unbelievable'
The Brooklyn Democratic Party hosted a meeting at the Coney Island Amphitheater Wednesday night that left Brooklynites waiting for hours. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso told Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Thursday that there was an “incompetence” of the Brooklyn Democratic Party to host the meeting, have one vote on an “inconsequential item” and to not vote on the leadership is “unbelievable.”
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council approves resolutions supporting SPEAK OUT Act, 2 cannabis dispensaries
The Jersey City Council approved resolutions supporting the SPEAK OUT Act before Congress, along with giving the green light for two cannabis dispensaries. The Speak Out Act would prevent employers from imposing mandatory non-disclosure agreements (NDA) on employees who have suffered sexual harassment and assault and who subsequently cannot warn others.
Hudson County Justice Complex reaches another key milestone
Progress continues to be made as construction of Hudson County’s new Frank J. Guarini Justice Complex proceeds in Jersey City, directly across Newark Avenue from the historic William J. Brennan Courthouse and in the midst of the many development projects transforming the skyline around Journal Square. Early summer 2022...
Islamic group files lawsuit against Teaneck for failing to issue permits for community center
Teaneck is facing a lawsuit from the People’s Community Center – a nonprofit that opened in 2018 and is run by members of the Islamic faith.
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County secures $913k in HUD funding for Housing Choice Voucher program
Hudson County has secured $913,480 in funding for the Housing Choice Voucher program that will be allocated towards nine different local housing authorities. “Many families across New Jersey struggle to make ends meet and find, keep, and maintain a healthy home. We must keep investing in our federal housing programs so that every New Jerseyan has a safe place to call home and raise a family,” U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said in a statement.
West New York mayor says town is addressing increasing homelessness
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez has acknowledged that his town is facing an increase in the homeless population and working to help those affected. Rodriguez addressed the issue at a September meeting of the Board of Commissioners after concerns were raised by resident and recent unsuccessful Board of Education candidate Vipul Parekh.
paramuspost.com
MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR PENTHOUSE SELLS IN HOBOKEN’S HISTORIC WONDER LOFTS CONDOMINIUM
HOBOKEN, N.J.– Wonder Lofts continues to set the pace in Hoboken’s luxury condominium market, attracting buyers from Manhattan, Brooklyn and New Jersey with uncommonly-large living and private outdoor spaces coupled with deeded parking, extensive amenities and preserved architectural charm. Showcasing the building’s ongoing success is the sale of a top-floor Penthouse at the boutique property which was born out of the historic conversion of the iconic Wonder Bread factory.
Jersey City to host benefit concert for Puerto Rico
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Jersey City has a large Puerto Rican population, and they are jumping into action after Hurricane Fiona’s destruction. Jersey City will host a large benefit concert in October, promising “big names” to help the people of Puerto Rico. PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer has the details in the video.
Renna Media
Program to feature Union County’s Reign of Terror
The Union County Historical Society is pleased to host Dr. Walter E. Boright for a program entitled “Union County’s Reign of Terror” on Sunday, October 2 at the Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Avenue, Cranford. As seating is limited, an advance reservation is suggested by emailing the society with the number attending at uncohissoc1@gmail.com.
jcitytimes.com
As Mayor Misleads on Crime, Jersey Journal Plays it Safe
At an August 18 “town hall” meeting with Mayor Fulop and local officials, a member of the public complained about a drive-by shooting that put two bullets through the front of a taco truck, luckily missing the owner and the two children who were inside with him. Not...
jerseydigs.com
520 Broad Street in Newark Sells For $49 Million
One of the more prominent office buildings in the Downtown Newark skyline has officially been sold as a large parcel at 520 Broad Street has changed hands. Rafael Holdings recently announced that they sold their 20-story building, which is home to several prominent companies. In addition to housing the cancer and immune metabolism therapeutics company, 520 Broad Street also houses IDT’s worldwide headquarters.
