Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Forest County tribes receive funding to fight opioid crisis
MADISON - Wisconsin tribal governments are receiving federal funds to fight the opioid crisis. $1.8 million will be distributed to six tribes throughout Wisconsin. The new funding will go towards existing projects and increase access to medications to treat opioid use disorder. The Sokaogon Chippewa Community in Crandon will get...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Well-known source of meth’: Wisconsin man receives sentence for distributing
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old from Wausau, was sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to a release, Jacob Ring was sentenced on September 21 to seven years, followed by five years of supervised release. Law enforcement says that they developed Ring as a suspected methamphetamine dealer...
WJFW-TV
Annual suicide prevention walk returns to Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Families made their way to Marathon Park in Wausau on Saturday to participate in the 14th annual suicide and mental health awareness walk. According to the CDC, suicide is the leading cause of death in the United States. The number of people who think about or attempt suicide is even higher. Prevent Suicide Marathon County chair, Debi Trader says its important to raise awareness about suicide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Sept. 22, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Rhinelander man sentenced to 25 years in child trafficking scheme
A 36-year-old Rhinelander man was sentenced this week to 25 years in federal prison on sex trafficking charges after a two-year investigation that revealed multiple crimes against children. Paul S. Osterman pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a child younger than 14. Prosecutors say he used social media applications and...
WJFW-TV
Pinewood Country Club helps Northwoods Honor Guard fund its operations
HARSHAW, Wis. (WJFW) - More funds are on the way for the Northwoods honor guard. Today, the Pinewood Country Club presented a check for $1,000 to the group. This check is to go towards the operations of the chapter. It will also help them fund a new car to travel to ceremony sites and outfit two new members.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander area fire departments receive generous donations from Trig's
Emergency services in the Rhinelander area received generous donations today from a local grocery store chain. Trig’s grocery made three donations totaling $10,000 to support local firefighters. Don Theisen said this is part of their Love it Local campaign which gives back to the community through charitable donations. "We’re...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin Rapids Overcomes Defense of DC Everest for the Win
WESTON, Wis. (WJFW)- Entering Friday, Wisconsin Rapids and D.C. Everest were both looking for their fourth win of the season. It was a defensive battle all the way through. After a slow start to the game, DC Everest got on board first. After a lot of back and forth, Wisconsin...
Officials identify man whose body was discovered in Rib Mountain field
One month after a body was discovered in Rib Mountain, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has positively identified the man as a 74-year-old war veteran from out of the area. Due to the condition of the body when it was found, DNA was used to confirm the man’s identity....
WJFW-TV
Bayfield Co. residents are asked to be on the lookout for a suspected car thief
(WJFW) - The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help with finding an individual. The Iron County Sheriff's Office located a stolen vehicle in Iron Co. and attempted to stop it. The driver of the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed. The operator fled at high rates of speed along US Highway 2 where it collided with a vehicle on Northbound STH 13 in Bayfield County.
WJFW-TV
Having a Hoedown to bring food to starving families
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - According to the USDA, more than 34 million people in the US are food insecure, including over 9 million children. That's why organizations like the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry do all they can to make sure they can provide food to starving families. But organizations still...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJFW-TV
Beef-A-Rama fills the streets of Downtown Minocqua with the sound and smell of cow
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - In its 57th edition, the aroma of beef filled the streets of the Island City. Upwards of 15,000 hungry palates in search of the best roast. “I can’t say there’s a best or a worst, it’s a great community event, its great to be down here, it’s great to participate," said John Eppes, president of the Let's Minocqua Chamber.
cbs3duluth.com
Bayfield Co. Sheriff: search for suspect underway after high-speed chase on Hwy. 2
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI -- The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking some residents to lock their doors and vehicles as they continue searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a high-speed chase on Highway 2 Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the man driving the car, believed to be...
WJFW-TV
Rump Roast Run draws hundreds of runners for tasty prize
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW)- Downtown Minocqua was a hub full of events all weekend long and starting off the day was the annual Lakeland Rotary's Rump Roast Run. Runners and walkers had the option of participating in the 5k, 10k, or the calf run for youngsters. With competitors from all across the state and region, the local runners still came out on top for the most part.
WJFW-TV
Medford Stays Undefeated in Great Northern Conference Play with Win Over Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Rhinelander and Medford were coming off of wins before their head-to-head match on Thursday night. Rhinelander had defeated Rice Lake while Medford shut out Wausau West. However, when these two great teams came together, it was Medford who came out on top 3-0. Medford improves to...
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin Windigo Lose Home Opener to Fairbanks Ice Dogs
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Wisconsin Windigo's season has officially kicked off, and they held their home opener Friday night at the historic Dome in Eagle River. After great back and forth action, the Ice Dogs were able to come away with the win 4-1. The Windigo lose their season...
WJFW-TV
Clintonville Truckers Beat Northland Pines on Senior Night
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Clintonville had a 4-2 record before their matchup with the 1-4 Northland Pines on Friday night. The Truckers were able to roll to a victory 45-7. Clintonville improves to 5-2 on the year while Northland Pines falls to 1-5. Northland Pines will look to bounce back...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Girls Swimming Dominates Again
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Rhinelander Girls Swimming and Diving team has been on a roll this season. On Thursday, they traveled to Tomahawk, a historically good swimming school, for a Great Northern Conference meet. They were able to swim away with the victory by a score of 124-36. Abishea Winnicki...
WJFW-TV
Lakeland Union Creates Winning Streak After Shutout Win Over Antigo
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- After a shaky 0-4 start, the Lakeland Union T-Birds got their first win of the season last week. Friday Night, they took on Antigo, fresh off their bell Game win against Rhinelander, in a GNC showdown. Lakeland Union came into this matchup with a 1-4 record while...
Comments / 0