Jordyn Woods Wears Absolutely Nothing As She Recreates ‘Birth Of Venus’ For 25th Birthday

Jordyn Woods is letting it all hang out for her 25th birthday! The Instagram model took to her favorite social media platform to give her 12 million fans a treat by recreating the iconic Birth of Venus painting by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli. Rocking nothing but her own birthday suit while posing on a clam shell in images (below) created by Bonnie Nichoalds, the former BFF of Kylie Jenner looked sensational.
