GMA’s Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking update about her health battle after host fought cancer twice
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shared an inspiring story about her extended health troubles as the renowned anchor reflects on her cancer battle. Roberts, who overcame two separate cancer diagnoses, fought back tears as she celebrated 10 years since her life-saving bone marrow transplant. The beloved GMA host...
Jordyn Woods Wears Absolutely Nothing As She Recreates ‘Birth Of Venus’ For 25th Birthday
Jordyn Woods is letting it all hang out for her 25th birthday! The Instagram model took to her favorite social media platform to give her 12 million fans a treat by recreating the iconic Birth of Venus painting by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli. Rocking nothing but her own birthday suit while posing on a clam shell in images (below) created by Bonnie Nichoalds, the former BFF of Kylie Jenner looked sensational.
