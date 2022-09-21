Jordyn Woods is letting it all hang out for her 25th birthday! The Instagram model took to her favorite social media platform to give her 12 million fans a treat by recreating the iconic Birth of Venus painting by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli. Rocking nothing but her own birthday suit while posing on a clam shell in images (below) created by Bonnie Nichoalds, the former BFF of Kylie Jenner looked sensational.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO