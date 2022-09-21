ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local organization raises money for new youth center in north Tulsa

By Shae Rozzi, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A new youth center is coming to north Tulsa.

Christian Ministers Alliance currently provides food assistance to students in need in Tulsa, Union, Bixby, and Sand Springs school districts. However, they’d like to expand their services.

Reverend W.R. Casey, Jr. is the President of the Christian Minister Alliance. He says the goal of the center will be to help prevent gang violence, teen pregnancy, and helping students obtain their high school diploma or GED.

“We need to give them guidance. Many of them grow up in single parent homes. Where there is no father, there are problems,” he said.

The new facility will be situated at the intersection of Apache and Lewis. However, Christian Minister Alliance continues to raise funds for the center. Reverend Casey says they’ve raised around $249,000 towards their $4,000,000 goal.

The organization is hosting the 15th annual Saving Our Kids/Legends Banquet at the downtown Tulsa Doubletree Hotel on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

FOX23 anchor Shae Rozzi is among the honorees who will be recognized for their work in the community.

If you’d like to donate towards the youth center, you can make checks payable to: CMS, Inc. Building Fund, PO Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.

