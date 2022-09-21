Read full article on original website
Shooting leaves one Osprey man dead
OSPREY (SNN TV) - A shooting early Saturday morning leaves one Osprey resident dead. The incident took place at the intersection of Highland Road and Westview Drive. Details are limited right now but the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says there is no threat to the community. Residents that live nearby...
Sarasota clergyman sentenced to life in prison
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Bishop Henry Lee Porter Sr. was sentenced on Friday afternoon after a jury convicted him in June of two counts of Capital Sexual Battery upon a Child Less than 12 years of Age. Judge Thomas Krug sentenced the 74 year old to two consecutive life sentences.
Sarasota County hires a new Fire Chief
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Sarasota County has a new fire chief, and they reached outside the Suncoast to get him. David Rathbun, a 32-year veteran of Orange County Fire-Rescue, will take the reins on Nov. 7. Rathbun actually retired as the orange county’s deputy fire chief in January, right around the time former Sarasota County Chief Michael Regnier was taking a job on Longboat Key.
Manatee County sandbag locations announced
MANATEE COUNTY - Manatee County declares a local state of emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Ian. The county's commission held an emergency meeting Saturday afternoon. County administration Scott Hopes said this allows county staff to perform any emergency actions needed during the storm. No shelters have been opened, but residents with special needs can register here.
Savannah’s oldest candy store comes to Sarasota
If you have a sweet tooth then you’re in luck! Savannah’s oldest candy store has moved in to St Armand’s circle. “We started as a candy company in Savannah, Georgia in 1973. We’re about to celebrate our 50th anniversary next year,” said Kelley Cale, Vice President of marketing at River Street Sweets Savannah’s Candy Kitchen.
ShorePoint Health Venice hospital officially closes
VENICE - A Suncoast hospital has closed its doors for good, leaving Venice with one less hospital. ShorePoint Health Venice hospital has officially ceased all of its operation as of September 22nd at noon. “Facing that harsh reality of having one less hospital in Venice," said Venice Chamber of Commerce...
Friday Football Fever - Week 5: September 23rd
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - Week 5 of Friday Football Fever is here, and SNN the exclusive home of high school football highlights here on the Suncoast!. Parrish Community 28, LaBelle 20 (Thur. 9/22) Moore Haven 41, IMG Blue 15 (Thur. 9/22) IMG National 41, Central (AL) 26. IMG White 27, American...
Chocolate festival for children with cancer
PORT CHARLOTTE (SNN TV)- Restaurants, bakeries, and Golf and Country Clubs came with tables filled with chocolate for anyone to go and fill up a box with. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the Children's Cancer Center. The purpose of the event is to give back to the...
