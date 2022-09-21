ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

KWQC

David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
DAVENPORT, IA
iowapublicradio.org

West Liberty direct assistance program in limbo following mayor's resignation

It’s been a long year for West Liberty City Council. The volunteer fire department threatened to end services over issues with city management. Iowa Capitol Dispatch reported the city’s hire of a former Marion police officer who was fired for dishonesty. And conversations over an American Rescue Plan-funded direct assistance program—while initially supported by the council—have stalled.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
aroundptown.com

Royalty Crowned (photos)

Erie and Prophetstown High Schools have named their royalty for the 2022 Homecoming. On Thursday night in the Prophetstown High School gym Paxton Schultz and Lexi Miniel received the honors with Tyler Ballard and Ema Huizenga receiving crowns in Erie on Friday afternoon. The courts will be introduced at 6:15...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo will gait straight for State St. at October market

Geneseo’s annual State Street Market has become a destination fall tradition for residents and visitors. The 2022 event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 is planned by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, and includes shopping, food, live music, libations and more. More than 60 vendors...
GENESEO, IL
98.1 KHAK

The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa

Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Decorating your home for fall while supporting local businesses

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fall is officially here, which could be a great opportunity to do some home decorating. Katie Thompson, Founder of The Market: Journey to Joy, joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Information:. Address: 1800 7th Ave., Moline and 430 North Cody Rd., LeClaire. Open Wednesday through Sunday.
MOLINE, IL
1043theparty.com

Student With Gun Seen Entering Moline Middle School

Student With Gun Seen Entering Moline Middle School. (Moline, IL) — No one is hurt after a student was seen entering John Deere Middle School in Moline with a gun. The incident was reported yesterday to a School Resource Officer and the school was placed on lockdown. The SRO located the student, who was found to be in possession of a BB gun. An investigation is ongoing.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Iowa native among new ‘Survivor’ contestants, premiering tonight

A 35-year-old Iowa native is among the newest round of contestants to appear on the reality series “Survivor,” which will kick off its 43rd season tonight. Cody Assenmacher — who grew up in Preston, Iowa, 15 miles east of Maquoketa — currently lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and works in elevator sales. His parents are hosting a viewing party tonight from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Downtown Pub, 102 W. Gillet St., Preston, to see Cody among the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other.
PRESTON, IA
KWQC

Eyewitness sees Wednesday night pursuit firsthand in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was on his way to drop his cousin off at home with some friends Wednesday night. Justin Ringenoldus said, if it were another night, he could’ve been walking along Eastern Avenue where the car eventually crashed. “We were still sitting down there...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police

The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. David Nelson says farewell to TV6. Brantley Francis Foundation 5 p.m. Updated: 15 hours ago. The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. Decorating your home...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Red Cross helps 17 impacted by house fires last week alone

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Our local Red Cross is helping 17 people who have been impacted by house fires just last week alone. Brian Williamsen, American Red Cross QC & Western Illinois, joins Morgan on QCT at 11. To become a Red Cross volunteer:. Address: 1100 River Dr., Moline. Phone:...
DAVENPORT, IA
WHO 13

1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
DAVENPORT, IA

