Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Palmer College of Chiropractic celebrates 125 years, $150M annual impact on Quad Cities’ economy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A big milestone is being celebrated by an institution that is not only prominent in the Quad Cities, but was the first and is the largest of its kind in the world. Palmer College of Chiropractic is celebrating its 125th anniversary. This episode of INSI6HT was recorded...
KCCI.com
Iowa families upset high school seniors were punished for homecoming prank
AINSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) — Families in the Highland Community School District are upset and confused after they say students were punished too severely for a senior prank, KCRG reports. On Sunday night, a group of about nine students said they put forks and mashed potato powder on the school’s...
KWQC
‘Breaking the Silence’ Suicide Awareness Walk in Clinton is set for Sunday
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Speak Out Against Suicide will present Breaking the Silence Walk, taking place at LumberKings Stadium, 537 Ball Park Drive, in Clinton on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will walk in honor of those who have been lost too soon. Shawn Felts, Outreach Coordinator,...
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
iowapublicradio.org
West Liberty direct assistance program in limbo following mayor's resignation
It’s been a long year for West Liberty City Council. The volunteer fire department threatened to end services over issues with city management. Iowa Capitol Dispatch reported the city’s hire of a former Marion police officer who was fired for dishonesty. And conversations over an American Rescue Plan-funded direct assistance program—while initially supported by the council—have stalled.
aroundptown.com
Royalty Crowned (photos)
Erie and Prophetstown High Schools have named their royalty for the 2022 Homecoming. On Thursday night in the Prophetstown High School gym Paxton Schultz and Lexi Miniel received the honors with Tyler Ballard and Ema Huizenga receiving crowns in Erie on Friday afternoon. The courts will be introduced at 6:15...
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo will gait straight for State St. at October market
Geneseo’s annual State Street Market has become a destination fall tradition for residents and visitors. The 2022 event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 is planned by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, and includes shopping, food, live music, libations and more. More than 60 vendors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Quad Cities Marathon to celebrate 25th anniversary as race weekend events get underway
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Runners and walkers across the region are “carbing up” to get ready for that annual punishing challenge that has become a tradition on the fourth weekend of September. The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon is set to run through four cities and across three bridges...
The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa
Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
West Football improves to 5-0 on the season
Davenport West beats Dubuque Hempstead to improve to 5-0 on the season. The Falcons had just one win last year and come in to the night 4-0 for the first time since 1987.
KWQC
Decorating your home for fall while supporting local businesses
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fall is officially here, which could be a great opportunity to do some home decorating. Katie Thompson, Founder of The Market: Journey to Joy, joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Information:. Address: 1800 7th Ave., Moline and 430 North Cody Rd., LeClaire. Open Wednesday through Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1043theparty.com
Student With Gun Seen Entering Moline Middle School
Student With Gun Seen Entering Moline Middle School. (Moline, IL) — No one is hurt after a student was seen entering John Deere Middle School in Moline with a gun. The incident was reported yesterday to a School Resource Officer and the school was placed on lockdown. The SRO located the student, who was found to be in possession of a BB gun. An investigation is ongoing.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa native among new ‘Survivor’ contestants, premiering tonight
A 35-year-old Iowa native is among the newest round of contestants to appear on the reality series “Survivor,” which will kick off its 43rd season tonight. Cody Assenmacher — who grew up in Preston, Iowa, 15 miles east of Maquoketa — currently lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and works in elevator sales. His parents are hosting a viewing party tonight from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Downtown Pub, 102 W. Gillet St., Preston, to see Cody among the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other.
KWQC
New Figge Art Museum exhibit focuses on artwork created by cancer survivors
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On the second floor of the Figge Art Museum is “Living Proof Exhibit: A Visualization of Hope,” an entire exhibit made up of artwork created by cancer survivors. “I hope that they feel inspired to create and that if they are experiencing any kind...
KWQC
Eyewitness sees Wednesday night pursuit firsthand in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was on his way to drop his cousin off at home with some friends Wednesday night. Justin Ringenoldus said, if it were another night, he could’ve been walking along Eastern Avenue where the car eventually crashed. “We were still sitting down there...
What the hay?! How one local farmer is finding opportunity in alfalfa
SWEDONA, Ill. — While the heydays of harvest are just around the corner, one golden crop is looking greener than ever for area farmers. Droughts across the great plains are bumping up prices for alfalfa, or hay, leading to record profits. Alfalfa isn't typically seen as a cash crop...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. David Nelson says farewell to TV6. Brantley Francis Foundation 5 p.m. Updated: 15 hours ago. The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. Decorating your home...
KWQC
Red Cross helps 17 impacted by house fires last week alone
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Our local Red Cross is helping 17 people who have been impacted by house fires just last week alone. Brian Williamsen, American Red Cross QC & Western Illinois, joins Morgan on QCT at 11. To become a Red Cross volunteer:. Address: 1100 River Dr., Moline. Phone:...
1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
Comments / 0