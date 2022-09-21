ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Five living ex-presidents were invited to Queen memorial - none turned up

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Former presidents Donald Trump , Barack Obama , George W Bush , Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter were all invited to a memorial service honouring Queen Elizabeth II in Washington, D.C. , after missing out on the late monarch's state funeral in London earlier this week.

However, none of the former commander-in-chiefs showed up to the event.

On Wednesday (21 September), Washington lawmakers, including Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, attended the service at Washington's National Cathedral.

Jimmy Carter, 97, was not expected to attend Wednesday's memorial as he's slowed down a bit due to his advanced years.

However, he did pay tribute to the Queen with a statement following her death where he praised her "dignity, graciousness, and sense of duty."

He is at home in Georgia with his wife, Rosalynn, 95.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It's not clear why the other four weren't present. Still, they all wrote heartfelt tributes to Her Majesty in the immediate aftermath of her death on 8 September.

In a piece written exclusively for DailyMail.com , Trump called his meeting with the Queen one of the "most extraordinary honours" in his life.

"Few in history have more fully exemplified the traits of dignity, steadfastness, resolve, duty, and patriotic devotion," he wrote.

"Spending time with Her Majesty was one of the most extraordinary honours of my life.

"As we grieve, we are comforted that King Charles III will be a great and outstanding successor to his cherished mother. Melania and I were blessed to get to know him well when we visited England."

Trump added: "God bless the Queen. God bless her family. God bless the United Kingdom."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
Indy100

Author mocked for saying only Jesus has been persecuted more than Trump

Nick Adams, a conservative political commentator and author, had a hot take about former President Donald Trump and Jesus that led to an abundance of mockery online. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Adams wrote "with the sole exception of Jesus Christ Himself, no man has been more unfairly persecuted than Donald J. Trump." His statement came just hours after New York District Attorney Letita James announced her civil lawsuit against Trump, his three children, and the Trump Organization. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOn top of the civil case alleging Trump committed business fraud, he is facing a criminal investigation into...
POTUS
Indy100

Hillary Clinton compares Donald Trump's Ohio rally to Hitler

Hillary Clinton compared Donald Trump's political rally in Ohio last week to the speeches of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.When interviewed onstage at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, the former Democrat presidential candidate didn't hold back in her criticism of the former US president.Last week, Trump spoke at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, where footage from the event showed his supporters raising their right arms upward with their index finger raised in a QAnon salute that is in reference to the political conspiracy theory group's slogan: "Where We Go One We Go All."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThis...
OHIO STATE
Indy100

Five key moments from Donald Trump's North Carolina rally

Donald Trump gave a speech at a campaign rally for Ted Budd in Wilmington, North Carolina last night (September 24).The main topic that was discussed by the former US president was the news this week that New York attorney general Letitia James announced her civil lawsuit against him, his three eldest children, his business associates, and the Trump organisation. While the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home also got a mention, Trump also took the opportunity to declare he is not a terrorist and slammed US president Joe Biden over his criticism of the "extreme ideology" of the MAGA movement.Sign...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Georgia State
Indy100

6 of the most bizarre things Trump said in his latest Fox interview

Donald Trump is never far away from the news, and he’s back in the headlines again after giving a new interview with Fox News. The former president spoke to host Sean Hannity at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, which was raided by the FBI last month. Images of documents seized from Trump’s estate by federal agents were previously released as the Justice Department said that it has evidence that government records were likely moved to obstruct its investigation.As you’d expect, Trump came out with a number of strange, rambling quotes during the sit down with Hannity – some of which...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Donald Trump
Indy100

The Simpsons didn't predict the Queen's death according to fact checkers

Whenever a world event occurs, people love to claim The Simpsons predicted it. As the longest running TV show of all time, The Simpsons has had its moments in correctly predicting Donald Trump becoming president, the closing down of Toys "R" Us, and more.So last week when people online claimed the show had correctly predicted the death of Queen Elizabeth II, people assumed it must be true. But fact checkers are saying the footage was digitally-altered. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterA picture circulated around Facebook and Twitter last week seemingly showing a Simpson's version of Queen Elizabeth...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Elton John gives White House performance for US president and ‘history makers’

Sir Elton John gave a special performance on the White House lawn to the US president and First Lady and around 2000 “everyday history makers” on Friday night.The event, A Night When Hope and History Rhyme, saw an audience that included teachers, students, nurses, LGBTQ+ advocates, military families and mental health advocates assemble on the South Lawn to watch the multiple-Grammy award winning artist.Organised by the History Channel and A+E Networks, Sir Elton performed several of his smash hits, including Tiny Dancer, Rocketman and Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me, before president Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#National Cathedral#Dailymail Com
Indy100

'Beyond the pale': GOP senators ask Republicans to vote on where to send migrants next

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has apparently made a game out of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' controversial decision to move migrants in Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. According to The Daily Beast reporter Roger Sollenberger, the NRSC allegedly sent out an email to supporters warning them about "Biden's border crisis" and asking for suggestions as to where Republican governors should move 'illegal immigrants' next. Of the options, the NRSC included "Barack Obama's house", "The White House", "San Francisco" or "other". Seemingly, these suggestions were meant as a joke. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut many people did...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

HasanAbi had perfect response to Matt Gaetz joining Twitch

Left-wing Twitch streamer HasanAbi gave Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz a warm welcome to the Twitch community on Thursday.On Thursday, Gaetz (R-FL) unexpectedly announced he was going to join Twitch to "bring my America First message to a new generation of viewers". In response, HasanAbi, whose real name is Hasan Piker, tweeted: "This is certainly what we needed on the platform," at Gaetz.Piker, has about 2 million followers on the platform. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterGaetz followed-up the conversation with Piker by thanking him for 'tuning in' and reminding him to subscribe to his Twitch channel. The seemingly...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

'Serial killer behaviour': US Surgeon General's Ice-Cream Day tweet appalls America

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy had an interesting way of taking part in National Ice Cream Cone Day.On Thursday (22 September), the health professional took to his Twitter to post a snap of himself at an ice cream stand to commemorate the occasion - with a surprising admission.Despite people expecting a lecture about how the sweet and cold treat is terrible for you, and what healthy options are available, they didn't expect to read Murthy's "unpopular opinion" of the dessert."This might be an unpopular opinion, but I love ice cream cones—without the ice cream. Happy #NationalIceCreamConeDay!," his caption read, followed...
JOE BIDEN
Indy100

Putin ally says going to war is a chance for Russians to prove they are 'real men'

An ally of Vladimir Putin has claimed that going to war offers Russians the chance to prove they are ‘real men’. Vitaly Milonov is a politician in Putin's political party, United Russia. He was invited on state TV to speak about what he saw as the benefits of the invasion of Ukraine.It comes as Moscow is looking to mobilise up to one million reservists for the Ukraine war, not 300,000 as first reported, according to Russian media reports. Milonov's comments were translated by BBC journalist Francis Scarr in a post. "Regarding men with multiple children, I think it's a chance for men to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Indy100

Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra member: Music and love are going to save this world

A Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra member has said she believes “music and love are the things that are going to save this world” as she encouraged others to see that her home country is more than just the conflict.Violinist Yulia Rubanova is one of the 75 Ukrainian musicians who came together in the midst of Russia’s invasion of the country to bring a message of defiance and hope.A new BBC documentary, Ukraine’s Musical Freedom Fighters With Clive Myrie, sees the presenter meet members of the orchestra and follow them from practising in Ukraine to coming together for their first rehearsal as...
MUSIC
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy