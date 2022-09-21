Five living ex-presidents were invited to Queen memorial - none turned up

Former presidents Donald Trump , Barack Obama , George W Bush , Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter were all invited to a memorial service honouring Queen Elizabeth II in Washington, D.C. , after missing out on the late monarch's state funeral in London earlier this week.

However, none of the former commander-in-chiefs showed up to the event.

On Wednesday (21 September), Washington lawmakers, including Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, attended the service at Washington's National Cathedral.

Jimmy Carter, 97, was not expected to attend Wednesday's memorial as he's slowed down a bit due to his advanced years.

However, he did pay tribute to the Queen with a statement following her death where he praised her "dignity, graciousness, and sense of duty."

He is at home in Georgia with his wife, Rosalynn, 95.

It's not clear why the other four weren't present. Still, they all wrote heartfelt tributes to Her Majesty in the immediate aftermath of her death on 8 September.

In a piece written exclusively for DailyMail.com , Trump called his meeting with the Queen one of the "most extraordinary honours" in his life.

"Few in history have more fully exemplified the traits of dignity, steadfastness, resolve, duty, and patriotic devotion," he wrote.

"Spending time with Her Majesty was one of the most extraordinary honours of my life.

"As we grieve, we are comforted that King Charles III will be a great and outstanding successor to his cherished mother. Melania and I were blessed to get to know him well when we visited England."

Trump added: "God bless the Queen. God bless her family. God bless the United Kingdom."

