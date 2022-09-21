ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Temperatures cool back down and keeping an eye on the tropics

By Kaylee Barbee, Cody Nickel
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Our conditions will remain dry and hot for the next two days, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s, before we have a slight chance of rain Thursday evening when a cool front moves through the southeast.

This front will also bring cooler temperatures to our area, with readings dipping into the mid-80s. Temperatures will remain in the 80s into next week, with overnight lows staying in the lower 60s and even reaching the upper 50s some mornings.

Another front will move through the southeast late Sunday night/ Monday morning, and it will bring some late-night rain. This will move through by Monday morning when we should start to see clear skies again.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Fiona has been upgraded to a Category 4 Hurricane today, with wind speeds currently reaching 130 mph. As this storm moves away from the Bahamas, it is expected to move northward and curve back out toward the Atlantic before it decreases in strength. We are also keeping an eye on the West Atlantic where I-98-L is gaining strength near the coast of South America. This storm is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by next week.

WRBL News 3

