Omarion Reflects On MMG Exit, Says He Wasn’t “In A Good Position”

Omarion recently sat with The Breakfast Club to discuss a plethora of topics, including B2K , his new book Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy, and his time as a Maybach Music Group artist under Rick Ross .

After the fall of 2000’s boy group B2K, Omarion embarked on a solo journey that spawned hits like “O,” “Ice Box,” “Touch” and “Post To Be.” In 2012, he surprisingly reemerged with the moniker “Maybach O,”though he didn’t go on to spend much time as a MMG signee . Things didn’t happen for him at the label as he’d hoped for, and during his chat with the radio hosts, Omarion got candid about unmet promises from Rozay.

Omarion Talks Signing With Rick Ross' Maybach Music Group

“He could have helped more. He could have lent more of a hand than, you know, what he was maybe portraying to be,” the singer said. “But I appreciate the experience man, I had so much fun over at Maybach Music and making that music at that time and being able to create a alias Maybach O to feel a part of something that was truly outside of my culture and outside of myself.”

According to the former B2K frontman, one of his last conversations with Ross was a “tell-tale.” “I just expressed to him as a businessman I need to prepare myself for my transitions, and respectfully, if there’s something going on with you and Atlantic, just let me know so I can prepare myself. I was very clear with him with that,” he said.

Omarion ultimately felt disadvantaged after his time at MMG. “And it was like, ‘Maybach Music is no longer a label and I gotta go and actually do the work that was necessary for my journey to figure out where I was,’ and it wasn’t in a good position. That’s really what I’m talking about. We had a conversation but you didn’t honor that and you didn’t feel like you needed to.”

Watch Omarion’s full interview with The Breakfast Club below.