Golf

golfmagic.com

WATCH: Jordan Spieth's approach to ping pong is absolutely hilarious

Jordan Spieth appears to approach a light-hearted game of ping pong in similar fashion to when he is on the fairways... by talking to his ball. When events like the Presidents Cup roll around, we always see content from behind-the-scenes of the players enjoying team bonding sessions. This week is...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Scottie Scheffler hits COLD SHANK then gets dropped by Davis Love

If a golf shot ever summed up World No.1 Scottie Scheffler's week so far at the Presidents Cup, it came with his tee shot on the par-3 10th in the Day 3 Morning Foursomes at Quail Hollow Club. Scheffler, who was once again playing alongside his good friend Sam Burns,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Presidents Cup: The time Tiger Woods messed with Notah Begay and Fred Couples killer prank

Notah Begay can only remember one time when Tiger didn’t pay attention to him. It was during the 2000 Presidents Cup and Begay asked him for a layup number at a par 5. “It was alternate shot, and I asked him for a number that he wanted, and he wouldn’t tell me,” Begay recalled. “So what I did was I laid him up to his most uncomfortable number because I knew what his most uncomfortable number was.”
GOLF
Jordan Spieth
Golf.com

How to watch the 2022 Presidents Cup on Saturday: Day 3 live coverage

The 2022 Presidents Cup turns into high gear on Saturday with two sessions of four matches at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. Here’s what you need to know to watch Day 3 of the Presidents Cup on TV or online. Previewing Presidents Cup Day 3. The International team had...
GOLF
#Presidents Cup#Tee#Americans#International
960 The Ref

US leads Presidents Cup as Kim gives Internationals a spark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — The day started out with memories of 2017 at Liberty National, where the Americans dominated so thoroughly they nearly clinched the Presidents Cup on Saturday. By the time 20-year-old Tom Kim slammed his cap to the ground in a wild celebration, and Cameron...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Presidents Cup 2022 Sunday singles matches, tee times as U.S. leads Internationals, 11-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s advantage Americans in the race to 15½ points on Sunday at the 2022 Presidents Cup, but the Internationals gained some ground on Saturday. Trevor Immelman’s squad dug themselves into a hole with a pair of 4-1 losses on Thursday and Friday but put the shovel down on Saturday. The Internationals split the morning foursomes at Quail Hollow Club then proceeded to win their first session of the week in afternoon four-ball after flipping a pair of matches over the final three holes to bring the overall score to 11-7.
GOLF
Golf
Golf
Sports
Sports

