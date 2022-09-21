Read full article on original website
WATCH: Jordan Spieth's approach to ping pong is absolutely hilarious
Jordan Spieth appears to approach a light-hearted game of ping pong in similar fashion to when he is on the fairways... by talking to his ball. When events like the Presidents Cup roll around, we always see content from behind-the-scenes of the players enjoying team bonding sessions. This week is...
Here Are the Pairings for Day 2 of the Presidents Cup
The U.S. sends out two of Thursday's winning pairs (and one that didn't), while the International team has a completely new lineup for the best-ball format.
Scottie Scheffler hits COLD SHANK then gets dropped by Davis Love
If a golf shot ever summed up World No.1 Scottie Scheffler's week so far at the Presidents Cup, it came with his tee shot on the par-3 10th in the Day 3 Morning Foursomes at Quail Hollow Club. Scheffler, who was once again playing alongside his good friend Sam Burns,...
Presidents Cup: The time Tiger Woods messed with Notah Begay and Fred Couples killer prank
Notah Begay can only remember one time when Tiger didn’t pay attention to him. It was during the 2000 Presidents Cup and Begay asked him for a layup number at a par 5. “It was alternate shot, and I asked him for a number that he wanted, and he wouldn’t tell me,” Begay recalled. “So what I did was I laid him up to his most uncomfortable number because I knew what his most uncomfortable number was.”
A 14(!)-year-old just became the youngest male golfer to make the cut on a major tour
As expected, the Internationals look in big trouble after Day 1 at this week's Presidents Cup. On the bright side, they could have a major talent heading their way in a couple years. And he'll even be able to legally drive a car by then. Introducing Hsieh Cheng-wei, a 14-year-old...
Presidents Cup 2022: Breaking down Saturday afternoon's four-ball pairings
CHARLOTTE — Davis Love III didn’t waste any time getting his power pairing back into action. The U.S. Presidents Cup captain immediately installed Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele into the first four-ball match Saturday afternoon at Quail Hollow Club. He then followed up with his other top combo,...
Presidents Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about a wild Day 3 at Quail Hollow
Well, there is International life. After watching the Americans steamroll to a commanding 8-2 lead after the first two days, the International squad won Saturday's two combines sessions 5-3 to at least make the red, white and blue work a little harder in the 12 Sunday singles matches. The U.S....
How to watch the 2022 Presidents Cup on Saturday: Day 3 live coverage
The 2022 Presidents Cup turns into high gear on Saturday with two sessions of four matches at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. Here’s what you need to know to watch Day 3 of the Presidents Cup on TV or online. Previewing Presidents Cup Day 3. The International team had...
US leads Presidents Cup as Kim gives Internationals a spark
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — The day started out with memories of 2017 at Liberty National, where the Americans dominated so thoroughly they nearly clinched the Presidents Cup on Saturday. By the time 20-year-old Tom Kim slammed his cap to the ground in a wild celebration, and Cameron...
Max Homa's Clutch Putts Boost U.S. to 8-2 Lead at the Presidents Cup
The Cal alum makes birdie putts on Nos. 17 and 18 to clinch his four-ball victory.
Presidents Cup 2022 Sunday singles matches, tee times as U.S. leads Internationals, 11-7
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s advantage Americans in the race to 15½ points on Sunday at the 2022 Presidents Cup, but the Internationals gained some ground on Saturday. Trevor Immelman’s squad dug themselves into a hole with a pair of 4-1 losses on Thursday and Friday but put the shovel down on Saturday. The Internationals split the morning foursomes at Quail Hollow Club then proceeded to win their first session of the week in afternoon four-ball after flipping a pair of matches over the final three holes to bring the overall score to 11-7.
Factbox-Golf-Pairings for Saturday's Presidents Cup fourball matches
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 24 (Reuters) - Pairings for Saturday's fourballs matches in the Presidents Cup between the United States and Internationals at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Presidents Cup 2022: Davis Love called on a trusted set of eyes watching TV coverage. His name is Tiger Woods
CHARLOTTE — While lingering on the sixth tee Thursday afternoon at Quail Hollow Club and with his U.S. Presidents Cup team taking control early against an inexperienced International squad, Davis Love III had a few idle minutes and decided to dial up his honorary assistant captain. Of course, Tiger Woods took the call.
Botched ruling on bizarre quasi-putt could play crucial role on Sunday
Rules officials at the highest levels of the game usually get it right. One such exception played out on Friday at the DP World Tour event in France, where Thomas Pieters hit a putt on the 3rd green that, he said, he didn’t intend to strike. “Kid coughed in...
Presidents Cup: United States dominate International team on day one at Quail Hollow
United States captain Davis Love III insisted there was "still a long way to go" after his team opened a 4-1 lead over the International team on day one of the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow. The US have won the past eight editions of the Ryder Cup-style event against...
