ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Kyle Pitts 'has been targeted a lot,' was primary receiver on 13 plays vs Rams

By Dukes Bell, Beau Morgan
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTPll_0i4uQXoH00

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith joined Dukes & Bell for his weekly segment on the show and talked about how Kyle Pitts usage is not what many are making it out to be and why despite the lack of production is he still impacting games?

When asked about Kyle Pitts only having four catches through two games.

“He’s a terrific player and those are valid questions, obviously he’s had a lot of success for us last year so those are valid questions,” Smith said. “The truth of the matter is he has been targeted a lot, when you’re trying to give context, you try to force something into that bad look well that’s not very smart on our part. It’s probably opened a lot of things for Drake, I was trying to give the example on one of those critical drives late where you call a play for him and they kinda funnel him in, well here comes Khaderal Hodge open.
Marcus is gonna make the right decision there, you try to force it to Kyle it’s probably an incompletion or worse.”

Smith talked the impact Pitts has had on games despite lack of production.

“Now having said that as well there are other things we can do and we will, we will continue to evolve. Just because you’re the primary thirteen times, obviously he hasn’t gotten the touches and that’s my job is to continue to evolve and also understanding there is a game plan. There’s certain things we were trying to contain on the Saints front and it’s give and take there and that’s why I said he had a huge impact on the game. He had the first third game last week against LA and the way the game went, obviously we can do a better job starting with me to use him differently. He’s had an enormous impact in two weeks, it’s opened up things for other people but certainly we’re a play or two short and we’re sitting here at 0-2 but we’ll continue to push it and I’ll do a better job to make sure I move him around more.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Refs walk off field, ending game early after high school football fight

Referees at a high school football game walked off the field after players engaged in a fight, effectively ending the game before the first half even ended.The fight happened with about a minute left of the Pueblo South Colts versus the Pueblo East Eagles game.East High School was leading 23-0 at the time of the fight and was considered the winner after South was disqualified over the fight.Referees in the game walked off the field, apparently frustrated over the incident.The fight starts around the 26:20 mark of this video:The fight did not appear as serious as the recent brawl at a high school football game in Aurora but was reminiscent of that fight, which spurred an investigation into allegations that even coaches threw fists.RELATED: Football field fight spurs Aurora Public Schools investigation
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy