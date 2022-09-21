ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wife of late Harrison County Commissioner sworn in to fill his seat

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

There were heavy hearts at the Harrison County Commission meeting Wednesday morning.

Amy Norris, wife of late Commissioner Dale Norris, was sworn in to fill his seat until the November election.

Dale passed away in August after a courageous battle with cancer.

Amy says who would fill his commission seat was heavy on her heart.

She said after talking it over with her children and family they decided she should represent her husband in the seat.

She is a lifelong resident of county and has 30 year of public service in county.

“His passion has always been this county. His last meeting that I think he personally attended was the 22nd prior to his passing, so I just would like to fulfill what he started to do.”

Amy Norris – Harrison County Commission

Her name will be on the ballot for the November general election to finish out Dale’s term through 2024.

Election Day is November 8th.

