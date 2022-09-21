ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cheesin’ Hard: Wrapping up a very gouda Ohio State performance

Since Ohio State turned Wisconsin’s defense into swiss cheese last night, it felt like an appropriate way to look back on the 52-21 win was to use some of the cheeses from around the world to describe some of the key figures of the game. Farmer cheese. Ohio State’s...
Ohio State opens up as 41.5-point favorites over Rutgers

After easily covering the 19-point spread against Wisconsin in a 52-21 blowout, Ohio State is once again huge favorites as they head into their Week 5 contest against Rutgers in what will be the Buckeyes’ fifth-straight home game to begin the 2022 campaign. Sitting at 4-0, Ryan Day’s group is really beginning to hit their stride, putting together an impressive performance on both sides of the football in their dismantling of the Badgers. On the other side, Rutgers sits at 3-1 on the year. The Scarlet Knights navigated their non-conference schedule undefeated, picking up wins against Boston College, Wagner and Temple before dropping their B1G opener against Iowa this past week.
LGHL Asks: Ohio State fans predict what will happen against Wisconsin

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: 2022 game preview and prediction

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) are welcoming the unranked Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) to Ohio Stadium to open Big Ten play Saturday. The visitors from America’s Dairyland may have stumbled early on in the non-conference, but the Badgers still bring a sharp attack and pungent defense, the likes of which the Buckeyes haven’t seen since they faced off against Notre Dame.
Ask LGHL: What’s going on with all of Ohio State’s injuries?

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
