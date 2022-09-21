Read full article on original website
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Cheesin’ Hard: Wrapping up a very gouda Ohio State performance
Since Ohio State turned Wisconsin’s defense into swiss cheese last night, it felt like an appropriate way to look back on the 52-21 win was to use some of the cheeses from around the world to describe some of the key figures of the game. Farmer cheese. Ohio State’s...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud recap Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have press conference...
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): Ohio State beats Wisconsin, becomes best team in the country
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 52-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. Ohio...
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeye Stock Market Report: Ohio State overwhelms Wisconsin in Big Ten opener
After each Ohio State game during the 2022 football season, LGHL will offer its market analysis of the Buckeyes’ performance. Using a standard bond rating system, we’ll evaluate the offense, the defense, and the special teams, according to this formula:. AA: Very Strong. A: Strong. BBB: Adequate. BB:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State opens up as 41.5-point favorites over Rutgers
After easily covering the 19-point spread against Wisconsin in a 52-21 blowout, Ohio State is once again huge favorites as they head into their Week 5 contest against Rutgers in what will be the Buckeyes’ fifth-straight home game to begin the 2022 campaign. Sitting at 4-0, Ryan Day’s group is really beginning to hit their stride, putting together an impressive performance on both sides of the football in their dismantling of the Badgers. On the other side, Rutgers sits at 3-1 on the year. The Scarlet Knights navigated their non-conference schedule undefeated, picking up wins against Boston College, Wagner and Temple before dropping their B1G opener against Iowa this past week.
landgrantholyland.com
Bold Predictions: Ohio State scores most points against Wisconsin in Columbus since 1989
Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: Ohio State fans predict what will happen against Wisconsin
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more
Big Ten season is finally here and the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes are opening up with quite a challenge as the Wisconsin Badgers come to town on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET in a game that will be broadcast on ABC. Ohio State is asking fans to...
RELATED PEOPLE
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch today’s Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game
Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. No. 3 Ohio State...
landgrantholyland.com
Buck Off Podcast: Early season checkpoint, Wisconsin preview, and alternate uniforms at Ohio State
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams. The guys take a look at Ohio State after their non-conference slate and evaluate where the team stands heading into conference play.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: 2022 game preview and prediction
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) are welcoming the unranked Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) to Ohio Stadium to open Big Ten play Saturday. The visitors from America’s Dairyland may have stumbled early on in the non-conference, but the Badgers still bring a sharp attack and pungent defense, the likes of which the Buckeyes haven’t seen since they faced off against Notre Dame.
landgrantholyland.com
Ask LGHL: What’s going on with all of Ohio State’s injuries?
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 23, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Comments / 0