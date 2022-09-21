Read full article on original website
Chickamauga, GA-(WDEF-TV) Gordon Lee defeated LaFayette 10-5 in a region softball showdown on Thursday. The Trojans entered the contest one game back of the Ramblers for first place in the region standings. Gordon Lee jumped out to a 4-0 lead. LaFayette rallied for a 5-4 advantage. Then with the score tied at five in the bottom of the sixth, Kate Chambers hit a solo homer to break the tie. Trojans went on to get the 10-5 victory.
When Should an SRO Arrest a Student?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The summer of 2022 saw pressure nationwide to ensure that public schools are assigned School Resource Officers. Now, some SRO’s are facing criticism over leaked footage of physical interactions with students in the Tennessee Valley. News 12 sat down with Rossville Middle School SRO Bruce...
