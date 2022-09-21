Chickamauga, GA-(WDEF-TV) Gordon Lee defeated LaFayette 10-5 in a region softball showdown on Thursday. The Trojans entered the contest one game back of the Ramblers for first place in the region standings. Gordon Lee jumped out to a 4-0 lead. LaFayette rallied for a 5-4 advantage. Then with the score tied at five in the bottom of the sixth, Kate Chambers hit a solo homer to break the tie. Trojans went on to get the 10-5 victory.

GORDON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO