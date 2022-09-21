Emulation OS Batocera hits Steam Deck with brand new features

What you need to know

Batocera.linux is an open-source operating system designed around video game emulation and is entirely free to download.

Based on the Linux operating system, it's compatible with x86 and x64 desktop systems and now supports Valve's Steam Deck console with the latest beta build.

Supported platforms include, but aren't limited to, the original Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation, and Nintendo 64, but you're required to back up your games yourself.

New features include support for light guns, updates to touchscreen compatibility, extra platforms, and Bluetooth drivers for Xbox controllers.

Emulation continues to be a huge selling point for Valve's handheld, expanding your game selection beyond the already extensive Steam library. The latest beta build of Batocera.linux provides an entirely new operating system for the portable console, loaded with the best emulators and their appropriate cores for each platform.

With contributions from the community, Batocera is open source and free to download. Configuration for each emulator is kept to a minimum, and extra features like image-upscaling shaders and gameplay rewinding help enhance your gameplay. Game backups, whether from discs or cartridges, can be transferred to your Steam Deck and played wherever you go with this streamlined OS.

The official website contains a helpful installation guide to start with Batocera, including flashing the operating system to an external storage device and installing it on a desktop PC. The process isn't much different on Steam Deck, but use caution when replacing the default SteamOS or attempting a dual-boot setup.

If you're wondering what all the fuss is about, check our guide to emulators on Steam Deck for an explanation of why they're so appealing. Playing retro games feels fantastic with Valve's handheld, thanks to various modern input methods, including analog sticks on games that may have never originally supported them.

