Citizens asked to avoid area where officer-involved shooting happened in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid an area of Sumter County due to an officer-involved shooting. Officials say the incident was near Cains Mill Road. Citizens are asked to avoid the area of Cains Mill near Kolb Road. Authorities...
Suspect running from police dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center balcony
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man who was running from Cayce police fell off the top level of a balcony outside the Columbia Convention Center and died. Officials say a Cayce police officer approached a vehicle with two people in it at Guignard Park after the park closed for the day, around 1:30 a.m.
3-year-old girl missing from Sumter County park found safe
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing 3-year-old girl has been found safe. 3-year-old Ruby Heider was found around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, in the wood line less than a mile from the campsite where she had last been seen. She was reported missing on Friday around...
'Keep his name alive:' Billboards to be placed in honor of SC 6-year-old shot & killed
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Courtney Hunter is keeping her son's name alive. Four months after six-year-old Winston Hunter was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting inside of his home at McClain Street in the town of North in Orangeburg County, his family along with members of the community joined forces to make sure the little boy is always remembered.
'Step up on protocol': Friends of woman found dead in mall bathroom demand accountability
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – WACH FOX News has learned a woman found dead inside a bathroom at the Belk store in Columbiana Centre, died of natural causes. Just a short time ago, the coroner said there is no foul play involved in Bessie Durham’s death. However, some people who knew 63-year-old Bessie Durham are asking for someone to be held accountable.
Vehicle overturns in Orangeburg County fatal collision
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a driver is dead after their vehicle overturned in a single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says the collision happened around 5:03 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, on U.S. Highway 60. Officials say a 201 Ford...
Funeral arrangements made for woman found dead in Columbiana Centre Belk bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Funeral arrangements have been made for Bessie Mae Durham, the woman who was found dead in a Belk bathroom at the Columbiana Centre. Durham's funeral will happen on Sunday, September 25 at 3:00 p.m. at the Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. Lexington County officials say 63-year-old Bessie...
Three students under investigation after alleged drug distribution at Lakewood High School
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 5 p.m.: Three students at Lakewood High School are under investigation and are facing potential charges following alleged drug use and distribution on campus. ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Sumter County investigators and the Sumter School District are investigating alleged drug use and distribution at...
Blythewood man arrested in connection with stolen vehicles
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office reports an arrest in connection with multiple burglary and larceny incidents. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Three students under investigation after alleged drug distribution at Lakewood High School. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Russell Britton Pope in the Ridgeway area of...
Midlands high school uses gardening to unite students with and without special needs
LUGOFF, Sc. (WACH) --- A Kershaw County high school is using gardening to unite students with or without special needs. "What we try to do here is to make sure that we're not doing it for our students with disabilities, but we're doing it with them," said Ashley Middleton, a teacher with Lugoff-Elgin High School.
Teen charged; additional arrest made in connection with Sumter drive-by shootings
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — An additional suspect has been arrested in connection with a Sumter County drive-by shooting, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. On Sept. 22, 2022, the United States Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested 17-year-old Common Nelson.
'Why her': Community mourns 16-year-old killed in wreck with semi-truck
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Some residents in West Columbia are calling for change after a deadly crash this week near the intersection of Augusta Road and 12th Street. One of the victims was 16-year-old Paris Franklin. “It’s just mind-blowing. The fact that she’s not with us. I can’t...
Playing basketball to raise awareness for gang violence
COLUMBIA, SC(WACH)- The hoop fest is an event working to raise awareness about gang violence in the midlands. They want to educate middle and high school students about the growing concerns and how to protect themselves from any involvement. “Just trying to give kids different avenues to see the world...
Sumter officials searching for missing 16-year-old
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Sumter County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old. LOCAL FIRST | Coroner identifies driver who died in 18-wheeler crash. Officials say Kenya Sole' Davis was last seen Monday when she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area. Davis was...
Sumter man sentenced for defrauding non-profit of more than $800,000
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A Sumter man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison after defrauding a local non-profit organization of more than $800,000. While serving as the Financial Officer for Sumter Behavioral Health Services (SBHS), a 501c3 non-profit, Rodney Ellis, 71, defrauded the non-profit out of more than $800,000 over eight years.
RCSD corporal of 23 years suspended after alleged altercation
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A RCSD corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an alleged altercation, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Robert C. Oates has been suspended without pay, according to RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott. On Wednesday, Sept. 21 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Lott was made...
Columbia Fireflies staff member injured in golf cart incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Fireflies minor league baseball team's Visiting Clubhouse Manager is in the hospital after a golf cart incident. It happened on Saturday, September 17. CJ Yarborough is the Fireflies' Visiting Clubhouse Manager. He has worked with the team since the franchise started in 2016. He started out as a bat boy before being promoted to visiting clubhouse manager. He won the SAL Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Award in 2019 and the baseball team says he was on track to do it again this season.
Richland One new safety measures in effect for Friday night football games
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Safety and security have been issues at school districts all across the midlands this school year, and now it has spilled over to sporting events. Earlier this week, Richland School District One put new safety rules in place for anyone who attends football games in the district.
skyWACH Weather visits Blaney Elementary
Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight visited the 4th graders at Blaney Elementary School Friday. Josh had a chance to help kick off their weather unit and help get them excited about science!. The students had a lot of great questions and knew a lot about the weather already!. They were able...
"If people are listening, come on out": Businesses looking to hire seasonal workers
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Despite the nationwide labor shortage, many businesses are looking to bringing in part time seasonal workers as the holiday's approach. "If people are listening, come on out; and not just to us any restaurant," says John Clinger, owner of Old Mill Brew Pub. Business owners...
