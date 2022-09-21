ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
wach.com

3-year-old girl missing from Sumter County park found safe

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing 3-year-old girl has been found safe. 3-year-old Ruby Heider was found around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, in the wood line less than a mile from the campsite where she had last been seen. She was reported missing on Friday around...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Society
wach.com

Vehicle overturns in Orangeburg County fatal collision

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a driver is dead after their vehicle overturned in a single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says the collision happened around 5:03 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, on U.S. Highway 60. Officials say a 201 Ford...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Wach Fox News#Palmetto Prep Academy#Old Forest Drive#Tupperware
wach.com

Blythewood man arrested in connection with stolen vehicles

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office reports an arrest in connection with multiple burglary and larceny incidents. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Three students under investigation after alleged drug distribution at Lakewood High School. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Russell Britton Pope in the Ridgeway area of...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
wach.com

Playing basketball to raise awareness for gang violence

COLUMBIA, SC(WACH)- The hoop fest is an event working to raise awareness about gang violence in the midlands. They want to educate middle and high school students about the growing concerns and how to protect themselves from any involvement. “Just trying to give kids different avenues to see the world...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Sumter officials searching for missing 16-year-old

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Sumter County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old. LOCAL FIRST | Coroner identifies driver who died in 18-wheeler crash. Officials say Kenya Sole' Davis was last seen Monday when she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area. Davis was...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Sumter man sentenced for defrauding non-profit of more than $800,000

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A Sumter man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison after defrauding a local non-profit organization of more than $800,000. While serving as the Financial Officer for Sumter Behavioral Health Services (SBHS), a 501c3 non-profit, Rodney Ellis, 71, defrauded the non-profit out of more than $800,000 over eight years.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

RCSD corporal of 23 years suspended after alleged altercation

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A RCSD corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an alleged altercation, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Robert C. Oates has been suspended without pay, according to RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott. On Wednesday, Sept. 21 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Lott was made...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia Fireflies staff member injured in golf cart incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Fireflies minor league baseball team's Visiting Clubhouse Manager is in the hospital after a golf cart incident. It happened on Saturday, September 17. CJ Yarborough is the Fireflies' Visiting Clubhouse Manager. He has worked with the team since the franchise started in 2016. He started out as a bat boy before being promoted to visiting clubhouse manager. He won the SAL Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Award in 2019 and the baseball team says he was on track to do it again this season.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

skyWACH Weather visits Blaney Elementary

Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight visited the 4th graders at Blaney Elementary School Friday. Josh had a chance to help kick off their weather unit and help get them excited about science!. The students had a lot of great questions and knew a lot about the weather already!. They were able...
ELGIN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy