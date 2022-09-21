Read full article on original website
1 injured in East Texas gas station shooting
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured several times in an East Texas gas station shooting on Saturday. The Marshall Police Department said it received several calls about the incident at the business at the intersection of Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 p.m. When police arrived, they found one person who had been […]
Smith County house destroyed in fire, owner and dog not hurt
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A house in Smith County was destroyed by a fire on Friday evening at about 6:16 p.m. in the 11000 block of FM 850. The owner of the house told KETK News that only he and his dog live in the home. He said that his dog had a grooming […]
KLTV
Tyler fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the fire is still under investigation and there were no injuries. The structure was vacant at the time, but someone was seen in the area around the time the fire started. They are working on getting a description out.
38-Year-Old Ashlee Harwood Died, 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Smith County (Smith County, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Smith County on Wednesday night. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
scttx.com
Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant
September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
East Texas woman arrested after police chase injures officer
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer. Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car […]
KTBS
Police investigate Sunday shooting in north Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Audrey Lane and Thomas E. Howard Drive near the Kings Oaks subdivision. Police said the victim was shot in the side and taken to Fire Station 6 on David Raines...
1 dead after oil well accident in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads. During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. […]
Official: Pedestrian found dead on top of driver's car
LONGVIEW, Texas — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning in Longview, but an official said the driver did not know he had hit a person until he finished driving to work. Gregg Couty Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Robby Cox said he was...
KLTV
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
Motorcyclist dead after truck hits him on Highway 64 outside Tyler
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Tyler man is dead, and a woman taken to the hospital following a Wednesday evening wreck on State Highway 64, just outside of Tyler. According to a DPS preliminary investigation, Phyllis Purvis, 59, of Tyler, was traveling north on County Road 210 and stopped at the intersection of HWY 64. […]
Officials: Longview man killed by SUV, driver says he never noticed until arriving at work
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV while walking at the intersection of Neiman Marcus Parkway and Eastman Road, authorities say. Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Robby Cox says that driver of the SUV did not notice that he had hit someone and only […]
Tyler motorcyclist killed after wreck involving truck in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler motorcyclist is dead after he was struck by a truck Wednesday on State Highway 64. Lance L. Miller, 31, was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on SH 64, while Phyllis J. Purvis, 59, of Tyler, was driving north in a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 on County Road 210. Purvis was stopped at the intersection with SH 64, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KSLA
Caddo Parish deputy injured in wreck; 2 others taken to hospital
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has been injured in a wreck; two other people were also taken to the hospital. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Grimmett Drive and Freestate Boulevard. A spokesperson with CPSO says a GMC pickup truck was headed west on Freestate when the driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign. The pickup truck t-boned a CPSO patrol unit that was headed northbound on Grimmett.
KTBS
Woman charged with arson after Jefferson house burns down
JEFFERSON, Texas - A woman has been arrested after officials said she intentionally burned down a house in Jefferson on Wednesday night. Letissue Mapps, 37, has been charged with arson of a habitation and criminal trespass, the Jefferson Police Department said in a press release. Officials were called around 10...
1 woman dead, 3 injured after two-vehicle wreck near Whitehouse
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A Troup woman is dead and three people are injured after a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday night on State Highway 110 four miles south of Whitehouse. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, was driving northbound on Mixon Road (County Road 2177), and Bailey N. Gober, 24, of Troup, was driving a 2020 Ford F-150 southbound on State Highway 110, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Trailer of semi breaks in half, blocks portion of Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are working an incident that's blocking a major roadway. According to the TPD, a semi towing a trailer is blocking the northbound lanes of Old Jacksonville Hwy. at the Rice Rd. intersection. "Apparently the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first...
txktoday.com
Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
KLTV
Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
Police say the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first before the vehicle can be removed. The truck was apparently carrying cases of bottled water. Which organization controls the naming for tropical storms and hurricanes?. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 15...
Skeletal remains found by Panola County work crew to be DNA tested
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that the skeletal remains discovered by a work crew in July are to be DNA tested. According to authorities, the remains were sent to an anthropological lab a few days after they were discovered on July 27. This announcement comes after the first […]
