ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured in East Texas gas station shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured several times in an East Texas gas station shooting on Saturday. The Marshall Police Department said it received several calls about the incident at the business at the intersection of Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 p.m. When police arrived, they found one person who had been […]
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Tyler fire crews respond to overnight structure fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the fire is still under investigation and there were no injuries. The structure was vacant at the time, but someone was seen in the area around the time the fire started. They are working on getting a description out.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Longview, TX
County
Harrison County, TX
Harrison County, TX
Crime & Safety
Harrison County, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
scttx.com

Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant

September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
HOUSTON, TX
KTBS

Police investigate Sunday shooting in north Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Audrey Lane and Thomas E. Howard Drive near the Kings Oaks subdivision. Police said the victim was shot in the side and taken to Fire Station 6 on David Raines...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after oil well accident in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads. During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Accident#Texas Sheriff S Office#Hcso
KLTV

1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS19

Tyler motorcyclist killed after wreck involving truck in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler motorcyclist is dead after he was struck by a truck Wednesday on State Highway 64. Lance L. Miller, 31, was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on SH 64, while Phyllis J. Purvis, 59, of Tyler, was driving north in a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 on County Road 210. Purvis was stopped at the intersection with SH 64, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Caddo Parish deputy injured in wreck; 2 others taken to hospital

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has been injured in a wreck; two other people were also taken to the hospital. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Grimmett Drive and Freestate Boulevard. A spokesperson with CPSO says a GMC pickup truck was headed west on Freestate when the driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign. The pickup truck t-boned a CPSO patrol unit that was headed northbound on Grimmett.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Woman charged with arson after Jefferson house burns down

JEFFERSON, Texas - A woman has been arrested after officials said she intentionally burned down a house in Jefferson on Wednesday night. Letissue Mapps, 37, has been charged with arson of a habitation and criminal trespass, the Jefferson Police Department said in a press release. Officials were called around 10...
JEFFERSON, TX
CBS19

1 woman dead, 3 injured after two-vehicle wreck near Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A Troup woman is dead and three people are injured after a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday night on State Highway 110 four miles south of Whitehouse. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, was driving northbound on Mixon Road (County Road 2177), and Bailey N. Gober, 24, of Troup, was driving a 2020 Ford F-150 southbound on State Highway 110, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
txktoday.com

Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
ATLANTA, TX
KLTV

Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection

Police say the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first before the vehicle can be removed. The truck was apparently carrying cases of bottled water. Which organization controls the naming for tropical storms and hurricanes?. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 15...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy