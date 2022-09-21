BALTIMORE -- The U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit against Sinclair Broadcast Group after a Maryland employee reported disability discrimination.The lawsuit said a helpdesk technician, working out of the Cockeysville office, diagnosed with a schizoaffective disorder was suspended and fired after the company learned of the disorder."Such alleged conduct violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which prohibits disability discrimination and requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities unless it would cause undue hardship," the EEOC said in a statement.The EEOC filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its administrative conciliation process. The EEOC says it is seeking permanent injunctive relief prohibiting Sinclair from discriminating against employees because of disability in the future, lost wages, compensatory and punitive damages, and other relief. "The EEOC is committed to enforcing the rights of people with disabilities under the ADA," said EEOC District Director Jamie R. Williamson of the agency's Philadelphia District.

COCKEYSVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO