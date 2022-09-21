ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Washington Hebrew Congregation violated DC law, judge rules

A judge has ruled that Washington Hebrew Congregation violated the District’s consumer protection law when it failed to follow several child safety regulations while operating its preschool, the latest in an ongoing lawsuit between the city and the Northwest Washington synagogue. Other allegations laid out in the 2020 lawsuit...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Adnan Syed conviction vacated on Brady violation, so what does that mean?

A Baltimore judge vacated Adnan Syed's murder conviction earlier this week, in part, based on Brady violations. Appearing Sunday on 11 TV Hill, law professor David Jaros explains the Supreme Court case behind the precedent. Under Brady v. Maryland, "the state has a constitutional obligation to turn over exculpatory material...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland over allegations of charging tenants illegal fees and failing to maintain properties, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Friday. Frosh announced that his office’s Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with Westminster Management, LLC, a New Jersey-based corporation, and the 25 companies that own or owned 17 residential communities managed by Westminster Management in Maryland. The settlement addresses charges that Westminster and the property owners violated the Consumer Protection Act. The attorney general said in a news release that the properties in question contained more than 9,000 rental units across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County. The settlement will potentially pay restitution to thousands of current and former residents of the communities, the attorney general’s office said.
CBS Baltimore

EEOC commission files lawsuit against Sinclair Broadcasting over firing of person with schizoaffective disorder

BALTIMORE -- The U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit against Sinclair Broadcast Group after a Maryland employee reported disability discrimination.The lawsuit said a helpdesk technician, working out of the Cockeysville office, diagnosed with a schizoaffective disorder was suspended and fired after the company learned of the disorder."Such alleged conduct violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which prohibits disability discrimination and requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities unless it would cause undue hardship," the EEOC said in a statement.The EEOC filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its administrative conciliation process.  The EEOC says it is seeking permanent injunctive relief prohibiting Sinclair from discriminating against employees because of disability in the future, lost wages, compensatory and punitive damages, and other relief. "The EEOC is committed to enforcing the rights of people with disabilities under the ADA," said EEOC District Director Jamie R. Williamson of the agency's Philadelphia District. 
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott proclaims Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore

Baltimore is home to two prominent Historically Black Colleges and Universities - Morgan State and Coppin University. Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday paid tribute to those universities, as well as the other HBCUs across the country.Scott proclaimed Friday, Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore. The National HBCU Week is from September 20 to 23, which was started by the Biden Administration."This is a week to place a spotlight on the advancement of educational equity, excellence and economic opportunity associated with Historically Black Colleges and Universities," Mayor Scott said. "I'm so excited to have HBCU Day here in Baltimore."Mayor Scott made...
BALTIMORE, MD
Field & Stream

Feds Declare Invasive Nutria Eradicated from Maryland Coastline

According to the United States Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS), the state of Maryland is finally free from one of its most destructive invasive pests. Introduced to the Delmarva Peninsula in the 1940s for the commercial fur market, large semi-aquatic rodents known as nutria have been wreaking havoc on Maryland’s coastal ecosystem for decades. After 20 years of collaborative efforts aimed at doing away with the destructive rodent once and for all, officials with the USFWS, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources say they’ve finally won the war against the orange-toothed, rat-like critter—at least on Maryland’s eastern shore.
Daily Voice

Howard County Motel Shooter Sentenced For Attempting To Kill Woman

A man who opened fire at a woman inside a Maryland motel will spend decades in prison following his sentencing, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office announced. Laurel resident Christopher Shan Mason, 47, was sentenced to 37 years in prison on Friday, Sept. 23, after being found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, and illegal possession of a firearm by a Howard County jury over the summer.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed in Anne Arundel County double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was killed in an Anne Arundel County double shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:15 a.m. near Annapolis Road in Odenton. An adult male was killed in the incident and police believe it was targeted. Detectives still working...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

