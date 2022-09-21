Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid comment on halftime argument with Eric Bieniemy
There seemed to be a confrontation between Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy at halftime of a game the Chiefs would eventually lose to the Colts. If only the Kansas City Chiefs offense was as heated as a conversation Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had at halftime, perhaps they’d have left Indianapolis with a win.
Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating
Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 3
The NFL season isn’t even a month old yet and these three quarterbacks are playing like they deserve to be benched going forward. Nothing can kill an NFL team more than bad quarterback play. The modern era of the NFL has seen it become a passing league and failing to get competent quarterback play can sentence rosters with potential to football purgatory.
Atlanta Falcons finally deliver a clutch play late in Seattle
The Atlanta Falcons finally put one in the win column late Sunday evening beating the Seattle Seahawks 27-23 in a tight road victory. It was a game in which the Atlanta defense managed to make Geno Smith look like prime Tom Brady picking apart the Atlanta defense. However, this same...
Watch Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy get into fiery argument on Chiefs sideline (Video)
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a couple miscues in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts, which led to some frustration on the sideline. Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy got heated. Such is the game these days. Mahomes has just as much say in the offensive play-calling as the coordinator...
Chris Olave is the only Saints silver lining right now
Chris Olave is proving he’ll be a major part of the Saints offense moving forward. The New Orleans Saints created a significant amount of empty yardage in Week 3. Though their 426 combined yards were the most of any game this season so far, they scored just 14 points. In Week 2 and 3 combined, the Saints have scored 24, fewer than the 27 they posted in Week 1 over the Atlanta Falcons.
Funniest memes and tweets trolling Tom Brady for tough loss to Packers
Tom Brady came up about one second — and perhaps one Mike Evans — short of leading a memorable comeback against the Packers. Evans, for those who don’t remember, was suspended for this game after he got in a fight with Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints last week.
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
NFL Twitter drags Urban Meyer after Doug Pederson’s quick Jags turnaround
Doug Pederson not only has the Jags looking like a good football team but even a playoff contender and NFL Twitter isn’t letting Urban Meyer off the hook. Urban Meyer might be the worst head coach in NFL history. At least that what it looks like now that Doug Pederson is the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Mac Jones injury looks even worse after concerning postgame photo emerges
Mac Jones suffered a lower-body injury against the Ravens, and images after the game only heightened the fear of what could be coming. If, when watching the end of the Patriots game, you thought quarterback Mac Jones’ leg injury looked terrible, what’s next would be considered frightening. Jones...
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
Chiefs suffer miserable loss to Colts: Best memes and tweets from NFL Twitter
The Colts stunned the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in a game that resulted in criticism aimed at Chris Jones, Matt Ammendola and the entire offense. After making it through two weeks of football unscathed, the Chiefs finally delivered their mind-numbingly ugly game right on schedule. The biggest surprise is that...
Jalen Hurts gets beer thrown at him leaving FedEx Field (Video)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had beer thrown at him by a fan as he walked off FedEx Field. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ strong start to the 2022 season has continued, as they picked up their first divisional matchup of the year. The Eagles faced off against the rival Washington Commanders, where the defense pummeled quarterback Carson Wentz and quarterback Jalen Hurts torched the secondary to pick up the 24-8 victory.
