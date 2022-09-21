ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nearly 20 years ago this week, Josh Haldi of Madison and Northern Illinois stunned Alabama – News-Herald

By Lynn Sommers
dailybadgerbulletin.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea, Commodores 'frustrated' after blowout loss to No. 2 Alabama

No. 2 Alabama humbled Vanderbilt on Saturday night in a 55-3 beatdown, as the Commodores were overmatched in every aspect of the game for just about the entire game. This is not the first time that the Crimson Tide have thumped the black and gold — and it certainly won't be the last — but the 'Dores will not have a good taste in their mouths heading into the bye week ahead of their next game against Ole Miss on Oct. 8.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...

Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Maryland State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Marshall, WI
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Madison, IL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
Marshall, IL
City
Toledo, IL
City
Madison, AL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Alabama fan birthday cake surprise

Rivalries in the SEC run deep and few run deeper than the rivalry between Alabama and LSU. While Alabama has dominated the series, for the most part, winning 10 out of the last 11 games, including last year’s game in Tuscaloosa, there are some hard feelings between the two schools.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday

The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wabm68.com

Cousins Collide: Coaches on opposite sidelines set for family competition

When Pleasant Grove and Parker hit the field Friday night, there are no region implications on the line but the bragging rights on the line may be more important than any other rivalry to the two teams' head coaches. Pleasant Grove's Darrell LeBeaux and Parker's Frank Warren are set for a family reunion with a side of competition.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brodie Croyle
Person
Joe Novak
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee renames street after Olympian, Marquette alum Ralph Metcalfe

The name Ralph Metcalfe can evoke many images. A record-breaking Olympic sprinter. A trailblazing United States representative. A hard working graduate of Marquette University. But for New Yorker Nasser Metcalfe, he will always just see his loving grandfather. “This beautiful community carries the name Metcalfe,” said Metcalfe’s grandson, who shared...
MILWAUKEE, WI
birminghamtimes.com

Why Some Women in Birmingham Are Overlooking The Dangers of BBL Surgeries

Before deciding to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Kelsey—a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills, Alabama, resident preparing to have her procedure done—reached out to her own circle of experts. “I talked to my homegirls that have actually had the procedure because I wanted a real-life opinion and to see...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Mayor Woodfin launches charity golf tournament

The inaugural Randall L. Woodfin Charity Golf Tournament has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24, at Highland Park Golf Course, 3300 Highland Ave. The tournament will start at 8 a.m. The Birmingham mayor is working with a group of business leaders to raise money to support the Penney Foundation, a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Illinois#College Football#Georgia Southern#Kansas State#American Football#Mid American Conference#Sun Belt Conference#Texas A M#Mac
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Anthony Martino Obituary (2022) – Twin Lakes, WI

SALEM – Anthony Martino, age 74, of Salem, WI, died on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Pleasant Prairie, WI. Son of the late Generoso and Angeline (DiFiore) Martino, Tony was born on November 10, 1947, in Batavia, NY, along with his triplet brother and sister. Tony grew up in New York, one of seven children.
SALEM, WI
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

James Ostrum Obituary (1936 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI

James Ostrum, age 86, passed away at Casa Del Mare on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Born in Algona, IA on April 27, 1936, he was the son of the late Edward and Lucille (Schoomaker) Ostrum. On October 11, 1958, he was united in marriage to Patricia Last in Mankato, MN....
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Charlene Tillman-Piery Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI

THIENSVILLE – Charlene Tillman-Piery, 68, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after a battle with cancer. Charlene was born in Kenosha on December 11, 1953, to the late Charles and Angeline (Potente) Tillman. She grew up in Kenosha, WI in a large family with five brothers and sisters. Charlene graduated from Tremper High School in 1972.
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
helpmechas.com

Luxury Boutique Hotel Is The First Of Its Kind In The ‘City Of Champions’

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. With two new destination dining concepts, The Alamite makes its debut in the “City of Champions.” The Alamite, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opened on September 15 as Tuscaloosa‘s first upscale boutique hotel, reflecting the city’s distinct culture, charm, and flavors. The hotel is conveniently situated in the center of downtown Tuscaloosa, among a thriving retail and commercial corridor, just blocks from the University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Nacel Open Door’s Kenosha County student exchange program features dance by Thailand teens

The orientation meeting for the Nacel Open Door student exchange program was held recently. Nacel Open Door, Inc. is dedicated to promoting international understanding and language education. It believes it is essential for young people to develop a deeper awareness of their role as citizens of the world through direct experience in other cultures and languages.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine County Bar Association to hold memorial service

RACINE — The Racine County Bar Association will conduct a memorial service for three deceased attorneys at 2 pm Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave. Before a massive revision of Wisconsin trial practice effective Jan. 1, 1976, Wisconsin trial judges maintained their own calendars....
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kathleen Egstad Obituary (2022) – Madison, WI

Jan 8, 1941 – Sept 18, 2022. MIDDLETON – Kathleen Mary Egstad, age 81, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. She was born on Jan. 8, 1941, in Madison, the daughter of Herman and Eleanor (Boos) Hensen. Kathy graduated from Edgewood High School in 1959 and then...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy