Cheryl Kay Waise, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away with her husband, son and daughter surrounding her in the late afternoon of September 20, 2022. Cheryl was born on April 22nd, 1944, to John and Hattie Kmetz. She was an only child with an adventurous and curious spirit. In her youth, Cheryl enjoyed summers with her Aunt and Uncle while her brave and devoted mother worked in a paper factory. She lost her father when she was only 6 years old. From that experience Cheryl grew up strong and independent. She put herself through college and earned her teaching degree from the University of Oshkosh. While going to college she worked in a diner and became a Green Bay Packers cheerleader. She has quite a few stories about coach Lombardi and some of the famous players on the team. Cheryl married Ronald Waise on September 30, 1967. They welcomed son Jeff in 1968 and daughter Angela in 1972. Cheryl and Ron were and are amazing parents and grandparents. Cheryl was an outstanding teacher in the De Pere school district. She mostly taught 1st grade and was a favorite of nearly every child she taught. The “sassy ones” had a special place in her heart and there was no one she couldn’t win over. Later in her career, she received her certification for Reading Recovery from the University of Michigan to help children learn to read. To say she was a great teacher is an understatement. She was creative. magical, adoring, and compassionate. After she retired, she and Ron enjoyed travelling, especially to Italy and Greece. Cheryl was a stepmother to three wonderful people- Pamela, David and Brenda. She loved them and their spouses- Russ, Gina and Sam. One of her greatest joys in her life were her 10 grandchildren. She attended so many of their events and was so proud of all their talents and accomplishments. Cheryl was always beautiful. Her big blue eyes, thick eyebrows and gorgeous skin stood out in her beauty. And that HAIR was something to envy. She loved fashion and presented herself in the most stylish outfits. Despite her physical looks she was very humble and never felt completely comfortable with compliments. Cheryl loved to plant flowers and garden. She loved the SUN. She was an incredible cook. Throughout her life Cheryl served on various church committees for Faith, Hope and Redeemer Lutheran churches. She was a volunteer for the De Pere Greenwood Cemetery Association which is where she will be laid to rest. Cheryl touched so many lives and will be deeply missed. But if you truly knew her you know she would want you to celebrate your time together and be grateful. Ever the eternal optimist and full of faith, Cheryl is in her glory now and forever. Cheryl was proceeded in death by her father John Kmetz and mother Hatti Kmetz. She is survived by her husband Ron, brother-in-law Bill Waise, son Jeff (Pam) Waise, daughter Angela Shinners (Chris Heder), stepchildren Pamela (Russ) Wright, David (Gina) Waise, Brenda (Sam) Eiers, and grandchildren Madison and Lanceng Waise, Maddax Shinners, Steven and Rachel Wright, Haley, Sophia and Paige Waise, Allison and Cassidy Eiers, Alec (Ciara) Baenen, Samantha Corsten, and Maximus Baenen. Family and friends may visit at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 S Oneida Street, Green Bay, on Wednesday, September 28, from 9:00am until 11:30am. Funeral service will be held at 12:00pm with Pastor Paul Pett officiating. Private burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, De Pere. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. The family would like to thank Aurora BayCare Hospital and Aurora Hospice, Dr. Bista and all the nurses and caregivers for their loving and dedicated care to Cheryl. Thank you to Home Instead, Steve Nooyen, all the 24-hour care professionals, especially our Sherry.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO