Big Guide: Your guide to area events
Nicki Sims & Tony Greene • The Bar-Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon. Live music performance. 7 pm No cover charge. (21+) Visit meetatthebar.com for more details. Steve & Bets • The Bar-Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon. Guitar and piano music show by Steve Peterson from Crossing Paths and Betsy Thiessen from Carbon Road. 7 pm No cover charge. (21+) Visit meetatthebar.com for more details.
News briefs: Settlement Bar to close; Green Bay revaluations cause sticker shock
GREEN BAY – After more than 44 years serving old-fashioned fried food and cold drinks to locals, tourists and travelers along Hwy. 57, The Settlement Bar, 3254 Bay Settlement Road, announced this week it will close its doors on Oct. 1. The turn-of-the-last-century building was listed for sale Monday...
Marcella D. Hultman Obituary – Green Bay Press-Gazette
Marcella D. Hultman, age 90, of De Pere passed away on September 19, 2022, at her residence. Marcella was born July 16, 1932, in Menasha, daughter of the late Edwin and Leila (Sawings) Crossman. She was united in marriage to Alvin Hultman on June 4, 1949, in Marinette. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2003. Marcella worked at Larsen Cannery in Green Bay, PMI, and as a homemaker for many years. Marcella enjoyed quilting, knitting, sewing, and spending time with family and friends at her cabin in Middle Inlet. For many years she snowmobiled, fished, made maple syrup, and gardened. Marcella always enjoyed time with her sisters, as well as spending time at her children’s and grandchildren’s homes. Family time was very special to her. Marcella was a long-time member of Calvary Lutheran Church and attended Thursday night service weekly. Christmas was her favorite time of year. One of her favorite sayings was “I suppose”. Survivors include her children: Linda (Jim) Jacquart, Dennis (Pat) Hultman, Pat (Jim) Baenen, Donna (Wayne) LaPlante, Wayne (Mary Kay) Hultman, Mary (Mike) Donlevy, Kevin (Vicki) Hultman, Donald ( Tammy) Hultman, Dawn (Daniel Jr.) Kuehn, Scott (Susan) Hultman; Grandchildren: Lisa (Scott) Van Der Leest, Jimmy (Amanda) Jacquart, Lori (Rob) Schahczinski, Chad (Mandi) Hultman, Michael (Heidi) Baenen, Matthew (Kelly) Baenen, Brooke Baenen Nicholas Hultman, Vicki Davister, Tina Poitier , Doug LaPlante, Jeanne (Mike) Schuh, Jon (Mary) Hultman, April (Jeremy) Pomeroy, Adam Donlevy, Zachary Hultman, Marissa Hultman, Randi Hultman, Kelli (Casey) Killeen, Krissa (Steven) Roberson, Caitlyn Hultman, Hunter Kuehn, Alex Hultman, Taylor Hultman; and 46 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: her parents Edwin & Leila Crossman, husband Alvin Hultman, her siblings; George Crossman, Eugene Crossman, Phyllis Morrow, Marie Piontek, a grandson Allen Donlevy, and a great-granddaughter Addison Virginia Schuh. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sage Meadows and Tracy with Promedica Hospice Care. Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 pm Friday, September 30, 2022, at Calvary Lutheran Church, Green Bay. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Jerry Mansholt and Pr. Rufus Kudee, with entombment to take place at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd at Nicolet Memorial Gardens, Green Bay at a later date. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 2:00 pm until the time of services at 6:00 pm Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.lyndahl.com. The Lyndahl Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Cheryl Waise Obituary – Green Bay Press-Gazette
Cheryl Kay Waise, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away with her husband, son and daughter surrounding her in the late afternoon of September 20, 2022. Cheryl was born on April 22nd, 1944, to John and Hattie Kmetz. She was an only child with an adventurous and curious spirit. In her youth, Cheryl enjoyed summers with her Aunt and Uncle while her brave and devoted mother worked in a paper factory. She lost her father when she was only 6 years old. From that experience Cheryl grew up strong and independent. She put herself through college and earned her teaching degree from the University of Oshkosh. While going to college she worked in a diner and became a Green Bay Packers cheerleader. She has quite a few stories about coach Lombardi and some of the famous players on the team. Cheryl married Ronald Waise on September 30, 1967. They welcomed son Jeff in 1968 and daughter Angela in 1972. Cheryl and Ron were and are amazing parents and grandparents. Cheryl was an outstanding teacher in the De Pere school district. She mostly taught 1st grade and was a favorite of nearly every child she taught. The “sassy ones” had a special place in her heart and there was no one she couldn’t win over. Later in her career, she received her certification for Reading Recovery from the University of Michigan to help children learn to read. To say she was a great teacher is an understatement. She was creative. magical, adoring, and compassionate. After she retired, she and Ron enjoyed travelling, especially to Italy and Greece. Cheryl was a stepmother to three wonderful people- Pamela, David and Brenda. She loved them and their spouses- Russ, Gina and Sam. One of her greatest joys in her life were her 10 grandchildren. She attended so many of their events and was so proud of all their talents and accomplishments. Cheryl was always beautiful. Her big blue eyes, thick eyebrows and gorgeous skin stood out in her beauty. And that HAIR was something to envy. She loved fashion and presented herself in the most stylish outfits. Despite her physical looks she was very humble and never felt completely comfortable with compliments. Cheryl loved to plant flowers and garden. She loved the SUN. She was an incredible cook. Throughout her life Cheryl served on various church committees for Faith, Hope and Redeemer Lutheran churches. She was a volunteer for the De Pere Greenwood Cemetery Association which is where she will be laid to rest. Cheryl touched so many lives and will be deeply missed. But if you truly knew her you know she would want you to celebrate your time together and be grateful. Ever the eternal optimist and full of faith, Cheryl is in her glory now and forever. Cheryl was proceeded in death by her father John Kmetz and mother Hatti Kmetz. She is survived by her husband Ron, brother-in-law Bill Waise, son Jeff (Pam) Waise, daughter Angela Shinners (Chris Heder), stepchildren Pamela (Russ) Wright, David (Gina) Waise, Brenda (Sam) Eiers, and grandchildren Madison and Lanceng Waise, Maddax Shinners, Steven and Rachel Wright, Haley, Sophia and Paige Waise, Allison and Cassidy Eiers, Alec (Ciara) Baenen, Samantha Corsten, and Maximus Baenen. Family and friends may visit at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 S Oneida Street, Green Bay, on Wednesday, September 28, from 9:00am until 11:30am. Funeral service will be held at 12:00pm with Pastor Paul Pett officiating. Private burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, De Pere. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. The family would like to thank Aurora BayCare Hospital and Aurora Hospice, Dr. Bista and all the nurses and caregivers for their loving and dedicated care to Cheryl. Thank you to Home Instead, Steve Nooyen, all the 24-hour care professionals, especially our Sherry.
Civic Media Acquires Green Bay/Appleton Pair; Launches Two More Liberal Talkers Across Wisconsin
Sage Weil and Mike Crute’s Civic Media continues its rapid expansion across Wisconsin with the purchase of Oldies 1590 WGBW Denmark/97.9 W250CV Green Bay and 1530 WLAK/93.9 W230DA New Holstein WI. Mark Heller’s MetroWest Communications will receive $937,000 for the pair. The deal continues Civic Media’s rapid expansion across...
Borum’s Fourth Triple-Double Comes in Four-Set Loss at Green Bay
Youngstown State senior Josi Borum posted his fourth double-double in the last six matches as the Penguins fell 3-1 at Green Bay on Saturday. The set scores were 25-22, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19. Borum finished with 11 kills, 22 assists and 13 digs for the Penguins. Paula Gursching had a game-high...
Port of Green Bay shipping on pace with 2021
GREEN BAY – More than halfway through the 2022 shipping season, cargo shipments through the Port of Green Bay have totaled more than 1.1 million tons, down slightly from the same period last year. The latest tonnage totals show that imports of limestone, petroleum products and coal continue to...
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Ashwaubenon, Bay Port and NDA all earn victories
Ashwaubenon, Bay Port and Notre Dame Academy all picked up Fox River Classic Conference (FRCC) victories in Week 5 on Sept. 16. Green Bay Preble, Green Bay East, Green Bay West, Seymour and NEW Lutheran United are all still in search of their first win of the season. Ashwaubenon 35,...
