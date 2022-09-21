Read full article on original website
Police: DUI driver arrested for backing into Yonkers patrol car, injuring 2 officers
Two Yonkers police officers suffered from minor injuries after a driver hit their patrol car.
Caught on camera: 2 suspects wanted for robbing man at Queens home
Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint in Queens Friday night.
Saugerties PD find thief from mid-summer crime
Saugerties Police responded to a complaint of a suspicious female rifling through cars outside of Formisano Bakery in mid-July. Subsequent to the investigation, female Kristen Jones, 27 was taken into custody.
NYPD: 17-year-old shot in the Bronx, hospitalized in critical condition
Police say a 17-year-old teen was shot Saturday night in the Bronx.
WNYT
Accused drunken teen rescued from burning van in Dutchess County
State police had to rescue a drunk teenager out of a burning minivan in Dutchess County, troopers say. It happened early Thursday morning on State Route 9D in the town of Wappinger. Responding troopers found a minivan that had crashed into a barn, erupting in flames. Troopers brought the teen...
Police search for missing Wallkill teen last seen in Middletown
The search to find a missing teenage girl is continuing in the Town of Wallkill.
Police: Man killed, 2 others injured in Brooklyn shooting; suspect at large
Police say a man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.
Family Anguished Over Man Caught On Video Urinating On Bergen County Native's Grave
For months now, a Bergen County man has routinely visited a cemetery just across the New York state line and urinated on the grave of a woman he was briefly married to nearly 50 years ago, her survivors say. They have proof. Video secretly recorded by the late Linda Torello’s...
Police search for 13-year-old Bronx girl missing for several days
Jada Alvarez was last seen leaving her home on Metcalf Avenue around 9 p.m. last Saturday.
NYPD: 22-year-old man fatally stabbed in Canarsie
Police from the 69th Precinct told News 12 that officers responded to a 911 call around 2:38 p.m. of an assault at the corner of 87th Street and Avenue L.
Hudson Valley Man Murders Ex-Lover’s Boyfriend, Receives Sentence
A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after admitting to murder motivated by jealousy. Walter Post Jr. was enraged that his ex-girlfriend was dating a new man. According to prosecutors, he spent an entire evening earlier this year driving around his ex-lover's home in search of information about the man she was now dating. That's when authorities say Post discovered that Michael Hankin was now dating his ex. The two men had been friends, so Post quickly recognized him.
Police: Man wanted for robbery of Elwood bank
Suffolk detectives say on Feb. 4, the man went into TD Bank on Jericho Turnpike and demanded the teller put cash in a small black leather organizer.
News 12
Milford police search for 2 suspects they say burglarized 4 businesses
Milford police are looking for two suspects who they say broke into several businesses early Friday morning on or near Boston Post Road. One of those businesses gave News 12 Connecticut surveillance video showing the whole thing at 5:59 a.m. Friday. "They smashed the door, they went inside. There was...
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
NYPD: Woman critically injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run
The NYPD says a woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Brooklyn.
Police: 2 shot in Red Hook Houses, suspects at large
The NYPD is currently investigating a shooting at the Red Hook Houses that left two people injured.
News 12
Police: Man killed in Windsor construction accident
Police say a man was killed in a construction accident in Windsor. Officers say a 911 call reported an accident at North Main Street, where curbing being installed towards the rear of the property. Police say a 57-year-old man from Hillside was killed. Robbinsville Township police are investigating the cause...
Police: Wallkill teen missing since leaving friend's house on Tuesday
Amayalise Perez is 14 years old and was last seen on Tuesday leaving her friend's house on Handford Street in Middletown.
Port Jervis dog recovering following hit-and-run
The dog named Rivers ran off from his owners in Orange County when he was spooked by a recent thunderstorm.
Sister of 15-year-old killed by Bridgeport officer says fight for justice will continue after settlement
Her brother, Jayson Negron, was fatally shot in 2017 by Bridgeport Police Officer James Boulay. Her family has reached a settlement in the lawsuit with the city, the police department and Boulay.
