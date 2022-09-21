Last chance: NYS cannabis business leaders to speak and network at major event – agenda, topics, ticket info

Read full article on original website
Thanks so much to all of you who attended our event in Syracuse yesterday. We covered a lot of ground with our half-day of panels and networking. For those of you who couldn’t make it, we have one more event planned for this year; a full-day conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown.
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
Each region in New York State will have a limited number of legal adult-use marijuana dispensaries. It certainly won't be a free-for-all with dispensaries on every corner. Based on the population, each region will receive a certain number of licenses. Here's a look at how many licenses for recreational cannabis shops will be issued for each region in New York. Keep in mind the number listed is the maximum, but there is no guarantee that amount of licenses will be granted, so there could be fewer dispensaries.
The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
While we probably don't want to think about it, winter is not far off and that means we should start planning ahead for winter weather. While it is impossible really to tell this far off, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder and snowier than average winter for the Hudson Valley and Northeast.
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The cannabis industry is continuing to grow across Central New York, and now the Oneida Indian Nation is starting its own operation – from seed to sale – starting with a new 50,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and production facility. Construction on the new, full-scale...
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
There are a lot of different animals in New York. I use the term "animal" literally and figuratively. However, one species has been missing from the vast terrain of the upper regions since the early 1900's, the wolf. The DEC notes that there are wolves in Wisconsin and Michigan but not in New York. Populations of the species do exist north of the empire state border in Canada.
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, September 22nd, officials from around the state joined Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol and Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood to push for needed changes to New York’s criminal justice system. This press conference came to be as a result of several incidents that have affected New Yorkers over the […]
Albany, N.Y. — After weeks of calling Gov. Kathy Hochul “Scaredy Kat” for not committing to a debate with him, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor, is reluctant to participate in the lone debate Hochul has agreed to do because he said it would take place too late in the election calendar, not be broadcast to a wider audience and doesn’t offer enough time to discuss enough issues.
Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers:. Greg Borowski, Sept. 21, on the 110-yard, No. 4 hole at Rogues Roost West using a pitching wedge. Witnessed by Bill Brown, Tom Sikora and Pat O’Brien.
Several 911 emergency center employees were honored with awards at the Department of Emergency Services. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, former County Executive Nicholas Pirro and other local officials attended the event. “It definitely feels amazing to be recognized by my co-workers, so I’m just happy that I could be...
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It’s time to break out the fleece. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ed Morris has beautifully restored the historic house on Court Street in Syracuse. His goal was to make it “more lively” and its exterior lights and decorations have become very popular with the North Side community. (Photo courtesy of Ed Morris)
It’s been less than a month since the 2022 New York State Fair ended, but there’s already another opportunity to grab all the grub you want at the fairgrounds. More than 50 food trucks will roll into spots in and around Chevy Court and the Center of Progress on Saturday for the annual Fall Fest sponsored by the Syracuse Food Truck Association. The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or at the gate.
A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
ROME, N.Y. -- Jamie Stasio, the first female firefighter to work with the Rome Fire Department says she was surprised after being presented Friday, with five yellow roses representing a Monday through Friday work week. The roses were a gift from Beth Jones to recognize Stasio's hard work, along with an invitation to be honored during women's business week in October.
164 home sales were registered this week at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 12 and Sep. 16. The most expensive sale was a multi-property home sale which included a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath waterfront Colonial (See photos); a 2-bedroom, 2-bath cottage (See photos) and vacant land. The total price for the three properties in the Town of Skaneateles was $5 million, according to Onondaga County real estate records.
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to focus on public health and is looking for input from those people it serves. It has created an anonymous survey to collect information about community health from the public. The health department is looking at bringing back programs it...
