Kevin Stanley
Kevin Stanley, age 65 of Early, formerly of San Saba, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8PM on Sunday, October 2 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Graveside services for Kevin will be held at 10AM on Monday, October 3 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ida Valdez
Ida Valdez, age 54, of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Abilene. Funeral services for Ida will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 26 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 25th.
Annette Morris
Annette Morris passed away in Hutto, Texas on Monday, September 12, 2022, at age 74. Annette was born August 1, 1948, to David J. Morris, Sr., and Norah Juanita Sentell Morris in Brownwood, Texas, her father’s hometown. Annette was the youngest of three and the only girl, and her early memories were rich with family and neighbors enjoying life and the finer things in it – boisterous poker games and company, rich and fine dining, and cozy but beautifully appointed homes. Annette and her siblings lost their dad when Annette was 10; afterwards their mother taught history at Brownwood High School to provide for them. In 1966, Annette graduated from Brownwood High, and went on to study art at The University of Texas at Austin. She earned her Bachelor’s degree and settled in Austin for the next 30 years. The 1970s were a big turning point in Annette’s life. She married in 1969 and after a decade concluded it was not for her. She lost her mother and grandmother (“Supergranny”) in those years. Early work experiences included graphic design for Texas Parks and Wildlife and for Seton Hospital, but she came to realize a greater passion for creating her own art and living her life on her terms. Annette launched herself as an independent, female artist, not easy even in the late 1970s, when there were still barriers for women to initiate a credit card or assume a mortgage without a man’s permission. Annette became a skilled stone lithograph artist, with a passion for depicting Mayan culture and the Texas countryside. She spent two decades traveling the country in her black Ford “Darth Van,” exhibiting and selling her work at art shows, keeping a beautiful home in Austin as a base and supporting herself with her art sales.
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Sept. 26-Oct. 2
Howard Payne at Mary Hardin-Baylor Invitational, TBA. Brownwood at Graham, 6 p.m. Early at Brock, 5:30 p.m. Bangs at Coleman, 6:30 p.m. Howard Payne at Mary Hardin-Baylor Invitational, TBA. ***. Wednesday, Sept. 28. CROSS COUNTRY. Brownwood at Dublin Dash, TBA. Early at Dublin Dash, TBA. ***. Thursday, Sept. 29. TENNIS.
Brownwood tennis nipped at home by Lampasas, 10-9
The Brownwood High tennis team slipped to 1-1 in District 6-4A competition and 7-4 on the season with a narrow 10-9 home loss to Lampasas Thursday evening. The Lions won four of six singles matches and two of three doubles contests, while the Lady Lions chipped in one singles and one doubles victory. Brownwood also captured the mixed doubles matches.
Recent accident on CR 257 claims life of Brownwood man
A fatality accident just after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at CR 257, eight miles northwest of Early, claimed the life of 33-year-old Michael Ray Reeves of Brownwood, according to information provided Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Reeves was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected according...
No. 9 Lions impose will in fourth straight victory, 52-21 over Waco Connally
WACO – The wins continue to mount for the Class 4A Division I No. 9 Brownwood Lions, who used a string of 31 unanswered points to take control of Friday night’s 52-21 road victory over the Class 4A Division II No. 10 Waco Connally Cadets. Trailing 14-7 with...
WEEK 5 GRIDIRON REWIND: Blanket, Zephyr post homecoming shutouts, continue win streaks
BLANKET – The Blanket Tigers notched their fourth consecutive victory, earning a 56-0 homecoming triumph over the Moran Bulldogs Friday. The Tigers (4-1) manufactured 303 yards of total offense with 288 coming on the ground. Meanwhile, Moran (0-5) finished with 73 yards of total offense, including negative-5 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Brownwood volleyball drops league opener at No. 21 Glen Rose
GLEN ROSE – The Brownwood Lady Lions dropped their District 6-4A volleyball opener at No. 21 Glen Rose Friday in straight sets, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13. Aubrie Felux, Hannah Deen and Emma Ringer posted a team-high four kills apiece for Brownwood, followed by Ava Choate and Aniah Hines with two each, and Kassidy Wooten and Miranda Northcutt both with one.
Early volleyball falls in three sets to Eastland
EARLY – The Early Lady Horns were dealt a fourth straight District 8-3A volleyball setback Saturday, falling at home by a 25-22, 25-8, 25-17 count to Eastland. Early received four kills from Matty Boswell, three from Gabby Leal, and one each from Dakota Barksdale, Averey Horton and Trinity Torrez.
Harper House preparing to make grand debut
Brownwood native Liz McCrane admitted she did not expect to be living in her hometown at this stage of her life, yet she’s thriving in the familiar surroundings. Her latest project, Harper House, will open its doors in October as a boutique-style Airbnb that also hosts a variety of unique events.
Keep Brownwood Beautiful beginning groundwork, installation of Contemplation Labyrinth at Community Plaza
Keep Brownwood Beautiful issued the following information Friday:. Tomorrow is the day! In the morning Keep Brownwood Beautiful begins the groundwork and installation of a “Contemplation Labyrinth at Community Plaza.” You may be wondering, where is Community Plaza or what is a Contemplation Labyrinth, and maybe even who or what is Keep Brownwood Beautiful? Well, let me tell you.
Bangs volleyball stumbles in first district match against Albany
BANGS – The Bangs Lady Dragons opened District 6-2A volleyball action with a straight-set home loss to Albany Saturday afternoon. Jadyn Miller tallied seven kills followed by Neeley Bradley with five, Ava Boren with three, and Raylee Hutchins, Kasey Solis, and Emily Baker with one each. Laynie Evans collected...
Lion golfers place second, Lady Lions finish seventh at Glen Rose tournament
GLEN ROSE – The Brownwood Lions golf team placed second, and the Brownwood Lady Lions were seventh at the two-day, 36-hole Glen Rose Invitational at Squaw Valley’s Links Golf Course Friday and Saturday. The Lions carded a two-day total of 613 following rounds of 309 and 304, which...
Court Records 9/23/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from September 16 through September 22:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from September 16 through September 22:. Brown County Appraisal District (BCAD)...
Burnet spoils Early’s bid for homecoming upset, 49-48
EARLY – In a wild, back-and-forth encounter, the Class 4A Division I Burnet Bulldogs scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and added a two-point conversion in the waning seconds to upend the Early Longhorns, 49-48, on Homecoming Friday. Early (2-3), which was a 20-point underdog to Burnet (3-2) according...
HPU jumps out to early lead, fends off East Texas Baptist, 33-21
The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 19-point halftime lead, then held off the East Texas Baptist Tigers in the second half en route to a 33-21 American Southwest Conference football victory Saturday afternoon at Gordon Wood Stadium. The Yellow Jackets (3-1, 2-0) finished with 425 yards of...
Bangs opens district with third consecutive win, 49-21 at De Leon
DE LEON – The Bangs Dragons continued their winning ways away from home, notching a crucial District 5-2A Division I victory over the De Leon Bearcats, 49-21, Friday night in the league opener for both squads. Bangs (3-2, 1-0) collected its third victory in a row – all away...
Chamber of Commerce announces 11th Annual Trick or Treat Trail
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 11thAnnual Trick or Treat Trail presented by Great Clips on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 5 pm – 7 pm at the Depot Plaza. With over 40 vendors, the family can enjoy a safe environment to get candy, play games, have their face painted, and more.
